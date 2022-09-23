From Mumbai to Hollywood Has Been an Exciting Journey: says Akshata Prabhu, The First Indian to Win Ms. International World

India has proved itself as a powerhouse by giving the world some of the most dynamic beauty queens such as Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra to more recently, Harnaaz Sandhu and Dr. Akshata Prabhu. This list is a true embodiment of how strongly art and skill are embedded in Indian culture, where millions of young girls aspire to step into the world of glamour, wanting to make it big.

Major credit for changing the face of India and giving it global recognition goes to these multi-faceted, talented beauty queens who have one thing in common. They all started out as professional models and then turned to pageantry to carve their identities and become role models. Films and media have often provided opportunities to these public figures. For example, Priyanka Chopra, a successful Bollywood actress, jumped into international cinema and made her Hollywood debut a few years ago. One such beauty queen, Dr. Akshata Prabhu, has been seen making waves as she directly enters Hollywood giving Bollywood a miss.

Dr. Akshata Prabhu was crowned Ms. International World in 2021 in Florida, the USA and ever since has been making huge strides in the international realm with a strong comeback after a decade-long break. “After modelling professionally for top brands like Loreal, Smirn Off, Times of India, Bombay Times etc., for almost 5-7 years, I decided to quit as I wanted academic enrichment. I decided to pursue my Masters in Pediatric Dentistry and serve society by treating children from various socioeconomic strata. I treated blind children and specially challenged children during my clinical practice for 10 years. It was only after my daughter was born that I decided to rekindle my love for the camera, which was always my first love and calling”, said Dr. Akshata Prabhu, who is a role model for women across age groups.

Inline Image Caption - Dr.Akshata Prabhu on the billboard at Hollywood

Winning the International crown and title was not easy as Dr.Akshata had to compete against married, unmarried, separated, divorced or widowed women together, irrespective of age, given the format of the international pageant that she participated in. After winning the international title, she was featured on the cover page of Platform Magazine based in Washington D.C., which has had features of the likes of Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan. She was also interviewed on a US show called ‘Make Our World your Runway’. She has been offered her first international film titled ‘The Italians’, where she plays the role of United Nations Ambassador, Dr. Indira Hadiya Gupta, to be shot in New York City. Currently, Dr. Akshata Prabhu has been featured on a massive billboard on Hollywood Boulevard, California, which marks her official entry into Hollywood.

“Had I not shown the courage to restart my career, I would’ve never been able to see myself so magnificently placed on one of the biggest billboards in Hollywood. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better launch”, exults Dr. Akshata Prabhu. She further adds, “Being the first Indian to have won the title of Ms. International World was a prestigious moment, and I knew I had a huge responsibility towards the women of India.”

Dr. Akshata Prabhu, along with her husband Dr.Swaroop Puranik, founded The International Glamour Project®️, an inclusive pageant for the real women of India. It is known to be an international platform that provides opportunities to women across three age groups – Teens, Miss and Mrs - to win the crown and represent India on the international platform in the USA, walk fashion weeks like London Fashion Show, New York Fashion Week etc.

Pageantry in India has given us some amazing ambassadors brimming with talent! After taking up space in Hollywood literally, Dr. Akshata Prabhu will also be featured on yet another amazing Billboard in New York City and has walked the New York Fashion Week for not one but three international designers in September 2022.