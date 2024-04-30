Games Like Golden Hearts 2024: Casino Sites Like Golden Hearts [Latest Update]

Offers and free sweeps

You’ll probably already know that Golden Hearts has a welcome offer for new customers that gives them 250,000 Gold Coins, 500 Sweeps Coins and a 100% Sweeps Coin bonus for on their first purchase. Well the good news is that most sweepstakes casinos have welcome offers that are just as good. This means that you should always be able to get a helping hand when you start playing at these gaming platforms. Just make sure that you read through the small print of these deals first so that you know what it is that you are signing up for.