Free Sweeps Cash Casinos No Deposit 2024: Free Sweeps Cash

Each of these brands has been selected because they are legal, safe and are packed full of quality slots and table games. Plus you’ll get to learn how you can pick up exclusive deals like the MIKBONUS code at Stake.us to get $55 Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses.
Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos
There are lots of no deposit free sweeps cash casinos out there, but some are definitely better than others. So here are the five best sweepstakes casinos that you can play at right now to give you a good example of what you should be looking for:
● - Best for promos that give you free sweeps cash
● - Great slot games to play with free sweeps cash
It’s important that you don’t just jump to sign up to the first no deposit free sweeps cash casinos that you come across. Instead, do your research on these brands to see how their welcome offers compare and understand their key selling points. Check out the following table to see what these much-loved sweepstakes casinos have to offer:
Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos
It’s not enough just to show you the above table of the best no deposit free sweeps cash casinos. You’ll also want to know things like what prizes you can redeem, where you can access the sweepstakes casinos from and much more. So take a look at the following mini-reviews and learn why Stake.us is king of the no deposit free sweeps cash casinos:
1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
Stake.us has only been around for a couple of years but it has already become one of the most popular sweepstakes casinos in the US. Much of this is down to the fact that you can play at Stake.us with no deposit and you will always be able to pick up lots of free sweeps cash.
Take the brand’s welcome offer that you can unlock with the exclusive MIKBONUS code. Here you will get $55 Stake Cash that can eventually be redeemed for prizes like cryptos, gift cards and merchandise, 260,000 Gold Coins that are used to play for fun and a handy 5% rakeback on your losses. Elsewhere you’ll find plenty more promos including daily races, multiplier challenges and a nicely designed VIP club.
The casino game selection at Stake.us is excellent. You’ll find well over 600 slot games here from major developers like Pragmatic Play, and there are also scratchcards, a well-stocked live casino and some enjoyable Stake Originals games featuring popular titles like Crash, Mines and HiLo. Just note that there isn’t a Stake.us app, and while you can play here from most states, you cannot sign up to this sweepstakes casino from Nevada, Idaho, Washington, Vermont, Kentucky, New York or Michigan.
Pros:
● Exclusive MIKBONUS promo code for new customers
● Over 600 slots, table games and live dealer games
● Redeem crypto, gift cards and merchandise
● Play for free with no deposit required
Cons:
● No Stake.us mobile app
Rating: 4.9 / 5.0
2. McLuck - Another one of the best no deposit free sweeps cash casinos
McLuck is one of the latest no deposit free sweeps cash casinos to hit the scene. If you sign up to the brand’s site for the first time using the exclusive MIKPROMO code, you could unlock a welcome offer that gives you 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 free Sweepstakes Coins. Once again, those Gold Coins can be used to play for fun, and the Sweepstakes Coins let you play in sweepstakes mode to potentially redeem cash prizes.
You’ll find plenty more ways to get free sweeps cash from McLuck. Not only are these deals like daily login bonuses and a loyalty program, but there’s also a McJackpots prize wheel. You’ll get an invite to spin the wheel just by playing the casino games and from here win more virtual credit with no deposit required.
McLuck hosts an impressive range of casino games that include hundreds of slots from major developers like Playson and NetEnt. Just note that while McLuck is widely available in the US, you cannot play here from the states of Washington, Idaho, Kentucky, Georgia, Nevada, Alabama, and Michigan.
Pros:
● Excellent live casino games
● Redeemable real money prizes
● Generous free sweeps cash welcome offer
● Play with no deposit required in most states
Cons:
● Relatively few payment methods
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
3. WOW Vegas - The best slots of all no deposit free sweeps cash casinos
WOW Vegas is easily one of the best no deposit free sweeps cash casinos for anyone with an interest in slot games. After all, there are over 1,200 slot games here featuring an excellent range of Megaways and jackpot slots, and they come from some big-name gaming studios such as Betsoft and Three Oaks. Just note that while there is no shortage of slots here, table games are a little lacking at WOW Vegas.
If you sign up to WOW Vegas for the first time, you can get a welcome offer that gives you 1.75 million WOW Coins and 35 free Sweepstake Coins. Once again, no deposit is required to claim this deal and the free sweeps cash can be used to potentially redeem cash prizes and gift cards. Elsewhere you will find a good range of other promos like daily login bonuses and referral deals. Just note that you cannot play at WOW Vegas from the states of Washington, Idaho, Nevada or Michigan.
Pros:
● Great site for slots fans
● Big no deposit welcome offer
● Use free sweeps cash to redeem cash prizes
● Top promos for existing customers
Cons:
● No table games
Rating: 4.5 / 5.0
4. Sweeptastic - Hot new sweepstakes casino platform
Sweeptastic is another one of the latest no deposit free sweeps cash casinos to hit the scene. It’s definitely worth checking out if you want to play the full range of online casino games for free with no deposit required.
After all, Sweeptastic contains literally hundreds of slots, and then backs it up with plenty of variants of roulette, alongside all of the classic card games and dice games that you’d expect. But what takes things up to the next level is the fact that there are some Sweeptastic Originals like Plinko and Space XY that’ll give you a whole new way to play.
Signing up to Sweeptastic will let you access a handy first purchase bonus that lets you buy 55,000 Lucky Coins and 34 Sweeps Coins at a discounted price. Those Sweeps Coins can be redeemed for cash and gift card prizes. Don’t forget that while you can sign up to Sweeptastic from most states, you cannot play here from Nevada, Idaho, Washington or Michigan.
Pros:
● Excellent game variety
● Play for free
● Redeem cash and gift card prizes
● Quality original casino games
Cons:
● Welcome offer could be better
Rating: 4.3 / 5.0
5. High5Casino - One of the best no deposit free sweeps cash casinos in the USA
No shortlist of no deposit free sweeps cash casinos would be complete without a mention of High5Casino. After all, this comes from the High5 brand that has a great track record for giving us world-beating slot games, so it’s only fair that it would create a top sweepstakes casino too.
This is something that you’ll understand once you get the welcome offer that gives you five Sweeps Coins, 250 Game Coins and 600 Diamonds. The free sweeps cash here can be used to redeem prizes like real money and gift cards, while the Game Coins let you play for fun with no deposit required. The Diamonds are a cool feature that give you free spins for top slots like DaVinci Diamonds. Just note that while High5Casino has created one of the best mobile sweepstakes apps, you cannot play here from Washington, Idaho, Nevada or Michigan.
Pros:
● Excellent sweepstakes casino app
● Innovative welcome offer
● Stunning online slots games
● Redeem cash prizes
Cons:
● Relatively few table games
Rating: 4.2 / 5.0
Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos
You’ll probably already know that you cannot wager real money at sweepstakes casinos. After all, it is this fact that enables these gaming sites to legally operate in way more states than conventional real money online casinos.
However, what is a little more confusing is the way in which sweepstakes casinos let you play for free while having the chance to redeem real money prizes. So this next section explores the different types of virtual currencies featured at sweepstakes stakes to see how they let you play for fun or prizes.
How Does The Currency System Work?
Rather than playing with your own money, you will be playing with two forms of virtual credit at sweepstakes casinos. Neither of these virtual currencies have any direct cash value outside of the sweepstakes casino and they may be given slightly different names to the ones below, but they should work in the following manner:
How Does The Coin System Work?
All sweepstakes casinos will let you use a kind of virtual currency called Gold Coins to play their games in a standard mode. This is where you are playing for entertainment purposes only with no chance of being able to redeem any prizes.
You should normally be able to get Gold Coins for free via a range of special offers, but you will also be given the option to purchase a Gold Coins package with a one-off payment. This ensures that you can keep playing should you somehow run out of virtual credit. Plus it’s worth noting that some purchases of Gold Coins packages may see you being given free Sweepstakes Coins as a bonus.
How To Play Without Buying Coins?
One of the best things about sweepstakes casinos is the fact that they are legally obliged to let you enter their sweepstakes with no purchase necessary. This means that you will always be able to get free Sweepstakes Coins via a range of special offers.
However, it’s important to understand that you cannot directly redeem real-world prizes with these Sweepstakes Coins. Instead you will have to do the following things before you can initiate a prize redemption:
● Have a verified account: This usually requires you to submit some form of government-issued photo ID to the sweepstakes casino.
● Meet the playthrough requirements: You will usually have to play through your Sweepstakes Coins a certain amount of times before you can initiate a prize redemption request. For example, at Stake.us, you have to play through your Stake Cash at least three times.
● Minimum redemption amount: Chances are that you will have to have a minimum amount of Sweepstakes Coins in your account before you can redeem a prize. So for a gift card prize, you might have to have at least 50 Sweepstakes Coins, but this might rise up to 100 Sweepstakes Coins for a cash prize.
How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?
It’s actually pretty easy to get free Sweepstakes Coins from sweepstakes casinos. After all, these gaming platforms are set up in a way to let you play for free. So here are just some of the key wins in which you might be able to top up your account balance with free Sweepstakes Coins:
How to choose new sweeps casinos
Everyone will be looking for something different when it comes to picking a sweepstakes casino. However, the chances are that the following things will be at the forefront of your mind:
Game selection
Obviously, you will be coming to sweepstakes casinos to play casino games online so you’ll want to check that there is a good range of games. Some sweepstakes casinos feature a handful of slot games and leave it there while other brands have over 1,000 slots, table games, live dealer games, and so on. Here are a few of the key gaming genres to look out for:
● Slots games: Including standard fruit slots, video slots, Megaways slots, jackpot slots, hold and win slots, bonus buy slots.
● Table games: Including blackjack, baccarat, roulette, craps
● Live dealer games: Including standard table games as well as game show games
● Original games: Ranging from Crash and Dice through to Plinko and Mines
● Other games: Such as video poker, bingo, keno, teen patti, andar bahar
Offers and free sweeps
All sweepstakes casinos will put on a variety of special offers to ensure that you can keep playing for free. As such, it’s smart to see what you get for signing up to the sweepstakes casino as some brands give you free coins while others put on first purchase bonuses.
It’s also good to check what is available for existing customers. You should expect to find deals like daily login bonuses and social media giveaways, but not all sites will have other bonuses like referral offers and reward programs.
Cash prizes
It’s always interesting to see what kinds of real-world prizes are available at a sweepstakes casino. Some sites will just let you redeem real money prizes and leave it there, but other brands will let you redeem alternative prizes like gift cards, cryptocurrencies, branded merchandise and beyond.
Don’t forget to read the small print at these sweepstakes casinos to see what the prize redemption procedure is. After all, some brands will require you to play through your Sweepstakes Coins lots of time before you can redeem a prize, while other sites are a little more generous.
Is an app available?
There has been a growing number of sweepstakes casinos who are starting to create their own apps that offer you a flexible and convenient way to play from your iOS or Android device. These apps are free to download and you should be able to download them from the relevant Apple App Store or Google Play store.
However, some sweepstakes casinos opt not to create their own apps, but focus their attention on making sure that their websites are mobile-friendly instead. This gives you the advantage of being able to play from your mobile browser with no download required.
What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?
While there are plenty of no deposit free sweeps cash casinos out there, you should always be careful about which sites you sign up to. So here are a few important issues to check out before you register your account:
Security
You will want to make sure that the sweepstakes casino is legally allowed to operate in your state. Plus it’s smart to check that the gaming site has all of the required SSL-level encryption technology to safeguard your personal data and any payments that you make. Lastly, make sure that there is some kind of privacy policy that details how your personal information will be handled.
Usability
A sweepstakes casino’s website should be attractive, easy to navigate around and quick to load. You should be able to set up your account in just a couple of minutes and find easy links for doing things like activating welcome offers and purchasing credit. Plus each casino game should be fully playable from within your web browser.
Bonus offers
Each special offer should be clearly explained and easy to activate. For example, the Stake.us welcome offer can be activated by using the exclusive MIKBONUS code upon signing up and the brand makes it clear about how the Stake Cash, Gold Coins and rakeback can help your gaming.
Customer Support
All good sweepstakes casinos will take good care of their customers. You should expect to be able to get help 24/7 via a range of methods such as live chat, email, telephone and even social media. Plus check to see whether there is a detailed and well-written FAQ on the sweepstakes casino site.
Payment Methods
While you can always play at sweepstakes casinos for free, it’s good to check that you can purchase Gold Coins with a trusted payment provider. Chances are that you will be able to make your payments with some of the following options:
● Credit and debit cards: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover
● Ewallets: PayPal, Neteller, Skrill
● ACH bank transfers
● Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
Game selection
You should check that there is a broad enough game selection to keep things interesting at the sweepstakes casino. Not only that, but it’s a good idea to see who the developers are behind these casino games. Look for major developers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt and Hacksaw Gaming to know that you will get a quality sweepstakes gaming experience.
Conclusion - Get ready to play at no deposit free sweeps cash casinos in the USA
This guide has shown you that it’s easy to get free sweeps cash from sweepstakes casinos and that you won’t even need to make a deposit to get into the gaming action. As a result, you can look forward to playing a huge range of slots and table games from legit sweepstakes casinos in a variety of different states and even redeem some pretty cool real-world prizes in the process.
When it comes to the best way of getting free sweeps cash from a sweepstakes casino, it’s hard to look beyond the exclusive MIKBONUS code at Stake.us. But each of the sweepstakes casinos featured here have their own merits. So be sure to shop around at each of these gaming sites to see which gives you the best way to play at sweepstakes casinos with no deposit required.
No deposit free sweeps cash casinos FAQ
Are sweepstakes casinos legal in the US?
Yes, and this is because sweepstakes casinos don’t actually feature any real money gambling. This means that sweepstakes casinos can legally operate without the kinds of licensing and regulations that govern standard real money online casinos. Just note that each state gets the power to decide which sweepstakes brands are allowed to operate within their borders.
How old do you have to be to play at a sweepstakes casino?
It depends which state you are playing from and which sweepstakes casino you are using. You will usually have to be at least 18 years old to play at most sweepstakes casinos, although this age limit rises up to 21 years at Stake.us.
Can I get a no deposit bonus from a sweepstakes casino?
Yes, all bonuses at sweepstakes casinos are no deposit bonuses. After all, sweepstakes casinos don’t have the facility to accept deposits like standard online casinos. Plus sweepstakes casinos are designed to let you play for free, so every bonus will be a no deposit bonus.
Is there a good sweepstakes casino near me?
It’s highly likely as most sweepstakes casinos are available in most US states. However, there are a few exceptions, such as the fact that you cannot play at Stake.us from the states of Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Vermont, New York, Michigan or Kentucky.
Which are the best new sweepstakes casinos?
It depends on what you are looking for but each of the brands featured in this guide are relatively new and all of them will give you a great way to play for free. So be sure to check out Stake.us, McLuck, WOW Vegas, High5Casino and Sweepstastic to see which would work best for your gaming needs.
