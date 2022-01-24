Monday, Jan 24, 2022
From Instagram to your wardrobe, Trenbee makes pieces that catches your eye online

Being a bold fashion line, Trenbee are amongst the ones who are making the clothing worn by celebrities accessible to the public.

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 6:51 pm

While “New Year, New Me” is a philosophy we all like to add in our life, the same courtesy extends to our wardrobe too. Trenbee, a renowned clothing brand, curates outfits that bring the most trendy style to your fashion closet. Founded under the leadership of Ankita Khanna and Yash Sharma, the brand is offering  fashion ensembles that celebrities adorn their personality with. Easy enough to overwhelm your wardrobe, the brand is doing every possible thing that makes you appear as a fashion icon. From classic staples, ethnic designs, trendy outfits to a new-age fashion, the brand is incorporating everything into its fashion wardrobe. 

Being a bold fashion line, Trenbee are amongst the ones who are making the clothing worn by celebrities accessible to the public. For every person who loves to keep up with the industry trends, they avail them a similar outfit on their website and that too at a very affordable price. These outfits cannot be found in every mall or even with very high end brands. Through this they are making it possible for you to wear that design which has been seen on your favourite celebrity. If while scrolling through your social media you find an ensemble that catches your eye, then Trenbee makes it possible for you to order the luxury and keep it safe in your wardrobe forever.

Talking about her journey, the founder Ankita Khanna says, “From a very young age, I always wanted to run my own business and mark my presence in the fashion industry. Launching my eCommerce fashion brand taught me a lot and gave me exposure, particularly in the field of fashion and retail. The true epiphany came when I started working for a company and realized that, despite my job title as a business development executive, I was primarily responsible for all operations. At that point, I realized that the kind of output I can do for this organization, I can generate for myself. And, after following thorough research and analysis of market trends, TrenBee was conceived.”

Yash Sharma, the Co-founder of the brand, says, “I believe that the fashion industry is constantly bringing new trends and styles that need to be incorporated into your fashion wardrobe if you want to ace every look with comfort and elegance. To be at the top of the league you need to level up your fashion game and add the correct amount of imagination, a source of inspiration that can be turned into a trend. To keep up with the ever-changing desires for something new, it's essential to educate yourself with the latest trends and keep the creative juices flowing to build your repute in the fashion industry. Keeping in mind all the essential factors, our brand is continually attempting to bring high-demand and edgy products to our site.”

The glamorous clothing brand Trenbee has been built from scratch with the sheer dedication and utmost devotion of the entrepreneurs Ankita Khanna and Yash Sharma. The brand is crafting magical clothing pieces that have the power to win the hearts of people and make head turns with its luxury designs. Trenbee, an incredible fashion brand, is offering an extensive range of ensembles that everyone looks up to while becoming everyone’s favorite when it comes to having the best wardrobe-essentials. Having understood the right kind of designs that their customers incline towards the brand is making an impact in the fashion realm. So whether you’re shopping for a winter collection or have your sartorial sights set to a warm vacation, Trenbee is the one you'll want to bookmark whenever you are going to shop for the trending outfits without busting through your budget. 
 

