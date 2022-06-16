Founding Of International Association Of TransVoice Surgeons

An unprecedented endeavor to improve the quality of voice care of transgender community just started in Berlin, Germany, which is the birthplace of Wendler Glottoplasty, most known voice feminization procedure. World renowned laryngologists and voice surgeons from all around the globe joined forces to establish the International Association of TransVoice Surgeons. Prof. Markus Hess, elected president of the association commented “We aim to improve the quality of voice care as well as surgical techniques for transgender women. Furthermore, professional training and research on voice feminization, masculinization, and fine-tuning is an important goal of the association”.

Founding members are phonosurgeons spanned from South Korea to Colombia and from Finland to India: Chadwan Al Yaghchi (UK), Antonio Ballestas (Colombia), Hakan Birkent (Turkiye), Juan-Carlos Casado (Spain), Ahmed Geneid (Finland), Markus Hess (Germany), Hyung-Tae Kim (South Korea), Dirk Mürbe (Germany), Nupur Kapoor Nerurkar (India), Marc Remacle (Luxembourg), James Thomas (USA), Kursat Yelken (Turkiye). The inauguration was attended by Professor emeritus Juergen Wendler (Germany), who invented the glottoplasty technique that is nowadays widely performed surgical method for voice feminization.

The association is expected to be a driving force for quality improvement of voice care for transgender patients.

For more information, please contact our administrative office:

Bettina Semmerling, semmerling@mevoc.de, +49 40 51313007

June 10-11, 2022, Berlin, Germany