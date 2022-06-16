Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

Founding Of International Association Of TransVoice Surgeons

World renowned laryngologists and voice surgeons from all around the globe joined forces to establish the International Association of TransVoice Surgeons.

Founding Of International Association Of TransVoice Surgeons
Dr. Nupur Kapoor Nerurkar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 9:34 am

An unprecedented endeavor to improve the quality of voice care of transgender community just started in Berlin, Germany, which is the birthplace of Wendler Glottoplasty, most known voice feminization procedure. World renowned laryngologists and voice surgeons from all around the globe joined forces to establish the International Association of TransVoice Surgeons. Prof. Markus Hess, elected president of the association commented “We aim to improve the quality of voice care as well as surgical techniques for transgender women. Furthermore, professional training and research on voice feminization, masculinization, and fine-tuning is an important goal of the association”.

Founding members are phonosurgeons spanned from South Korea to Colombia and from Finland to India: Chadwan Al Yaghchi (UK), Antonio Ballestas (Colombia), Hakan Birkent (Turkiye), Juan-Carlos Casado (Spain), Ahmed Geneid (Finland), Markus Hess (Germany), Hyung-Tae Kim (South Korea), Dirk Mürbe (Germany), Nupur Kapoor Nerurkar (India), Marc Remacle (Luxembourg), James Thomas (USA), Kursat Yelken (Turkiye). The inauguration was attended by Professor emeritus Juergen Wendler (Germany), who invented the glottoplasty technique that is nowadays widely performed surgical method for voice feminization.

The association is expected to be a driving force for quality improvement of voice care for transgender patients.

Related stories

Woxsen University Tops The Chart In The Latest Positive Impact Rating At The Global Level

Students Of Woxsen University Launch DISHA At Global Impact Summit 2022

For more information, please contact our administrative office:
Bettina Semmerling, semmerling@mevoc.de, +49 40 51313007
June 10-11, 2022, Berlin, Germany

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight TransVoice Surgeons International Association Of TransVoice Surgeons Surgeons Laryngologists Voice Surgeons
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rules Or No Rules, Bureaucrats Appearing In Courts Should Wear 'Sober And Decent' Dress, Says Supreme Court

Rules Or No Rules, Bureaucrats Appearing In Courts Should Wear 'Sober And Decent' Dress, Says Supreme Court

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'