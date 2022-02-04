Fraud Saiyaan Producer Disha Jha Comes Up With Her New Movie Konman 

Disha Jha is the daughter of known film maker Prakash Jha. Disha began her film career as an apprentice on Aparahan in 2004 starring Nana Patekar and Ajay Devgn. Later she became a film producer and began her first film was the Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla satrrer 'Fraud Saiyaan' under Prakash Jha Productions. The film was released in the year 2015. Fraud Saiyaan

After her first film Disha is all geared up to produce her second film under her father’s film company banner. The film is called 'Konman.' The shooing of the film will start from Oct 18th in Unnao and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The film is based on cyber crime and it stars Adhyayan Suman, Rajesh Sharma and Riya Sharma in the main lead. The film has a few nice song sequences and will release by March April next year …

On chatting with the younger Producer about her experience on working on Fraud Saiyyan, she said “Fraud Saiyyan will always be a special film as it was my first ever… However the the film has a late release and unfortunately 8 their films rare releasing simultaneously with our film hence there was a dispute over screens and show timings. Initially Cheat India was suppose to release the week after ours but they happened to prepone their release with us. fraud Saiyaan was totally shot in Bhopal. During the first Lockdown there were a few cases of cyber crime that I had heard from few friends. As soon as the lockdown opened this script happened to come my way that dealt with a little bit of awareness about these fake bank scams that people usually receive and end up giving their personal details which they shouldn’t , and this ends up deducting a sum from their account resulting into fraud."

Konman tells us a story about one such character who is scammed by such a call and then what happens ahead in the film takes us through a triller ride .

On casting Riya Sharma, Disha says “Riya has an innocent face which we needed for the character of the film. after auditioning her she fit perfectly well in the character. this is Riya’s first feature. On asking if Adhyayan amd Riya will be romancing on screen she said 'not really.' Riya’s character is extremely important in the film hence I cannot reveal too much about her role.

Rajesh Sharma plays a a cop in the film. The story deals with how Adhyayan’s character and Rajesh sharma’s character come together and what happens ahead will surprise the audience.