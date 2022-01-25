Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Freddy Naidu Believes That Persistence Is The Key To Ensure Triumph

Freddy Naidu is a black belt in karate and close combat. He also has earned fame as a Mix Master and music producer.

Freddy Naidu Believes That Persistence Is The Key To Ensure Triumph
Freddy Naidu -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 3:33 pm

Competing in the IFBB Pro League, qualifying for Mr. Olympia is the drive and dedication that Freddy Naidu has. Having wrestled through college, the black belt in karate and close combat, believes that competition has always been the driving force that moves him forward.

The mentality of hustling and never giving up is also one of Freddy Naidu's that has translated into now becoming a businessman, entrepreneur, and one of the biggest promoters in the world of Bodybuilding in the USA. 

He promotes two shows under his company “Battle Up Productions", the IFBB Pro League & NPC Battle Of Texas which take place in December every year, and his newest Show “IFBB Pro League Texas Pro & NPC Texas Classic” that occurs in August. Both shows continue to have a record number of athletes, vendors, and most importantly sold-out crowds. Feedback about his shows includes the amazing and out-of-this-world production, the entertainment wow factor that you may see when you go to major concerts or festivals, interaction with dynamic vendors showcasing millions of products. We have seen Lamborghinis, Porshe, Ferraris, and many more exotic cars that have been placed in his shows. He has built an empire with his partner Sheilahe Brown and his strong BATTLE UP PRODUCTIONS show directors, which is given him a show the entire country talks about. 

Freddy Naidu also has a unique talent as a Mix Master and music producer. He recently produced and was the main DJ for Mr. Olympia 2021 produced by Dan Soloman. He has been contracted for many monster shows in the bodybuilding world in 2021 and in the new 2022 year. Some of the big shows include the Lee Haney games, Texas Republic, the Optimum classic in Louisiana, the Sheru Classic NPC nationals, & NPC North Americans. Freddy states that he owes it all to the mastermind and his mentor in the sport, Dr. Gary Udit. 

With a firm vision and mindset to ace every domain he steps into, Freddy Naidu has undoubtedly carved a niche of his interest. Treading on the path towards success he has laid a foundation that many beginners often look up to for advice. Freddy left no stone unturned during his hustling period and therefore he donned multiple hats, leading him to emerge as a figure to be reckoned with.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Top 5 Web3 Tokens Of 2022

Top 5 Web3 Tokens Of 2022

Saurabh Varma And Utpal Acharya  Launch 'Content Engineers', A New Age Film & Digital Studio

Yoga Brands Helping Millennials Stay Healthy With Its Plant-Based Protein Food

Producer Lawrence Paul Reveals why OTT Has An Edge Over The Mainstream Film Industry

Influencer Unnati Malharkar Keeps Chic Fashion Real

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies