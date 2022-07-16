Free Psychic Reading Online: 6 Best Psychics Sites For Free Readings by Chat or Phone

A psychic reading can be what you need to gain clarity and guidance for life. We live a life full of uncertainty and, more often than not, lack the answers to all the questions that come up. Psychic reading has been around for a substantial amount of time now. People in the ancient days went to psychics for help, and today, we are still seeing more people turn to psychic predictions.

Psychics are gifted humans who have inherent abilities that enable them to give insights into one’s past, present, and future life. Keep reading for more details on how they can help but first, let's look at top online sites.

Best Online Psychic Sites

• Mysticsense - Best Psychic Site For Newbies, 5 Free Minutes

• Kasamba - Best for Service Variety, 3 Minutes Free + 50% Off

• Purple Garden - Best Mobile App, $10 Free Credit With Any Purchase

• Keen - Best Love Psychics, 3 Free Minutes

• Asknow - Best Introductory Offers, 15 Minutes For $10 + 5 Free Minutes

• Oranum - Best For Video Calls, 3 Free Minutes

Mysticsense - Best Filtering Features

Mysticsense

We strongly feel Mysticsense deserves a place on this list, even though the platform is relatively new. Mysticsense was founded recently but is home to popular psychics who have served thousands of happy clients.

Service offered

Mysticsense psychics are highly specialized to cater to different client needs. You can get a variety of readings on the site, including a psychic medium reading, tarot card reading, horoscope, and astrology psychic reading. You can also get good psychics to help you with matters regarding career, finance, dream interpretation, fortune-telling, energy healing, and spiritual issues.

How to use Mysticsense and its features

You will need to register your account to begin using the platform. Once you are done with that, you are ready to browse the various categories to get an available psychic expert. The platform allows you to pick someone based on their reading style and what they specialize in. You can also select from the comprehensive list if you want a reader skilled with a particular divination tool.

To narrow your search, you can look for empaths, clairvoyant readers, spiritual readers, and more. All the advisors have profiles that are well-detailed with their biography, reviews, and an introductory video.

Mysticsense has a Unique Search feature, allowing users to provide more detailed specifications on what they are looking for. You can access a free psychic chat or a free phone psychic reading through the platform's free five-minute trial.

Contact methods

Depending on your preference, you can engage with an advisor through a video call if you want a more physical connection. Mysticsense also has chat psychics and phone psychics.

Kasamba - Best for Service Variety

Kasamba

Kasamba is a top site that has been around for decades and has gained immense popularity. Those who have used the site keep showering it with praises for dependable readings and some of the most gifted psychics.

Services offered

Kasamba offers a vast array of services. You can get spiritual psychics, tarot card reading, palm psychic reading, astrology reading, horoscope reading, rune casting, dream analysis readings, and clairvoyant psychics. Kasamba psychics can also give you readings on relationships, intimacy, career, family, and finances.

How to use Kasamba and its features

If you are looking for the Kasamba experience, you must first create a profile. Once you identify the best psychic reader you want to work with, you use the “Let’s Chat” feature to be redirected to a page where you provide further details, for example, about payment.

If the advisor is available, you’re ready to begin a session. Kasamba provides complete client anonymity, and you shouldn’t be worried that somebody may leak your sensitive information.

If you take advantage of the three trial minutes, you can get a free love psychic reading.

You can outline a question on the site and choose the kind of reading you want by heading to the site's top section. Those new to psychic reading and confused about what type of reader to choose can browse specialists and analyze their profiles. Each psychic on Kasamba highlights their specialty, qualification, and experience.

You can be sure to find true psychics here because they all undergo a strict vetting procedure before they begin dealing with clients. You can also look at different reviews left by previous clients to get a better idea about a particular reader.

Contact methods

The psychics on Kasamba ensure client comfortability with a variety of contact methods. To engage with a Kasamba psychic, you can consult them via phone or a live psychic chat. There are also experts who offer guidance via email. You can install the Kasamba mobile app to contact a psychic anytime and anywhere.

Purple Garden - Best Mobile App Features

Purple Garden



Purple Garden is another site that has emerged as an excellent performer. The platform offers exceptional and accurate services, and its website has been featured in notable publications due to its consistent praise for its services and trusted psychics.

Services offered

Purple Garden allows users to find advisors and psychic readers who can offer tarot card readings, spirit medium readings, palmistry, horoscope, oracle guidance, and dream analysis. You can also be helped with esoteric alchemy, love, career, and much more.

How to use Purple Garden and its features

Just like other online platforms, you must create an account to begin using Purple Garden, which you can create with your email address. Purple Garden allows you to choose a preferred language to communicate with a reader you understand.

The website is simplified to ensure users do not have a hard time when looking for suitable psychic readers. The platform’s AI optimizes user search results and gives users a recommendation that best suits them. Purple Garden offers free initial minutes to enable clients to understand a specific psychic and the kind of service they will be paying for in case they want an entire session.

If you want an entire session, Purple Garden requires your specification about how much time you want to take with an advisor. That is how users know how much they need to pay and find affordable psychics. The periods range from five to sixty minutes. This is a good setup because it allows you to organize yourself better in terms of time and money and get a cheap psychic reading.

Sometimes you may overestimate how long a session you need and probably fail to exhaust it. In such a case, the money is not refunded but is accounted for you to use in another session.

Specific criteria guide how Purple Garden’s psychics begin and continue working with clients. They all have to meet up the screening requirements to offer professional services.

Contact methods

Once you have settled on an expert to work with, you are free to contact them via an online chat, phone, or video call. Purple Garden has also been optimized for mobile use and has a very intuitive app for mobile devices.

Keen - Best for Psychic Guidance

Keen

Keen is another popular psychic reading site. The platform has been operating since 1999 and offers desired guidance, as confirmed by the many testimonials. Keen is a veteran in the online psychic world and keeps an up-to-date website.

Services offered

You can find famous psychics of all kinds on Keen. They can offer readings on numerology, tarot card reading, numerology, astrology, spiritual readings, mediumship, crystal gazing, chakra cleansing, and dream interpretation. Keen also has love psychics, and the experts can give insights about financial outlook, relationships, and career guidance.

How to use Keen and its services

To use Keen, you need to register your account. It is easier to find a reader if you understand what kind of guidance or reading you need. That is why Keen has categorized its psychics to suit the needs of its clientele and make it easier to choose a psychic for a specific service.

The psychics on his platform have provided information about their background, the approach they use for free and paid psychic readings, specialties, and skills. They also specify the languages they can communicate with, which is an easier way to find a reader you understand. You can still explore the psychics based on availability, pricing, and user rating. You only have to click on an advisor’s listing if you want a more comprehensive bio about a reader and details.

Keen offers a satisfaction guarantee policy to cater to those who feel their sessions were not satisfactory. You can also get a free three-minute reading on Keen to gauge what the experience looks like. If you qualify for the coupon applications and promotions Keen offers, you can lower the costs of readings.

Contact methods

You can receive a phone psychic reading, a chat psychic reading, or an email reading. Keen also has an app for iOS and Android devices.

AskNow - Best Introductory Offers

AskNow



You can depend on AskNow to get accurate psychics who can help you with different issues about your past, present, and future life. The platform has built a name for itself and has substantial user reviews for accurate psychic readings online.

Services offered

You will find specialists who can help you obtain tarot readings, love readings, spirit readings, numerology, horoscope readings, mediums, and clairvoyants. Clients can also ask life coach psychics about financial issues, love matters, and career challenges.

How to use AskNow and its features

To use AskNow, you complete the sign-up process in only two steps. You are required to choose a package and provide some personal details; from there, you can begin browsing. Users can filter advisors by price, category, and advisor type. You can engage with a Spanish psychic on the platform by applying the relevant filters.

AskNow understands that many people are skeptical about online psychic reading sessions. That is why they have introductory offers for first-time visitors. If you are a new member, you can ask a free psychic question since AskNow offers free readings for five minutes with every psychic and welcome discounts.

You pay for a reading session depending on a reader’s specialty, their experience, and professional background. Categories include Top Rated Advisors, Elite Advisors, and Master Advisors. To have the best professionals, AskNow conducts a background screening and regular tests on all psychics.

If you are not conversant with the psychic world, you will appreciate the articles and tutorial videos on the platform. These are additional advantages for those who want to explore online psychic readings.

Contact methods

You have various options to engage with a psychic of your choice. All you need to do is ask a question and talk to them during the session via phone, email, chat, or video call.

Oranum - Best for Video Communication

Oranum



Oranum is another famous site for qualitative online readings. You can reach out to the best psychics on the platform due to the site's modern and intuitive interface.

Services offered

On Oranum, you can receive tarot card readings, medium readings, numerology, palm readings, astrology, pet readings, spiritual readings, fortune telling, ritual and energies, dream interpretation, numerology, and energy healing. The experts can also guide you on love, finances, home and family, career, and relationships.

How to use Oranum and its features

You must create an account first to use Oranum, which is entirely free. Once you are registered, you can begin exploring the site to find the kind of advisor you want. You can use the different filtering options to find a reader and then click on their link to access their bio. The psychics on Oranum have life stories that can help you determine if a reader is the best fit for a consultation. Some readers post paid and free videos to give guidance. Psychics here set individual prices based on their skills and professional experience. There are psychics who will ask for fixed payments from those who want specific advice during a session.

Oranum payments are made after credit card validation. To work with an Oranum psychic, you have to use the “receive credits” option, select a preferred package, and then provide your credit card information.

Contact methods

Oranum prides itself on video readings. This is an excellent way to consult and grasp a reader’s body language. You can also get a chat or phone reading or use the Oranum mobile app to interact with advisors while out and about.

How We Have Ranked Our Top Psychic Reading Sites

Generally, you can quickly gauge a psychic reader’s authenticity or reputation with an in-person reading. However, when it comes to searching for the best online psychic reader, you depend highly on a platform’s reputation.

Deciding on the online platform to use can be challenging. When you search the web for a psychic near me, you see hundreds of options. Every platform is unique, but to help you decide on the best psychic reading site, we have taken into account several factors as follows;

Variety of psychic specialties

Not every client wants the same psychic service. Some want readings on love, career, relationships, dream analysis, online psychic mediums, etc. Clients have various requirements that need to be addressed at different times. That is why we have highlighted platforms with authentic psychics specializing in different areas to make searching easier.

Contact methods for the advisors

Legit psychics can provide accurate readings despite the channel of communication used. But clients will usually want a site that can allow them to choose a communication channel they prefer and the one they feel will give the best connection. These top sites will offer you various ways to contact their reputable psychics.

Advisor screening process

Fraudsters usually take advantage of vulnerable people or anyone who needs advice, information, or guidance. Some online psychics can be notorious for fraud. However, our selected sites have strict screening procedures to ensure they have professionals who will not tarnish their reputation. The psychics must complete the screening processes before they can begin operations.

Pricing and bonus features

The sites meet the minimum requirements for value for money and can get you cheap psychics. The platforms on this list will get you free trial minutes and discounts in your search for a reputable psychic.

Satisfaction guarantee

An online session can be risky if you don’t know whether you will get a legit psychic reading. Some reputable psychics may also have difficulties in giving accurate readings. Bearing these factors in mind, you would want a platform that offers a satisfaction guarantee to avoid unnecessarily losing money. The platforms on this list have different recourses in case you don’t find your session satisfactory.



When Can You Receive a Free Psychic Reading?

Any professional psychic reader does the job to help others, but they require payment for their services. However, it is still possible to get a free psychic reading. You will usually not get this from a local psychic. Such readings are available on online platforms.

Most platforms offer free readings but for a specified period, usually three to five minutes, not for complete sessions. Once the free minutes are up, your session starts being charged if you want to continue with the reading.

Free psychics may be available to all customers, but newly registered members may be eligible for additional free reading. This provision is usually a tactic against the competition, but most importantly, it allows clients to test out how good a reader will be for them before paying. Free psychic readings also help beginner advisors. These advisors may even get you an insightful $1 psychic reading when setting themselves up in the market.

Essential Comparison Approaches for Local and Online Psychics

In the earlier days, the only way to obtain a reading was by physically visiting a local psychic. You had to ask other locals for help if you didn't know one. Today, things have changed. Psychics are now available online. Technological advancements and the Covid-19 pandemic have been significant drivers of online physics.

If you want to get a reading today, all you have to do is pick up your phone, tablet, or computer and search for psychics near me for immediate access.

The good thing is that legit online and local psychics will give you accurate readings. The bottom line is you can choose to consult a psychic online or in-person, provided you feel they suit your needs and will be of help.

When determining whether to visit a local psychic or consult an online psychic, factor in:

Convenience

You want a psychic who makes the entire process convenient. Online psychic readings may be more convenient than local psychic visits since most readers offer round-the-clock services. You can also have a consultation anywhere you feel comfortable.

Doing a reading online will usually require the use of the internet and devices that can facilitate the readings, and if you lack any of these things, a local psychic may be a better choice.

Budget

Both online and local psychics will ask to be paid for their services. Local psychics may be costly or less costly depending on how business is. On the other hand, online psychics may price their services based on different metrics. Prices may be influenced by competition or a psychic’s experience and skills.

Local psychics may also need you to travel to reach them, causing you to incur transport costs. This is usually not an issue with online psychics. You can get free readings online and discounts as a new client, but local psychics do not offer such opportunities.

Scheduling sessions

Primarily, in-person readings require you to wait or figure out a time when the reader is available. However, online reading services allow you to schedule, and you can even get notifications when the psychic you want becomes available. You can also obtain emergency readings on some platforms through their psychic hotlines.

Variety

Online platforms have tons of readers, but an area may have countable local psychics. The wider online variety also means finding a reputable advisor is less limiting.

How to Prepare for and Optimize a Psychic Session

Determining your needs and expectations

A psychic reading session is used to gain clarity and get answers. You won’t be able to do so if you do not even know why you are going for the reading. There are different types of readers. Suppose you want a reading on relationships, you should not be looking for a pet psychic.

If you know what you are looking for beforehand, you will be in a better position to work with the best reader.

Creating a list of questions

If you want a compelling reading, it is a good idea to compile a list of questions to ask the psychic. When doing so, make sure the questions are aligned with your intentions and make them open-ended. Unlike yes or no answer questions, open-ended ones allow the reader to cover more ground and give you more details. Having questions helps you outline the areas that may be bothering you the most.

Always remember that ambiguous and vague questions can affect the quality of the connection between a reading expert and yourself making a reading inaccurate.

If you are paying for a psychic reading, you want to get the best out of it. As a client, you have a critical role during the session, just like the expert. If you want to optimize your session, the following tips will be helpful;

Keep an open mind and be ready for unexpected details

In most cases, clients want to hear what they feel suits them. However, psychics don’t work like that. They provide answers based on their intuition. At times, they may give you answers you never anticipated.

Let the psychic or medium guide the session

Never forget that the psychic or medium is the expert. Therefore, give them the space to provide you with answers. Your main job during a session should be to validate the answers the psychic is giving you. You can interrupt if you need clarification, but you must do it at the right time to avoid hindering communication flow.

Giving a psychic information is necessary, but frauds can also use it to trick you. A fraud may take advantage if you ask too many questions. Conversely, a professional may feel intimidated by too many questions.

You can stop sessions that don’t feel right

It is not uncommon to feel as if a reading is not heading in the right direction. For example, if you feel as if a reader is prying, asking for sensitive information, or working to make you believe something your instincts doubt, you are free to end the session.

Online Psychic Reading Benefits

Fixating life decisions

If you are struggling with an issue that you have conflicting views on, like a career path or whether to get into or leave a particular relationship, a psychic can help you make the right decision. These advisors will give you insights and answers that can help you settle.

A relaxed mind

The uncertainties and unclear issues about life can make you have constant thoughts, especially when things are going downhill. You may feel trapped, which can significantly affect your mental health. However, the clarity a psychic gives you from their insights can help calm your mind.

An inspiration to live better

It is difficult to predict the future and mold it as you would like. However, you can work to prepare for what might be coming, and that’s where psychic help comes in. A psychic can assist you to see your passion’s scope and reignite a new fire in you. They can also provide valuable information about your future, inspiring you to do better.

Finding your purpose and living a happier life

Many people are unfamiliar with their purpose but are confident they were born to fulfill one. If you are that person, you can consider a psychic reading session to be helped on a journey to self-discovery.

After getting to know the real you and what you should be working towards, you can begin to lead a happier, more satisfactory, and content life.

Attaining closure

When an unforeseen event has left you shattered and disturbed or when you have lost someone very close to you, a psychic reader can help you attain the needed closure.

Such loose-ended situations will usually leave you with many unanswered questions, which can take a toll on you. Psychics and mediums can be significant role players to help answer your questions, helping you attain closure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I avoid “Yes/No” questions during a psychic reading session?

Usually, these answers are very easy to guess. Fraudsters can use them to trick you into believing or trusting the wrong thing(s). Open-ended questions guide real psychics better since they are more profound and not easy to guess, helping you with what you need.

How do psychics read people?

Genuine psychics use inherent powers to perform readings. Some may use their intuition and mind, while others will use extra items like crystal orbs, tarot cards, tea leaves, and more.

Do spirits use psychics to communicate?

No, the experts who can act as communication channels between the living and the dead are mediums. Psychics only give insights into past, present, and future life.

Can I depend on an online psychic or medium like an in-person reader?

Yes. Contrary to popular belief, online psychic readers are just as dependable. Communication methods and distance do not affect a legitimate reader’s capability to offer accurate readings. All you need to do is ask the right questions and provide the environment a psychic needs by not hindering the vibrations they receive.

Final Thoughts

Real psychic readings can be monumental in building your life. Psychics can help you address, clearly see, and even help you make better life decisions.

Today, you are not limited to getting help since there are many available online platforms to help you from a simple web search. If you don’t know where to begin, consider using the sites we have highlighted above for reliable services. We are confident that you will find one to suit your needs.

If you decide to book a session, use the tips we have highlighted for preparation and get the best experience. Go in with the right approach, play your part, and remember that psychics are not there to map out your entire life. Their job is to give your outlines, insights, and answers that can help you.