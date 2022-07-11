FTX Referral Code: GET50 (Claim Free Signup Bonus)

FTX referral code is GET50. Using this code you can claim a free signup bonus. You can earn a bonus by referring your friends using your ftx referral code. FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders.

FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. They strive to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX supports quarterly and perpetual futures for all major cryptocurrencies, leveraged tokens, and OTC.

By applying ftx referral code GET50 you will get a free sign up bonus directly into your ftx wallet. You will get lots of discounts and rewards.

What is FTX Referral Code?

GET50 is FTX referral code, by applying referral code you will get best sign up bonus. You can share your referral code with your friends and earn 50% trading fees on each referral trading.

Ftx Referral Code 2022



Ftx Referral Code GET50 Signup Rewards 50% Off Referral Code GET50 Refer and Earn 50% Trading Commissions Cashback 50% on transaction

How to Apply Ftx Referral Code?

1. First of all download FTX app or visit website

2. Now register new account using your email id, mobile number etc

3. At the time of registration you will see referral code option

4. Just enter FTX app referral code GET50 on sign up to get 50% commission.

5. That’s it your sign up process is completed.

Get Your Own FTX Referral Code

The FTX referral code for 2022 is GET50. New FTX.com customers can use the GET50 referral code during registration and claim the top welcome bonuses available on the FTX exchange.

1. You can log in to your account by tapping on the FTX app icon on your smartphone.

2. On your app's home screen, you'll see a menu icon. Click it.

3. On the menu bar, click on the referrals option.

4. You can then copy your referral link and send it to your friends by clicking on the Copy button.

5. If your friend uses your referral link, you will receive a commission of up to 50% and your friend will also receive a commission of 50%.

Terms & Conditions

1. If you register with a referral code and trade cryptocurrency using the FTX app, you will receive a 5% discount.

2. The referrer gets a 25% commission of the fees traded between friends if the referee uses the referral code or link.

3. The user has the option to create a referral code, which can be used for up to five referrals.

4. Referral bonuses can be redeemed by the user to their bank accounts before 00:05 (UTC)/17:05 AM.

5. You will receive your referral bonus within 72 hours of making the referral.

Conclusion

Thus, that's all about the ftx app referral code, which is GET50. Users can easily sign up for ftx pro and get up to 50% cashback on trading fees.



