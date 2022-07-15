Founder Palani Venugopal Aims To Bring Climate Change With His Firm Genewin Biotech

Over the past few years, climate change has been a crucial topic for people, let it be social activist debates or the political agenda of a nation. Hence, humans are impacting the masses to create a more sustainable environment. Arguing that everyone has started paying more attention to climate change and environment-friendly initiatives. Palani Venugopal, the founder of Genewin Biotech , is an entrepreneur who has put forward the brand to ensure an endurable climate. His endeavor dedicates itself to growing a greener atmosphere by eliminating plastic pots and bags in propagation. During the research, the founder of Genewin Biotech, Palani Venugopal, observed that most Doctors and Engineers in the USA are doing Agricultural activities for the upcoming climate change sufferings. Moreover, he noticed that most Americans have patriotism and were impressed by the prominent quote by John F Kennedy, former president of the USA, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."



Even though his mentor and colleagues asked him to continue his research, he came back to India with good citations from Scientists and researchers. He got Voluntary Retirement Service(VRS) from the college in 2006 and joined as the Assistant Professor & Head in Biochemistry at Islamiah College, Vaniyambadi, in 1985. He was awarded a Ph.D. in Biochemistry degree at Madras University in 1995 for Cancer research and brought M.Sc. Biochemistry & Research Programs in 1997. Palani Venugopal graduated with a B.Sc. in chemistry (1979-1982), distinguished from the Islamiah College, Vaniyambadi. He pursued M.Sc and M.Phil Biochemistry (1982-1985) with distinction from the Madras University of Chennai. Additionally, he introduced a Biotechnology course funded by DBT, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, in 1997.



Under the able leadership of Palani Venugopal, the firm 'Genewin Biotech' aims to cultivate high-quality, vanilla, turmeric, banana, disease-free bamboo, aloe vera, pomegranate, and ginger plants on a larger scale. His motto is to promote quality tissue culture bamboo plantations that are required to save our planet from Climate Change sufferings by reducing pollution through the fastest carbon sink and oxygen production to make the country greener and cleaner. When asked about his brand motives, Palani Venugopal said, "Our brand is encouraging people to live a healthy life while also using the resources. Our business is expanding due to world-class quality, portability, and testing services. Our project focuses on the health and benefits of our mother earth. We have engraved our name in the triumphant sector to create a safe environment."



Palani Venugopal is a well-educated man who did his Post Doctoral Research and Investigator in Pediatrics in the Cardiology Department, Medical University of California, Charleston, the USA during 2003-2005, under Prof. Dr. Tim Mc Quinn, MD, Eminent Cardiologist. Then, he researched the Cloning of Holt Oram Syndrome heart tissues, funded by NIH, Maryland, USA. Followed by that, in 2006, he, and his wife P.N .Usha M.A., M.Phil, and his son Er. Goutham Palani COO., started the Genewin Biotech company in Hosur, Tamilnadu, to produce the quality tissue culture plants of G-9 Banana (export variety) on a large scale for the benefit of farmers. Deservedly, he and his wife (partner in Genewin Biotech) were also honored with the "World Quality Commitment Award" at Paris for their achievement, which benefitted the planet earth by absorbing harmful carbon-di-oxide and increasing the oxygen level in the atmosphere, easing lives of many people.



Genewin Biotech is one of India's most significant producers of tissue culture bamboo plants. They are committed to growing more sustainably. It preaches that instead of using plastic bags to grow plants, Genewin Biotech utilizes paper pots that reduce the pollution and usage of plastic during such processes. It is an organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification and wants to strengthen the ecosystem. Even the Department of Biotechnology under NCS-TCP, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India has acknowledged the business. Under the humble guidance of Palani Venugopal, Genewin Biotech takes every measure to reduce pollution, giving a profitable solution for propagation.





