Future Forward

The state of Andhra Pradesh has posted double-digit growth at 11.43% GSDP growth rate in 2021-22, the highest in India. However, it is not the number one ranking in the state’s dossier. Andhra Pradesh has ranked the first in Ease of Doing Business for the third year in a row. The state is wooing cutting-edge sectors such as Aerospace and Defence and New Energy to continue its acceleration.

Andhra Pradesh has been charting a phenomenal growth path over the last few years, a fact reflected in its consistent performance in rankings across parameters. The number one state in ease of doing business for three consecutive years since 2019, it has posted double-digit growth of 11.43% in 2021-22, and becoming the fastest-growing state in India.

Swift governance reforms, investor-friendly policies and industry-ready initiatives and the able leadership of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have converged to make Andhra Pradesh the destination of choice for industries with specific and exacting requirements.

Rising to the defence

Andhra Pradesh already has a vibrant ecosystem in place to cater to the specific and exacting requirements of aerospace and defence manufacturing sector. Several key establishments such as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd, and National Atomic Research Laboratory (NARL) are already present in the state.

Th existing ecosystem will receive a further boost with enabling policies and a dedicated Aerospace & Defence Park being developed in Anantapur district to support large-scale manufacturing. A Defence Systems Integration Complex for Weapons and Radars is being set up by BEL in Anantapur. Krishna district is seeing the establishment of New Generation Electro-optics & Advance Night Vision Cameras. A Missile Testing facility has been planned in Krishna District by DRDO while an air cargo complex and world-class MRO facility are coming up near Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh has a huge natural advantage with respect to this sector – its Heavy Mineral Beach Sand is a source for minerals such as Ilmenite and metal-grade Titanium, all of which are key to Aerospace & Defence manufacturing products. As a result, the state is gearing up to attract more public and private sector players.

Energy plus

Another cutting-edge and growing sector that Andhra Pradesh is already equipped for is renewable energy. The state has opened up opportunities for renewable energy investment. By all estimates, the capacity to install 38 GW of solar and 44 GW of wind energy is already present. A third of the total installed capacity of the state is from renewable energy sources. The nine GW of installed renewable power capacity consists of 4.1 GW of wind power and 4.3 GW of solar power.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has developed a portfolio of seven projects with a total estimated capacity of 17,800 MW to install solar, wind, and solar-wind hybrid power plants. A total of 29 areas with a 33.2 GW potential for pumped hydro storage power projects have been identified. Andhra Pradesh is working towards developing the largest "Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project" in the world, with a 4,230 MW installed capacity and a 10 GWh storage capacity.

Infrastructure at work

The government of Andhra Pradesh has been working constantly to make itself industry-friendly. A flexible governance framework, an agile leadership, and building hard infrastructure have been key drivers. Today the state has a total of 534 Industrial Estates with best-in-class infrastructure. These allow industries to set up new facilities in the shortest turnaround time. As a result, over 18,000 units are operating in these industrial estates, at a total investment of Rs.50,000 Cr.

Awards and accolades

Andhra Pradesh’s sustained and speedy efforts have resulted in an array of awards, accolades and acknowledgements such as the LEADS (Logistics) Award, 2022, the Enertia Award, 2022 (Energy), the ET Award in Port Led Infrastructure Projects, 2022,