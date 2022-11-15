FTM, LINK & HIVE Are All Down - These 3 New Alt-Coins On Pre-Sale Are Your Best Crypto Buys Right Now

There's a bearish trend going on in the crypto market right now, where almost every coin is going down. The famous Bitcoin, which was trading for almost $21,000 7 days ago, now trades for less than $17,000, indicating a loss of almost 20%.

In this article, we're going to talk about FTM, LINK, and HIVE, along with what experts have to say about this down-trending situation. Additionally, we'll look at coins like RIA , D2T , and IMPT , which are likely to dominate the crypto market very soon. Let's take a look at them.

FTM Price Breakdown (3 Months and Weekly)

According to the FTM price graph for the last three months, FTM's performance is in decline. But if you look closely, the price spiked in the middle of August to $0.402, but it's been falling sharply since then. In November, FTM gained a little and reached $0.30. But again, it plunged steeply to $0.172, the lowest it's been in three months.

If you look at FTM’s weekly performance, it gained some value and reached its weekly high of $0.3129, but on November 7, its price fluctuated again, and it has been bullish since then. Now FTM is trading for $0.191.

LINK Price Breakdown (3 Months and Weekly)

In terms of price fluctuations, LINK is no different from FTM; however, it has fluctuated significantly in the past three months. LINK managed to reach $9.26 in mid-August, but it couldn't sustain that price, and it went down to $6.24 just a couple of days later. Since then, LINK's price has gone up and down. Recently, LINK got back to the $9 price point, but again it went steeply down after a few days, and it's now trading at $5.93, which is its lowest price in three months.



The weekly progress of LINK isn't great, either. The price of LINK started this month at $8.81 and hasn't changed much. On the 8th of November, LINK got $9.13 and even got a little higher than that. But on the very next day, it was down to $6.94. On 10th November, LINK hit a low of $5.90, but since then, it's gained some momentum.

HIVE Price Breakdown (3 Months and Weekly)

HIVE's crypto performance also falls short. With a price of $0.633 in August, HIVE's price was somewhat volatile. However, HIVE started fluctuating a lot that month. During October, HIVE jumped back to $0.63. Afterwards, the price dropped, and HIVE managed to hold onto that price more steadily. Unfortunately, November didn't go well for HIVE since it plummeted to $0.2938, its lowest in the last three months.

It wasn't a good week for HIVE, either. Although HIVE managed to remain in the $0.50 price range, it started falling right after the 7th of November, and on the 10th of November, it reached its lowest price of $0.2938.

Other Best Alt-coins for a Good Deal

It's not good for FTM, LINK, or HIVE and many experts predict they'll go down even more. But don't worry. These alt-coins can be your best buy in this situation. Let's check them out.

1. Calvaria (RIA) - Best NFT-Based Trading Card Game Right Now

Calvaria is a new P2E game that brings non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to a battle royale setting, and you can buy NFT trading cards depicting a variety of characters. Using these cards, build a deck that beats your opponent with a winning strategy.

Calvaria is free to play, so that’s a plus. This isn't like most other blockchain games, where you need a lot of technical knowledge or money to play. Calvaria is available for both Android and iOS devices, so players can play it anywhere in the world.

The Calvaria native token, RIA, lets you buy NFTs within the Calvaria universe. You can stake these tokens to get more earnings, and you can vote with the Calvaria autonomous organization (DAO). By staking the token, RIA holders can voice their opinions and vote in the game.

Currently, Calvaria is in its fourth stage of presale and has raised over $1.6 million out of its $2.1 million cap. On these numbers, it's almost 80% done and about to end. They're going up in price with every presale, so get them while they're still cheap.



>>>Buy Calvaria Now <<<

2. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - Best Alt-coin With Data-Driven Features

Dash 2 Trade is a revolutionary crypto signals trading platform offering a variety of tools for trading. With Dash 2 Trade, traders of all levels can get valuable tools that will help them master crypto trading, from beginners to experts.

The Dash 2 Trade platform has lots of features that will appeal to both investors and traders. Among the exciting data-driven tools on this platform are automated trading, on-chain metrics, and a system that identifies new presales before they happen.

Its native token, D2T, is an ERC-20 token, with a lot of useful functions in the ecosystem, like being tax-free. A free version of Dash 2 Trade is available, but to use the full range of features, you'll have to pay 400 D2T per month for the starter tier, and 1,000 D2T for the professional tier.

Dash 2 Trade is now in stage 3 of the presale, where you can get 1 D2T for $0.0513. As of now, almost $6 million has been raised out of a cap of $8,757,000. Grab these tokens for the best deal.



>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now <<<

3. IMPT - Perfect Alt-coin For Eco-Friendly Individuals

A new initiative IMPT turns carbon credits into NFTs you can trade on a specialized market or hold as a long-term investment, combating climate change. As an added bonus, you can earn IMPT tokens by shopping through affiliates, which you can then convert into carbon credits.

A bunch of big players like Samsung, Microsoft, Amazon, and LEGO will be offering IMPT tokens, plus thousands of other retailers. As a shopper, you can buy greener by shopping at these stores that give more of their profits to environmental causes.

The IMPT is now in its second presale after doing really well in its first round. It has raised over $12 million so far, and it's only getting bigger. IMPT tokens are in high demand now, so get them now!

>>>Buy IMPT Now <<<

Conclusion

So this was a close look at FTM, LINK, HIVE, and other booming alt-coins that can be a good investment during this crypto marketing downturn. Investing in crypto is highly volatile, so make sure you do your homework and do a thorough market analysis before you do anything.