Freddy Naidu Believes That Persistence Is The Key To Ensure Triumph

Competing in the IFBB Pro League, qualifying for Mr. Olympia is the drive and dedication that Freddy Naidu has. Having wrestled through college, the black belt in karate and close combat, believes that competition has always been the driving force that moves him forward.

The mentality of hustling and never giving up is also one of Freddy Naidu's that has translated into now becoming a businessman, entrepreneur, and one of the biggest promoters in the world of Bodybuilding in the USA.

He promotes two shows under his company “Battle Up Productions", the IFBB Pro League & NPC Battle Of Texas which take place in December every year, and his newest Show “IFBB Pro League Texas Pro & NPC Texas Classic” that occurs in August. Both shows continue to have a record number of athletes, vendors, and most importantly sold-out crowds. Feedback about his shows includes the amazing and out-of-this-world production, the entertainment wow factor that you may see when you go to major concerts or festivals, interaction with dynamic vendors showcasing millions of products. We have seen Lamborghinis, Porshe, Ferraris, and many more exotic cars that have been placed in his shows. He has built an empire with his partner Sheilahe Brown and his strong BATTLE UP PRODUCTIONS show directors, which is given him a show the entire country talks about.

Freddy Naidu also has a unique talent as a Mix Master and music producer. He recently produced and was the main DJ for Mr. Olympia 2021 produced by Dan Soloman. He has been contracted for many monster shows in the bodybuilding world in 2021 and in the new 2022 year. Some of the big shows include the Lee Haney games, Texas Republic, the Optimum classic in Louisiana, the Sheru Classic NPC nationals, & NPC North Americans. Freddy states that he owes it all to the mastermind and his mentor in the sport, Dr. Gary Udit.

With a firm vision and mindset to ace every domain he steps into, Freddy Naidu has undoubtedly carved a niche of his interest. Treading on the path towards success he has laid a foundation that many beginners often look up to for advice. Freddy left no stone unturned during his hustling period and therefore he donned multiple hats, leading him to emerge as a figure to be reckoned with.