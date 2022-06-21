Game Starter’s Collaboration With Polygod Sparks Excitement Within The GameFi Community

The recent trend of gamifying non-game spaces such as NFTs and blockchain platforms has started to take hold. While many think of gamification as a way to bring in more users and increase platform activity, it can also be taken as a natural progression of how games progress. IGO, similar to ICOs, will allow developers to fund their projects while giving players a fun experience and a simple way to earn tokens. Unfortunately, the current market climate for cryptocurrency has been volatile, confusing, and less than beneficial for investors. Despite this rather pessimistic outlook, the gaming industry has stayed relatively buoyant, with figures indicating that the global gaming market will grow exponentially.

Game Starter , a platform for game developers, is creating an IGO marketplace and exchange for coins. Game starter, the new platform for game developers, announced today, aims to bring together established gamers and blockchain technology. They want to give players a fun experience while rewarding developers. Game Starter has solved many issues with the current financial system. They aim to provide a blockchain platform where developers can fund their projects while utilizing launchpads to create high-quality games. With a straightforward interface, the gamer can develop a rewarding portfolio by collecting assets with a clear interface.

The Game Starter has a mission to make Game starter Launchpad the leading platform for funding indie games, advertising, and development. In addition, they aim to create an open, transparent, and open forum where the players and developers can connect. This will be accomplished through the use of NFTs.

The platform is powered by the $GAME token, a reward token designed to incentivize game levels, collection, and leveling. $GAME will be actively in circulation, allowing the creation of a gaming economy that rewards players and developers. In addition, Gamestarter is supported by the Polygon chain, which provides top-notch security protection; it is highly transparent and scalable.

It has been ranked among the top 15 launchpad platforms by Cryptorank.io. It has raised around USD 2.9 million in funding with an ROI of 64.46x. Gamestarter was built by a team of gaming experts looking to create a comprehensive platform for gamers and developers.

One of the most anticipated projects of 2022 from Gamstarter and Polygod, the INO (Initial NFT offering), will be used to bring additional value to the company’s GOD TIER NFTs. For GameFi enthusiasts, this is an exciting chance to get in on a project to revolutionize the gaming industry.

Gamestarter brings in a great vision and a team excited to execute it. The industry they are working in is increasing, and they have the right tools to make it happen. The team has a strong community and an ambitious goal. Gamestarter is making its platform the leading choice for developers looking to launch a game project.



