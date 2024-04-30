Games Like Golden Hearts 2024: Casino Sites Like Golden Hearts [Latest Update]

Plus you’ll even learn how you can claim exclusive promos like the code at Stake.us that’ll give you $55 Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses. Definitely a good enough reason to check out the many different sites like Golden Hearts.
Top Sweepstakes and Social Casino Sites like Golden Hearts
Not only should you be looking for those sweepstakes casinos with games like Golden Hearts, but you should be examining what kinds of deals you can get, how these sites operate and much more. So here are five top sweepstakes casinos that each perform exceptionally well in the following areas:
● - Even better promos for new and existing customers than Golden Hearts
● - Plenty of slot games like Golden Hearts
Compare online sweepstakes casinos for Cash & Offers
This guide has selected five sweepstakes casinos that each offer a slightly different take on what Golden Hearts has to offer. As a result, you can check out the following table to see how each of these sweepstakes casinos compares in terms of key ingredients like welcome offers and game selection:
Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos like Golden Hearts
This guide has already pinpointed Stake.us as being the best alternative to Golden Hearts. After it’s legal in the US, lets you play for free, has excellent real-world prizes and a phenomenal game selection. Still, here are some mini-reviews of the best sweepstakes casinos so that you can see which one is the best fit for your online gaming needs:
1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
Stake.us has plenty of games like Golden Hearts and then it takes things to the next level. After all, it doesn’t just have a similar range of slots, but dramatically ramps up the number to include well over 600 slots. As well as that, Stake.us features a better range of table games including some stunning live dealer games. Plus when you factor in those Stake Originals like Crash and Plinko that are exclusives, you’ll understand why this is one of the hottest sweepstakes casinos in the US.
What’s best is the fact that if you sign up to Stake.us using the exclusive MIKBONUS code, you could unlock a welcome offer that gives you $55 Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses. Not even the Golden Hearts welcome offer gives you rakeback and it’s a great touch from Stake.us.
Everything else about Stake.us is as you’d expect meaning that you can keep playing for free via a range of promos like daily login bonuses, and you can redeem prizes ranging from cryptos and gift cards. The only downside of using Stake.us compared to Golden Hearts is that Stake.us is available in fewer states meaning that you cannot play here from Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Michigan, Kentucky, New York or Vermont.
Pros:
● Exclusive MIKBONUS welcome offer
● Vast casino game portfolio
● Redeem real-world prizes
● Innovative Stake Originals games
Cons:
● Limited availability
Rating: 4.9 / 5.0
2. McLuck - Another one of the best sites like Golden Hearts
Lots of people will go to Golden Hearts because it lets you play some slots and even table games like blackjack for free and potentially redeem cash prizes. Well, McLuck works in a similar way only that it has a slightly superior range of slot games from developers like NetEnt and Pragmatic Play and it has got a stunning live casino. This means that you can play iconic table games like roulette and blackjack against a real-life dealer to enjoy a truly immersive way to play.
McLuck also has a welcome offer that you can get with the exclusive MIKPROMO code that’s more than a match for the sign up bonus at Golden Hearts as it’ll give you up to 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Sweepstakes Coins. This is good news because those Sweepstakes Coins can potentially be redeemed for prizes like cash and gift cards. However, it’s worth noting that McLuck features a relatively small range of payment options and there’s the fact that you cannot play at this sweepstakes casino from the states of Washington, Alabama, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia.
Pros:
● Excellent live casino
● Generous welcome offer
● Redeem cash prizes and gift cards
● Top casino game developers
Cons:
● Limited payment options
Rating: 4.8 / 5.0
3. Wow Vegas - One of the best sites for slot games like Golden Hearts
If you are looking for a site with slot games like Golden Hearts, then you can’t really go wrong with Wow Vegas. After all, it features well over 1,000 slot games that come from some illustrious gaming studios such as Betsoft, Pragmatic Play and 3 Oaks, meaning that you get to enjoy everything from the simplest three-reel slot to some stunning Megaways slots. Just note that, unlike Golden Hearts, Wow Vegas features precious little in terms of table games.
Signing up at Wow Vegas will get you a welcome offer of 1.75 million WOW Coins and 35 free Sweepstake Coins. This is more than enough competition for the sign up bonus at Golden Hearts, particularly as those Sweepstakes Coins can be redeemed for cash prizes and gift cards. Plus Wow Vegas has a great range of promos for existing customers that’ll keep you topped up with free credit. Just remember that you cannot play at this sweepstakes casino from the states of Michigan, Idaho, Nevada or Washington.
Pros:
● Great for slot gamers
● Big welcome offer
● Lots of promos for existing customers
● Redeem cash prizes and gift cards
Cons:
● No table games
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
4. Sweeptastic - One of the newer casinos like Golden Hearts
One of the best things about Golden Hearts is the sheer game variety that includes everything from slots and blackjack to bingo, video poker, scratchcards and beyond. So if you like gaming variety, you will definitely appreciate what Sweeptastic has to offer. After all, this is a relatively new sweepstakes casino that is packed full of online slots, as well as plenty of variants of card games, dice games and roulette. Plus there are even some Originals like SpaceXY and Plinko here that offer you an intriguing take on where online casino gaming could be heading next.
Like Golden Hearts, Sweeptastic has a welcome offer that gives you a boost on your first purchase. So if you sign up to Sweeptastic for the first time you could buy 55,000 Lucky Coins and 34 Sweeps Coins at a specially discounted price. From here, you can enjoy playing all of the gameS while working to redeem prizes like real money and gift cards. While you cannot play at Sweeptastic from Washington, Nevada, Idaho or Michigan, the gaming platform is available in all other states.
Pros:
● Impressive casino game variety
● Interesting Originals games
● Redeemable real money prizes
● Available in most states
Cons:
● No free coins with sign up offer
Rating: 4.6 / 5.0
5. High5Casino - Plenty of slot games like Golden Hearts
One of the biggest reasons as to why people look for sites with games like Golden Hearts is the fact that the brand has plenty of excellent slot games. So if you are looking for more slot gaming entertainment, then you need to check out High5Casino.
After all, this site comes from High5 which is one of the most cherished slot games developers in the US and so it’s only fair that you’ll find lots of exclusive slots here like DaVinci Diamonds as well as slots from other major gaming studios like NetEnt. Plus there are even a few table games here like blackjack and roulette and what’s best is that the brand has also created one of the best sweepstakes casino apps that you can download to your iOS or Android device.
High5Casino has a welcome offer that’s just as good value as the deal at Golden Hearts. This means that you can sign up to High5Casino and get five Sweeps Coins that are used to redeem cash prizes, 250 Game Coins to play for free and 600 Diamonds that are used to activate free spins for certain slots. Just remember that you cannot play here from the states of Washington, Nevada, Idaho or Michigan.
Pros:
● Excellent mobile casino app
● Legendary slot games
● Redeemable cash prizes
● Quality welcome offer
Cons:
● Relatively few table games
Rating: 4.5 / 5.0
Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos like Golden Hearts
Sweepstakes casinos like Golden Hearts don’t let you directly win money on their gaming platforms. Instead of this, you will be given the chance to redeem prizes by pLaying with one of the forms of virtual currency. While each of the sweepstakes casinos featured here will have their own quirks, you should find that they work in a similar way to Golden Hearts and so here is how you can play with virtual credit at these sites:
How Does The Currency System Work?
So rather than playing with real money at sweepstakes casinos, you will be using two different kinds of virtual currency. At Golden Hearts, these are called Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins, and while they may be called slightly different things at other sweepstakes casinos, they should work in the following ways:
How Does The Coin System Work?
All sweepstakes casinos like Golden Hearts feature Gold Coins. Here are the key things to understand about this virtual currency:
● Gold Coins hold no actual cash value
● Gold Coins are used to play casino games in a standard mode meaning that no prizes can be redeemed
● Gold Coins cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for anything else
● Gold Coins can be purchased as one-off payments in a variety of packages
● Gold Coins can also be given away for free via a special offer
How To Play Without Buying Coins?
Sweepstakes casinos such as Golden Hearts are only legally allowed to operate in so many states because they don’t feature real money gambling and they must let you enter their sweepstakes for free. As such, you will be using the Sweepstakes Coins form of virtual currency and here are the key things to understand:
● Sweepstakes Coins let you play casino games in a promotional sweepstakes mode meaning that you can redeem prizes like cash, gift cards and merchandise
● Sweepstakes Coins have no direct cash value outside of the sweepstakes casino although they can usually be redeemed at a rate of one Sweepstakes Coin per US dollar
● You will typically have to play through your Sweepstakes Coins a certain amount of times before you can redeem a prize
● You will also have to have a minimum amount of Sweepstakes Coins in your verified account before redeeming a prize. This minimum amount will tend to vary according to what kind of prize you are redeeming
● You cannot purchase Sweepstakes Coins as they can only be given away for free
How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?
If you’ve spent any time at Golden Hearts, you will know that the brand is more than happy to give you free Sweepstakes Coins on a regular basis. The good news is that each of the sweepstakes casinos featured in this guide follow the same approach and you should be able to get free Sweeptakes Coins via some of the following offers:
How to choose new sweeps casinos like Golden Hearts
Golden Hearts is one of the biggest sweepstakes casino platforms in the US for good reason. After all, it has quality games, top offers and you can even redeem cash prizes. So let’s have a closer look at how you should check that any other sweepstakes casino has these features:
Game selection
All good sweepstakes casinos should have more than just a handful of slot games. Instead, you should be offered dozens, if not hundreds of ways to play different games that are just as good as what you’d get at any standard online casino. Here are just a few of the gaming genres to look out for when visiting any new sweepstakes casino:
● Online slots: Expect to be able to play hundreds of different slot games ranging from standard fruit slots through to Megaways slots, jackpot slots and beyond.
● Table games: Sweepstakes casinos used to overlook table games, but now the best of these sites feature the full range of table games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, dice and so on.
● Live dealer games: A handful of sweepstakes casinos have started introducing live dealer games where you play in real-time over a video link. Perfect for getting an immersive way of playing anything from an iconic table game through to some fun game show games.
● Originals games: Brands like Stake.us and Sweeptastic have picked up many customers as a result of their inclusion of Originals games like Crash, Plinko and HiLo that offer a whole new way to play.
● Other games: The good news is that each sweepstakes casino will have something to offer. So while Golden Hearts might be good for bingo games, other sweepstakes casinos might be better at anything from video poker to scratchcards.
Offers and free sweeps
You’ll probably already know that Golden Hearts has a welcome offer for new customers that gives them 250,000 Gold Coins, 500 Sweeps Coins and a 100% Sweeps Coin bonus for on their first purchase. Well the good news is that most sweepstakes casinos have welcome offers that are just as good. This means that you should always be able to get a helping hand when you start playing at these gaming platforms. Just make sure that you read through the small print of these deals first so that you know what it is that you are signing up for.
Cash prizes
Golden Hearts isn’t the only sweepstakes casino that likes to serve up cash prizes and gift cards to its customers. Pretty much all sweepstakes casinos will have cash prizes but some sites also like to mix things up by offering everything from gift cards and cryptos through to merchandise, vouchers and so on.
It’s important to understand how each sweepstakes casino handles its prize redemption process as there can be variations in things like playthrough requirements and so on. Plus the actual sweeps rules should be written in a way that is clear and understandable for all.
Is an app available?
All of the sweepstakes casinos featured in this guide have mobile-optimized sites that basically means that you can play these brand’s casino games from your mobile browser with no download required. However, some brands have gone the extra mile to create their own downloadable apps. Regardless of whether you use an app or a mobile-friendly site, both approaches should offer you a convenient way to play from your smartphone or tablet.
What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites like Golden Hearts?
While sweepstakes casinos like Golden Hearts are a lot of fun, they are only enjoyable if you know that they are safe too. So here are some important features to look out for at all good sweepstakes casinos:
Security
Not only will you need to check that the sweepstakes casino is legal in your state, you will need to see that it can take good care of your personal data and payments. This is why you should look for a privacy policy in the website footer and check that there is a minimum 128-bit SSL encryption over the website. Perfect for ensuring that any communication passing between your browser and the sweepstakes casino is unreadable by anyone else.
Usability
All good sweepstakes casinos should follow the approach of Golden Hearts in that they are quick to load, easy to navigate around and offer you glitch-free gaming entertainment. You should be looking to sign up to these sites without having to jump through too many hoops and this should apply to the verification process too. There should be simple ways to navigate to the games that you want to play and each game should be perfectly playable from your web browser.
Customer Support
Golden Hearts has won plenty of plaudits as a result of its quality customer support and this is something that should apply at all good sweepstakes casinos too. This means that you should be able to get in touch with the brand’s customer support team at any time of day or night and get a friendly and knowledgeable response. Common ways of getting in touch include live chat, email, telephone and even social media. Plus most sweepstakes casinos have followed Golden Hearts’ example of creating a detailed FAQ section on their sites.
Payment Methods
Although you can always play at sweepstakes casinos for free, you will also be given the option to purchase some of the Gold Coins form of virtual credit. Golden Hearts is commendable here because it lets you make one-off payments with the likes of PayPal as well as a host of other trusted payment providers. Here are just a few of the most common payment methods that you will find at all good sweepstakes casinos:
Conclusion - Enjoy using sites like Golden Hearts
This guide has shown you that there are plenty of excellent sweepstakes casinos with
games like Golden Hearts out there. While the focus might be on Stake.us with its exclusive MIKBONUS deal, each of the brands featured here will give you a legal, safe and fun way to play.
As such, it’s well worth checking out all of these sweepstakes casinos as they all have something unique to offer in everything from game selection to the range of promo offers. Perfect for finding a great alternative to the Golden Hearts sweepstakes casino.
Games like Golden Hearts FAQ
How old do you have to be to play at sweepstakes casinos like Golden Hearts?
You will know that you have to be at least 18 years old to play at Golden Hearts in most states and it’s the same at most sweepstakes casinos featured here. Just note that you have to be at least 21 years old to play at Stake.us.
Are sweepstakes casinos legal in all states?
No, because even Golden Hearts isn’t available to players in Michigan. So be sure to check where your preferred sweepstakes casino is allowed to operate to make sure that you can legally access it in your state.
Can I win cash prizes at these sweepstakes casinos?
No, but you can redeem cash prizes at all of these featured sweepstakes casinos. In order to do so, you will have to be playing the casino games with the Sweepstakes Coins form of virtual currency.
Can you exchange Gold Coins for Sweepstakes Coins?
No, Gold Coins cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for anything else. This is the same at Golden Hearts as it is for all of the other sweepstakes casinos featured in this guide.
Can I play at these sweepstakes casinos from my mobile?
Sure, all of these sweepstakes casinos have fully mobile-optimized sites that let you play from your mobile browser. Plus a few brands like High5Casino have even developed their own sweepstakes casino apps for iOS and Android devices.
