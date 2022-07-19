Gandmool Dosha And The Remedies To Reduce Its Effects

Dr. Sohini Sastri , best astrologer in Delhi , known for her accurate prediction and effective guidance with vast knowledge of astrology and occult science. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience in Vedic astrology , palmistry, vastu etc.

Dr. Sastri is rewarded by President of India, Vice President of India, and Governors of three states. She has written many books about astrology and regular columnist of many popular magazines and a very popular face in different TV shows.

What is Gandmool Dosha? How Is It Formed?

Nakshatras or 27 constellations have been mentioned in astrology. Some of these are auspicious constellations and some are unlucky. The Gandmool Nakshatra falls under the category of ominous or unlucky constellations. Akashvani, Ashlesha, Magha, Jyeshtha, Mool and Revati fall into the Gandmool Nakshatra category. When zodiac and constellation finish in the same position, then the position is called the Gandmool Nakshatra. It is believed that the father of a child born in the Gandmool Nakshatra should not see his new-born for 27 days. This leads to difficulties in the life of the father. Like Gandmool, the Mool nakshatra is considered to be the unluckiest constellation. The life of the person born in the mool nakshatra is full of suffering and distress. This dosha is called the Gandmool dosha. This dosha occurs in every 18th horoscope. Gandmool Dosha may be present in your horoscope if you’re born under six specific nakshatras. If you have Gandmool Dosha, there is no need to panic. In fact, many famous personalities have been born with this dosha and yet they have achieved great things in life.

There are 27 possible Janma Nakshatras or birth stars in Vedic Astrology . Nakshatra means star, but actually, the 27 Nakshatras signify 27 constellations.

How does the Placement of the Moon affect Indian Astrology?

The moon is the most significant planet while casting your natal chart. The sun may be more powerful, but the moon is the nearest and so it has more effect on the earth and everything within it. We all know how the moon affects the oceans, causing ebbs-and-flow. Similarly, this planet also affects humans. So, Vedic astrology uses a moon-based system.

The moon moves across the 27 nakshatras and across rashis. Astrologers look at the placement of the moon in relation to the nakshatras at the time of your birth. Consequently, the Nakshatra against which the moon is aligned at the time of your birth becomes your Janma Nakshatra, your birth star.

What are the significant Nakshatras in Gandamool Dosha?

As mentioned before, there are 27 Nakshatras that are significant in astrology. Of these, six are considered Gandmool Nakshatras. They are:

1.Aswini

2.Ashlesha

3.Magha

4.Jyeshta

5.Moola

6.Revathi

If you are born under any of these nakshatras, you may be considered to have Gandmool Dosha. Further, this dosha may have many bad effects on your life.

Effects of Gandmool Dosha on different Nakshatras?

Just like any other Dosha, Gandmoool Disha also creates some issues. Depending on the Nakshatra, the effects might vary:

1. Aswini:

Those born under this star may cause problems for the father, and they themselves may face financial issues at some time or other. However, they will generally lead a prosperous and successful life

2. Ashlesha:

Birth under this star may mean that the person will be careless in money matters, spending without thought for the future. They may also have a problematic relationship with parents and siblings.

3. Magha:

Those born under this nakshatra may have a troubled relationship with their mother or father. Some may even enjoy a very prosperous life. In fact, those born in the fourth phase of this star may have more stability and may rise to great heights in their profession.

4. Jyeshta:

A person born under this nakshatra may develop strained relationships with his siblings. Their relationship with their mother may also be affected. Moreover, those born under the fourth phase of this star may have to face a lot of problems throughout their lives.

5. Moola:

Those born under this star may cause problems for their parents. They may also indulge in carefree spending, and lose their wealth.

6. Revathi:

A person born under the first three phases of this nakshatra may not be affected much, they may even have a happy, prosperous life, with a successful career. However, those born under the fourth phase of this star may cause problems for their parents, and also have to face many problems in their own lives.

The Other Side of the Coin:

So, is it all bad for those born under the Gandamool Nakshatras? Certainly not, as you can see from the above predictions, there may be many positive results. Many professional astrologers say that the Pada or phase of the nakshatra under which you are born is more important.

What are the positive Effects of Gandamool Dosha?

Indeed, people born under these nakshatras can be very good looking and have charming personalities. They are generally happy, outgoing and very generous. These people are also very sincere and hardworking, and ready to face any challenge,

What are the Remedies of Gandmool Dosha?

To offset the adverse effects of gandamool dosha you can perform the following remedies:

1. Parents of a child born with this dosha can organize a Gandamool Dosha Shanti Pooja on the 27th day of the birth of the child.

2. If you missed this 27th day, you could perform this Puja when the moon comes back to this Nakshatra again.

3. You can also perform this pooja later in life on your birth Nakshatra.

4. Chanting Maha Mrityunjaya Japa is a good remedy for this dosha.

5. Those born under Ashwini, Magha, or Moola should worship Lord Ganesha.

6. They should also make donations of green vegetables on Wednesday.

7. Those born under Ashlesha, Jyeshta, or Revathi should pray to Budha (Mercury).

8. Donating emerald, bronze utensils, green vegetables, coriander, or Amla pleases Budha.

The effects of Gandmool Dosha differ based on the Nakshatra Pada. Further, there are many remedies you can undertake to mitigate the effects of this dosha, through the eyes of the Famous astrologer in India.