Full review of CBD Gummies from JUSTCBD 2022 

Have you been searching for the best CBD gummies? Do you get overwhelmed with all the options? Well look no further! We’ve reviewed the top 5 CBD gummies from JustCBD. There's a gummy to suit everyone's tastes and needs. Whether you’re looking for a relaxation aid or something to help you sleep, we’ve got you covered.

JustCBD Gummies

CBD per gummy: varies depending on the type you buy

Flavors: Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon

Jar sizes: 1000mg

The JustCBD hemp infused gummies are gluten free, fat free, dairy free and MSG free. All of the JustCBD gummies are third-party lab tested to ensure quality and the correct potency of CBD. The gummies are free-from pesticides and harmful chemicals.

These tasty treats come in a variety of different flavors including sour bear, apple rings, happy face, worms, rainbow ribbons, sour worms, peach ring, gummy cherries, blueberry raspberry rings and watermelon rings. As well as the 1000mg jar you can also get these gummies in 250mg, 500mg, 750mg and 3000mg jars. Each jar will contain the same gummies. If you want to mix it up opt for the party pack featured below.

Sugar Free Worms

CBD per gummy: 16.6mg CBD

Flavors: Orange, Strawberry & Blue Raspberry

Jar sizes: 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg and 3000mg

The sugar free worms come in a variety of different size jars including 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg and 3000mg. They’re perfect for anyone looking for an appetizing sugar-free treat. The worms come in three different flavors: Orange, Strawberry & Blue Raspberry.

CBD Gummies for Sleep

CBD per gummy: 10mg CBD

Flavors: Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon

Jar sizes: 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg and 3000mg

These powerful CBD gummies for sleep can help you to feel more relaxed and calm, enabling you to get a better night's sleep. What makes these sleep gummies unique is the potent mix of CBD and melatonin. Melatonin is a natural hormone created by the pineal gland in our brains. It’s designed to regulate and control our sleep cycle (aka circadian rhythm).

The gummies are gluten free and fat free and come in a variety of tasty flavors including Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon.

The CBD gummies for sleep come in different size jars including 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg and 3000mg.

CBD Gummies 3000mg Jar – Party Pack

CBD per serving: 28mg CBD

Flavors: Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Orange, Cherry, Green Apple, Peach, Watermelon

Jar sizes: 3000mg

The JustCBD party pack is perfect for anyone that likes a bit of variety in their life as each pack contains a mixture of different flavors to suit all tastes. After a stressful day, pick one of the colorful treats to help you relax and unwind. Regardless of the gummy you choose you can rest assured that you’ll be feeling the relaxing effects within 30 minutes or so after ingesting. JustCBD are proud to offer you this perfect mixture of succulent and mouth-watering treats to help aid relaxation and calm the mind.

The gummies in this pack come in a variety of different shapes and sizes and each serving contains approximately 28mg of CBD. The party pack contains 7 different delicious flavors including Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Orange, Cherry, Green Apple, Peach and Watermelon.

CBD + THC SOUR GUMMIES

CBD per gummy: 20mg CBD

THC per gummy: 6mg THC per gummy

Flavors: Apple, Lemon, Orange, Blueberry, Strawberry

Jar sizes: 2.6oz and 10.5oz

These unique CBD gummies contain both CBD and full spectrum THC proprietary blend. A 2011 review of studies suggested that when CBD, THC and terpenes (small organic compounds found in the cannabis plant) are mixed together it creates what is known as the Entourage Effect. The combination of those compounds is said to be more effective than CBD on its own.

These gummies have been specifically designed to help aid relaxation and generate a calm feeling of euphoria. It’s recommended to not have more than 1 gummy every 8 hours. If you’re new to THC and/or CBD JustCBD advised starting with small doses and slowly working up to larger doses over a period of time. Take one serving at a time and monitor how you feel and the effect it is having on your body. Once you're comfortable with that dosage you can increase the amount.

The CBD + THC gummies come in two different size jars: 2.60z and 10.5oz.

What are CBD gummies?

CBD gummies, also known as CBD edibles, are soft gummy treats that look similar to traditional candy. Most CBD gummies are either infused or coated with CBD. Infused gummies tend to be better as the CBD gets right into the middle of the gummy and produces a more accurate CBD milligram content than coated gummies. These tasty edibles are almost identical to candy but with the added bonus of having CBD in them.

What is CBD?

CBD is just one of the 113 identified cannabinoids found in the cannabis sativa plant. CBD edibles and treats are created using a technique called cryogenic extraction which obtains the best CBD isolate or CBD oil from the hemp plant. The resulting effect is a perfect CBD edible. All of JustCBD’s products contain less than 0.3% THC to meet current regulations.

How to buy the right CBD gummies?

When buying CBD gummies you need to make sure they’re from a reputable CBD supplier. Always do your research first. All the products should be third-party tested to ensure quality, as well as ensure the products are free-from contaminants. The company should clearly display their lab test result on their website. The best and safest hemp farms are located in the US or Europe so make sure the company sources their hemp from those two places. Again they should state where they source their hemp on their website. All of JustCBD’s hemp is sourced from organic hemp farms in the US.

