From Walking For Hermes’ To Featuring In GQ Japan, Dr. Manu Bora Is The Force To Reckon With

There is no doubt that the modelling industry entices every other person with its charm. However, what one does not realise are the struggles that go in the backhand. A lot of perseverance, constant efforts, the ability to follow directions efficiently, posing in multiple ways, etcetera are required by one to become a model as it is the industry’s demands. It is quite difficult to get into the modelling realm in the modern world because there are so many people who want to be one. However, those who bring something different to the table while ticking all the checkboxes always stand out and one such person is Dr. Manu Bora.

How did it begin?

Flashback to the time when Dr. Manu Bora was in school, he always used to look up to models like David Gandy. He would end up daydreaming about walking on ramps and being the showstopper. To make this dream of his come true, Dr. Manu Bora signed up for his first-ever modelling show. Nevertheless, his priority first was to finish his MBBS, thus, he worked hard and got 52nd rank in the all-India pre-med exam but life did take a turn when he moved to Mumbai for his post-graduation. Due to long study hours, he ended up gaining weight but he refused to give up. Dr Manu started following a proper exercise regime, had a proper diet and ultimately lost significant kilos. As soon as he felt camera ready, he got a portfolio shoot done and boom he started getting a plethora of calls.

The aftermath

Finally, Dr. Manu Bora got his first cameo with Hero Honda and since then there has been no stopping. With his dedication, he eventually became the first Indian model to walk the ramp in Paris Fashion Week for Hermes. His talent was caught by the Be1Scouting modelling agency’s eyes which is one of the pioneers in the realm and that helped him get signed up by top-notch agencies. Dr. Manu Bora’s list of milestones is a long one. He was the first Indian model to endorse Louis Vuitton. With that, he also walked for the top fashion weeks including Lakme Fashion Week and Wills Indian Fashion Week. He was also featured in GQ Japan, Vogue Paris, The Week, Where Paris and many other big magazines.

The other side of this virtuoso

It is very much evident that Dr. Manu Bora conquered the modelling world and established a strong name but when it comes to medical science then also he left no stone unturned. He is one of the youngest, most well-known and most trusted Arthroscopic surgeons. He is an expert surgeon who performs all-inside ACL and PCL reconstruction using Fiber Tape Internal Bracing. With his expertise, he employed cutting-edge technologies through which he has helped athletes get back to their routines comparatively faster.

