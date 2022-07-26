Free Psychic Reading Online - Top 5 Psychics Sites For Free Readings

If you ever feel like something is missing in your life and you're not quite living up to your true potential, why not try free psychic reading?

Ask yourself: How do you want to be remembered? What is your legacy?

These are questions that everyone should ask themselves at some point in their lives. Unfortunately, many people feel lost when it comes to finding their life purpose. They spend years wandering aimlessly in search for their true calling, but never quite find it.

This can be extremely frustrating and lead to a lot of wasted time. Sadly, many people never reach their full potential in any area of life because they don't know what their life purpose is.

In short, life, for many people, is a lifelong journey that can be full of twists and turns.

Fortunately, there is a way to find meaning in life and reach your true potential.

Psychics are gifted people with mystic powers and powerful intuition. They can look into your past, present, and future and then guide you on the right path. Whether you’re struggling with your personal life, romantic relationship, career, or spirituality, a psychic reader can provide you with the answers you need to improve your current circumstances and future.

Now, we’re aware that psychic readings are not something every individual believes in. Some fraudsters and ill-trained psychics have ruined the reputation of this clairvoyant service. They provide incorrect psychic predictions and rob people of their time, money, and even personal info.

But this doesn’t mean you should steer clear of psychics. A free psychic reading gives you a chance to try out a psychic reader without putting your money at risk.

Free psychics only charge you once you’re satisfied with the revelations delivered. You can talk to them on any topic you like and gauge their skills, talent, and expertise.

Top 5 Platforms for Free Psychic Reading Online



Kasamba – People’s favorite choice for getting a free psychic love reading from the pros (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off for New Users)

Psychic Source – No. 1 site for powerful tarot readings and resolving pressing life issues (Free Psychic Readings for 3 Minutes + 75% Discount )

Purple Garden – A modern destination with advanced functions for specialized career forecasts and numerology and astrological readings

Mysticsense – Home to the best psychics for spiritual readings, dream analysis, and past-life readings (5 Trial Minutes for New Users)

California Psychics – Best-rated platform for the longest free psychic readings (5 Minutes Free Readings using Promo Code "ADD5")

These sites have real psychics for delivering authentic psychic readings. As a new customer, you can get a free psychic reading online to start your journey with confidence.

Another greatest benefit offered by these sites is that you can obtain psychic readings via different online mediums like phone call, video session, and live chat.

1. Kasamba – Hand Over the Reins of Your Love Life to the Best Psychics Online

Kasamba is one of the true veterans for free psychic readings. People mostly arrive on this platform looking for hope, guidance, and support to find their soulmate, solve their relationship problems, and improve their love life. However, this site offers various types of readings to help everyone.

More than three million users trust Kasamba psychics to help them navigate life’s challenges. The wide reader base guarantees positivity and solace for people worldwide.

Let’s investigate the features and service offerings of the site below.

Register Within Minutes

The signup process on the website is pretty straightforward. Once you click the Sign Up button, you’ll be asked to enter an email address with which you want to create your profile and set a password.

Access the Best Free Psychics Online With Just a Few Clicks

Kasamba has gathered the best psychic mediums to maintain the highest standard of reading quality and accuracy. Each psychic reader is tested and screened before being welcomed on the site.

You can see the page featuring available psychics and click on the Chat Now button to connect with them right away. If you haven’t created an account yet, you can still view the profiles but as soon as you try booking a psychic reading online, you’ll be directed to the signup window.

Reading Varieties

In addition to love readings, Kasamba offers the following sessions to help you find your true purpose and direction:

Astrology readings

Career guidance

Rune analysis

Tarot card readings

Dream analysis

Fortune-telling

You can filter the results based on reader specialties when searching for a psychic online.

Psychic Bios Available

Each psychic reader at Kasamba has a detailed page that contains the following information:

Reader’s name + photo

Specialization

About the reader

Their experience

Preferred mode of communication

Per-minute rates

Ratings

User reviews

Availability status

It’s best to read as much about the reader as you can before booking a virtual meeting with them, even if you’re in for a free psychic reading online. Don’t waste your time talking to random psychics who may or may not be right for you.

Phone & Chat Psychic Readings

Kasamba has both chat and phone psychics to accommodate the needs of all types of users. If you want to discuss your problems with a reader via messaging, you can use the live chat option. Otherwise, phone psychic readings will be your best bet.

Kasamba only allows audio calls. You can converse with your psychic in real-time and establish a stronger bond with them on call.

Psychic Readings on Mobile

The Kasamba smartphone app is perfect for users who wish to get psychic readings when out and about. All you have to do is download the app, sign in to your account, and reach out to your favorite psychic reader.

Free Psychic Reading With Each Reader

Kasamba offers three complimentary minutes to newbies with each reader on the platform. This means you can check out and test as many advisors as you like before choosing one for a paid reading.

Remember that you’ll be charged as soon as your trial run is over. So if you don’t want to start a paid session with a reader, quit immediately after three minutes.

70% Off

Newcomers on Kasamba are offered amazing offers to ensure they have the best experience. Once you’ve found the perfect reader, you’ll be given a 70% discount on your first detailed psychic reading.

Refund Offer

Kasamba understands that not all psychics are perfect for every user. It accommodates those who mistakenly book a paid session with an incompatible reader with a satisfaction guarantee.

If you aren’t satisfied with the outcomes of your psychic reading, you can explain the issue and request a refund from the customer service team. If your concern is justified, your account will be reimbursed as soon as possible.

2. Psychic Source - Trusted Readers for Accurate Life Predictions

Psychic Source is the oldest name in the psychic reading online business. It was started in 1989 to solve people’s problems and help them change their lives for the better with reliable mystic guidance.

Today, millions of individuals and thousands of psychics rate this platform the best. Like Kasamba, it offers free psychic readings to all new users on a diverse range of subjects.

Let’s investigate the features and service offerings of the site below.

User-focused Website

You can share your information and talk to psychics with maximum peace of mind and confidence on this site. All your details will remain confidential; there’s no risk of them being forwarded to third parties. Hence, scams and frauds are out of the equation.

Your payment details and credit/debit card info will also remain secure at all costs.

The SSL-encrypted website is designed with your convenience in mind, ensuring easy registration and seamless navigation.

Discounted Reading Offer Upon Registration

To start your psychic reading journey on Psychic Source, you need to register as a user. Your profile will be created as soon as you submit the following details:

Full name

Date of birth

Email address

Password

You must also provide payment details to start scheduling sessions with your chosen psychics. Once your profile is ready, you’ll be asked to choose one of the following:

$10 reading for up to 10 minutes

$20 reading for up to 20 minutes

$30 reading for up to 30 minutes

Psychic Selection Process

Psychic Source is super selective in the psychics allowed to deliver readings on the platform. This is one of the reasons for its long-standing reputation in the psychic reading online world.

It checks each reader’s background, credentials, skills, and track record to ensure you obtain psychic predictions from only the best online psychics.

Those who get accepted on the platform must complete a training program to gain an in-depth understand of the site’s policies, procedures, and mission.

Reader Options

On this site, you can find psychics with a diverse selection of psychic tools, mystic gifts, and specialties. Each reader has their information displayed on their profile. You can read about them and check their prices, ratings, and reviews.

Multiple Reading Types

While many psychics on this platform specialize in tarot and oracle card readings, you can also find readers offering the following services:

Love and relationship readings

Palmistry

Astrology readings

Angel card readings

Numerology insights

Chat + Phone Psychics to Solve All Your Problems

Like Kasamba, this site offers readings via chat and phone. However, its phone psychic readings aren’t limited to audio calls.

If you wish to develop a strong connection with your psychic over phone, you can book a video consultation. This medium helps mystic advisors accurately read your energy, while allowing you to gauge their expressions, reading style, and professionalism.

The reader profiles have their communication preferences mentioned so you can make a well-informed decision.

Affordable Rates + Special Offers

Psychic Source makes affordability a top priority and ensures all users (new and existing) get the best deals when obtaining psychic readings online.

For existing customers, readings start below $2. But as a new user, you can first get a free psychic reading from your desired reader. This trial session lasts three minutes.

Once you’re ready to schedule a paid session, you’ll be given 75% off.

Quick Refunds

This platform also has a money-back offer for unhappy clients. Whether you faced a technical issue or didn’t like the reader’s style, you can tell your concerns to the user support representatives and ask for a refund.

3. Purple Garden – Follow Your True Calling in Professional Life With Astrology and Numerology Charts

This site launched much later than the previous two platforms but it’s in no way less reputable than them. Users from across the world rely on Purple Garden to transform their career and money matters with psychic readings.

Let’s investigate the features and service offerings of the site below.

Video Screening of Psychics

Mystic advisors at Purple Garden don’t only go through the standard vetting procedure but also video screening to evaluate their capabilities. They must submit a video reading to the platform if they want to become a part of the Purple Garden family.

This ensures that the psychic you come across on the site is 100% real, gifted, and experienced.

Website & App Signup

You can access Purple Garden’s website on your laptop or download the official app on your smartphone to create a profile.

On the website, click on “Sign in” > “Don’t have an account?” and set up an account by entering your email address and a password.

On the app, you can follow the same procedure and register using your email address or Facebook, Apple, or Google account.

Purple Garden doesn’t require you to share any personal info to become a member. But you’ll eventually have to share your name, phone number, address, and payment details when you want to get credits for a psychic reading online.

Secure Payments

Rest assured that all transactions on the website and app are secure. You can pay via PayPal or debit or credit card (American Express, Mastercard, or Discover).

Psychic Reading Categories

Apart from astrological and numerology guidance on career matters, Purple Garden offers the following types of readings:

Tarot readings

Angel card readings

Relationship support

Palmistry

Horoscopes

Astrology insights

Dream analysis

Oracle card readings

Find a Psychic Who Speaks Your Language

Purple Garden takes the needs of all users into account when choosing the language for a psychic reading. It has gathered online psychics from different parts of the world that are fluent in the following languages:

English

Japanese

Chinese

French

Italian

Swedish

German

Dutch

This allows all users to get an online psychic reading in a language they understand and speak comfortably.

Accurate User-Psychic Matching

You’ll find several search filters on the website and app when looking for a psychic reader. These include the advisor’s specialties, ratings, languages, psychic tools, modes of communication, and prices. These filters help reduce the time needed to match with the ideal expert.

Affordability FTW

Psychic reading rates at Purple Garden vary based on the experience and ratings of a psychic. They may range between $0.99 and $14.99 per minute.

The cheap psychics are equally talented and qualified to deliver psychic readings online. The wide range of prices is offered to ensure that you can meet a reader within your budget.

It’s important to note that you don’t get to talk to free psychics at Purple Garden. This is why you must be very careful when selecting a psychic. Go through their profile thoroughly, check user reviews, and make sure you’re okay with their rates.

Bonus for Everyone!

This site gives $10 to newcomers in place of a free psychic reading. You can spend this credit talking to any reader you like.

In our opinion, this is an excellent benefit as it allows you to converse with a mystic advisor for several minutes without spending your own money, depending on the fee of your chosen reader.

Apart from this, all users get some cash back when they purchase a psychic reading. You can accumulate this money until they’re enough to get you a free psychic reading!

Users also get a referral bonus if they invite someone to book a psychic reading session on the platform.

Customer Feedback

Users on the platform are encouraged to leave honest reviews for their reader after they’ve completed a session. These testimonials are supposed to help newcomers get an idea of how a psychic reading works and which reader may be ideal for them.

Purple Garden urges people to go through user feedback before making any decision. It doesn’t hide or delete negative reviews so that you can have a clear picture. However, psychics may reach out to people who leave negative feedback and convince them to alter or delete it.

Refunds on Technical Issues

One reason this site pushes people to do their research before signing up for a psychic reading is that it doesn’t offer refunds.

The only time you can get one is when you face technical issues during a session. In this case, you must reach out to the customer service team as soon as possible and explain what happened. The representatives will look into the matter and decide if you should get a partial or full refund, if at all.



4. Mystic Sense – Replace Life’s Challenges with Opportunities with Free Psychics

This platform is the newest among the psychic reading sites discussed in this article. It features a modern interface with advanced features to make your experience as smooth and time-efficient as possible.

Despite the lack of experience, Mysticsense has earned the trust and praise of users worldwide. It has a big team of psychics that bring unique skill sets and years of track record to the table.

Let’s investigate the features and service offerings of the site below.

Psychic Verification

Mysticsense requires all psychics to go through a screening process to ensure only the best online psychics get selected to offer readings on the platform. It double-checks each reader’s credentials, training details, and experience so that you can consult with them without any doubt.

Extensive Selection of Live Psychics

This site has gathered numerous online psychics from across the world to take care of your psychic reading needs. Whether you want advice regarding relationships, family, career, retirement, finances, spirituality, or personal health, you can find the perfect reader willing to take you out of misery into the world of bliss.

Safe and Secure

The website itself is incredibly safe to use. Any information you share during the registration process, including your credit/debit card or PayPal details, will always remain confidential.

Besides, the psychics are all professionals who value user privacy and anonymity. They won’t leak your details or force you to spill personal information.

Different Reading Types at Affordable Rates

Mysticsense caters to a massive user base by offering psychic readings in different categories. From spiritual readings to love advice, tarot readings, dream analysis, and past life readings, you can get everything at reasonable rates.

The cheapest sessions start at $1.99 per minute. You can find psychics charging higher if you wish your reader to have the best credentials and ratings.

Free Psychic Readings

This site offers five minutes as a free psychic reading online for new users. This special offer is to make you comfortable and help you determine the best expert for your needs.

As soon as your trial is over, the psychic will start charging you per minute.

In addition, Mysticsense offers a refund guarantee. So, if you're on the fence about whether or not to try a psychic reading, Mysticsense is a great place to start.

Refund Promise

Like Kasamba and Psychic Source, Mysticsense promises to return your money if your psychic reader fails to satisfy you with their revelations. If you feel there might be a better reader out there for you, feel free to contact the customer support agents and convey your concern. They’ll return the amount you paid for the session in full or half.

5. California Psychics – Test Free Psychic Readings to Turn Your Life Around

This site boasts 25 years of experience in the psychic reading business. Considering its user-friendly interface and choice of psychics, it’s an ideal destination for beginners. Besides, its free psychic readings last five minutes!

Let’s investigate the features and service offerings of the site below.

100% Customized Readings

Psychic readings are only effective and meaningful when tailored to your specific situation, emotions, and actions. Many online psychics offer pre-programmed predictions or generalized advice, which only rob you of your money. You won’t get any value out of it.

But at California Psychics, you can expect to receive 100% customized readings from any psychic you pick.

Pool of Expert Psychics

This site is home to a multitude of gifted psychics willing to help you make sense of your problems and overcome all kinds of challenges. Each reader possesses unique skills, talents, and mystic tools to improve your life.

No matter what type of psychic reading you’re looking for or how complicated your issue is, you can trust California Psychics’ advisors to help you out.

24/7 Availability

Live psychics on this forum are available 24/7 for psychic readings across categories. This is because they belong to different countries and follow their own time zones. You can log in to check which readers are up for a session at whatever time suits you best.

The reader profile will tell you the availability status of a particular advisor. You can ask to be notified if an expert is busy or away at the moment.

Readings via Phone & Chat

You can connect with chat psychics on this platform to exchange text messages in the live chat box or book a phone session. This could be an audio or video call.

Every reader’s preferred communication method is mentioned on their profile. You can pick one based on your specific needs and expectations.

Special Offers for First-Timers

California Psychics delivers free psychic readings worth five minutes to new users. This is more than any what the oldest sites reviewed herein offer. All you have to do is use the promo code “ADD5” when booking your first session.

In addition to this, the rates are super reasonable on this site. You can find psychics asking for less than a dollar per minute for accurate psychic predictions. Some readers also charge higher based on their credentials and ratings.

Whether you decide to go for a budget-friendly reading or splurge, your psychic reader will blow your mind with insightful revelations about your life.

Free Psychic Reading Online - Frequently Asked Questions

