Free Sweeps Cash Casinos No Deposit 2024: Free Sweeps Cash

This is something that you’ll understand once you get the welcome offer that gives you five Sweeps Coins, 250 Game Coins and 600 Diamonds. The free sweeps cash here can be used to redeem prizes like real money and gift cards, while the Game Coins let you play for fun with no deposit required. The Diamonds are a cool feature that give you free spins for top slots like DaVinci Diamonds. Just note that while High5Casino has created one of the best mobile sweepstakes apps, you cannot play here from Washington, Idaho, Nevada or Michigan.