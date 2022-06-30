Gain Early Access To Exclusive Crypto Projects With BoostX, TrustSwap, and Polkastarter

In the crypto world, it is common for users to purchase tokens of already established coins. Whilst this is a great way to earn profits, there are other ways that are not showcased the same way. For example, using launchpads can help users profit, possibly even more than they would from investing in established coins. If you’re looking for new ways to gain early access to exclusive crypto projects, BoostX, TrustSwap, and Polkastarter are the best launchpads to use.

BoostX

BoostX uses premium launchpad technology to handpick and vet exclusive crypto projects that are in the presale stage. By providing users with early access to some of the best presale projects in the market, users are able to earn big profits rather than buying tokens of established coins.

When projects are in presale, token prices are usually low as the main aim of the project at this point is to build a community and slowly raise funds. However, once the project launches, the token price usually rises. Therefore, users can earn higher rewards by purchasing tokens for low prices as the token value will continue to rise as it grows over time. Additionally, it is less risky to invest in presale tokens due to the low costs.

Furthermore, BoostX is one of the best launchpads in the market due to its diversity, supporting projects built on various blockchains including BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, Terra, and Polygon. This provides users with different options of projects that will have varying benefits. For example, projects built on Solana will have faster transaction speeds than others.

TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a full-service launchpad that allows users to gain early access and participate in some of the most promising blockchain projects. Providing its users with guaranteed token allocation for the most promising crypto projects in presale by a panel of blockchain experts, users can confidently use TrustSwap to find the best projects.

Additionally, as it uses SmartLocks technology, TrustSwap provides customisable and fully-audited services that can securely lock tokens. These tokens are then released after the completion of specific project milestones and vesting periods. This helps ensure the project’s potential for success as it avoids rug-pulls from users. Projects can hit their goals comfortably as they are supported by a strong community and their funds.

Polkastarter

Another successful launchpad, Polkastarter, is a decentralised platform that is supported by industry-leading creators and funds. Having raised $48.7 million at the time of writing for various projects, many users turn to Polkastarter to find the best, decentralised presale projects. Some of its main features include having a password-protected private pool, whitelisting, smart contract token swaps, and price notifications. Offering these features to users makes Polkastarter stand out compared to other launchpads.

Which One To Use?

Whether you’re an expert or a beginner, all three launchpads are helpful when searching for a presale project. However, BoostX seems to be the one that is most diverse and unique compared to the others. Focusing heavily on providing a diverse range of projects to its users, it seems to be the best option.

Before making any big decisions, it is important to do thorough research, especially when it comes to crypto. Hence, with BoostX’s wide range, it is a great place to start as users can easily compare and contrast projects.

