From Inception To Inspiration And The Future, Here's All You Need To Know About Anon Models, India's First Male Modelling Agency

Modelling as a profession looks fascinating with glamour all around. But the career comes with a hefty cost in the form of hard work, resilience, perseverance and most importantly physical attributes. In the last decade, males have opted to make a career as successful models. While many consider a great body a prerequisite for models, it is also about having a sharp mind, intellect, hunger for success and a dashing personality to become a successful model.

For males, it is critical to craft all these skills to become successful models in the long run. Giving 360-degree exposure to male models on an international scale, Anon Models is the finest male modelling management firm headquartered in Mumbai, India. Being the country's first modelling agency catering to males, Anon Models was established by Deepak Singh Chhikara and Ksenia Zheltova, who have worked as models with a global experience for more than ten years.

Now that Anon Models has prospered as one of the most diverse and versatile male modelling management companies in India, it has become a modelling institution for boys wanting to make it big in the glamour industry. In an exclusive conversation, the company’s director Deepak Singh Chhikara and founder Ksenia Zheltova speak about the inspiration, challenges and the USP of Anon Models. In addition, the duo reveals the future of Anon Models.

The duo

Excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What was the inspiration behind incorporating Anon Models?

A: Well, I (Deepak) have worked as a model for more than a decade in India and overseas. As a model, my dream was to establish a model management agency and nurture them to build successful careers as male models. We always wanted to start an agency that not only manages models but also grooms them for better career opportunities. Also, Ksenia felt the potential to bring talents who could start from scratch and establish themselves in the cut-throat competitive industry.

Q: You said that Anon Models is an exclusive model management and grooming agency for males. What makes it unique from its contemporaries in the industry?

A: When we started Anon Models, we did not think of racing with our contemporaries. Our idea was to do something which nobody was doing. After thorough research, we realised to choose a niche catering only to male models in India. Also, we have a different approach at Anon Models. We don't intend to work with established models or celebrities. Rather, our focus is to bring fresh talents to the forefront who have the potential to soar high in the modelling industry.

Q: How do you plan to scale Anon Models to a new level in this highly competitive industry?

A: We have not planned or set any targets to accomplish. We are still new and growing in the industry. Anon Models has been our baby, and it is our dream project. We are taking things at a time and are not in a rush to chase goals. As you said that the industry is competitive, but we are focusing more towards bringing new-age talents from India who has the calibre to work on international projects. Having said that, Anon Models strives to be better than what it was yesterday

Q: What were the challenges you faced before starting Anon Models?

A: There were plenty of challenges in our way before Anon Models saw the light. We would say that understanding the market scenario in India took time as we have been globetrotters and have worked with modelling agencies in different parts of the world. For us, the challenge was to bring Anon Models into the spotlight. In this process, the hurdle was to scout for models, groom them and understand their nature. What was easy for us to explain, was difficult for them to understand in the beginning.

Q: What has been the biggest accomplishment for Anon Models?

A: We believe that every next work or project we undertake will be the biggest accomplishment for Anon Models. However, the most cherishing moment for us is that Anon Models made a mark in the industry within a year of the launch despite different waves of the pandemic postponing our work. It feels privileged to be recognised in the fashion industry within 365 days. Right from zeroing down models to creating their books and getting them commercials in India to placing them overseas, we are proud to build Anon Models from scratch.

Q: What was the primary reason behind establishing Anon Models in India?

A: As we said earlier, we wanted to bring something unique that nobody was doing. Indian talents are unique, hailing from different ethnicities and cultures. Looking at the diversity, we felt that the demand for Indian models can be skyrocketed on a global stage if they are groomed properly. That's how we thought of establishing Anon Models in India.

Q: What can people expect in 2023 from Anon Models?

A: For people to expect something extraordinary from us this year, we at Anon Models expect the same support which we received in the last two years. This year, we certainly want to take Indian talents a notch higher and bring a plethora of trends to the Indian fashion market. We hope that the talents from Anon Models will get to represent India on an international stage in 2023.

Q: Besides model management and image grooming, what do you intend to offer through Anon Models?

A: Education. We believe education is of utmost importance for our talents before they excel as models. Along with managing our models and grooming them, our team emphasizes the need for educating budding models. When we say education, it does not mean theoretical knowledge. Instead, we aim to let our talents know about the fashion market before they dive into the world of modelling.

Q: You both have worked as models with global agencies. How does it feel to be on the other side of the business?

A: It is an altogether different experience as we were never on the other side of the business. We knew how an agency works, and now we understand what it is to be a model and work on the business side. It is extremely delightful to see how we worked as models in the past decade. Being on this side, we do not see it as a business but as a passion. Now after a decade, it looks refreshing to take up a different role as we are thoroughly enjoying our work to the core. Nothing makes us happier than looking at the models pursuing their dreams.

Q: If you had to choose a celebrity as a brand ambassador of Anon Models, who would it be and why?

A: Without being pompous, we do not need a celebrity as a brand ambassador of Anon Models. As we mentioned, Anon Models focuses on bringing novelty rather than associating with established names. We have been models and have worked with brands from different verticals. We have built Anon Models from the base, and feel that we represent our brand better in the industry.