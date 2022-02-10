Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Founder Of Manikchand Groups Daughter Janhavi R Dhariwal Ties Knot With Entrepreneur And Film Producer Punit Balan

The wedding of Punit Balan and Janhavi R. Dhariwal was a star-studded event. The couple held a traditional wedding, which was attended by well-known personalities from the world of sports and the film industry.

Newly married couple Janhavi R Dhariwal and Punit Balan

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 12:21 pm

On February 5, 2022, entrepreneur and film producer Punit Balan got married to Janhavi R. Dhariwal in a grand wedding ceremony in Pune. Janhavi R. Dhariwal is the daughter of the late Rasiklal Manikchand Dhariwal and the CMD of Manikchand Oxyrich and now the photos and videos of their wedding are making the rounds of the net.

The wedding of Punit Balan and Janhavi R. Dhariwal was a star-studded event. For the wedding, Punit donned a cream-coloured embroidered dress Sherwani and completed his look with a matching turban and layered emerald necklace. On the other hand, his wife, Janhavi, looked stunning in a heavily embroidered pink coloured lehenga. She paired her lehenga with a half-sleeve blouse and styled it with double dupattas.

Janhavi looked like a princess in her bridal attire, and her jewellery choice captured our hearts. She completed her look with studded stones kundan jewellery, which included a maatha-patti, a choker, a multi-layered choker and matching earrings. In addition, she opted for unique bracelets adorned with multi-coloured stones.

The couple held a traditional wedding, which was attended by well-known personalities from the world of sports and the film industry. The groom made a grand entry to the scene in a vintage car with a baraat featuring a group of dhol players and guests having fun. Baraatis included were former tennis player, Leander Paes and his girlfriend Kim Sharma, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, actors like Sharad Kelkar and Jay Bhanushali, director Mahesh Limaye, music composer duo Ajay -Atul, MS Bitta and many others.

After getting married in the beautiful ceremony, Punit got engaged in a heart-to-heart chat and said, “It’s been a long journey and we’re finally married.”  

To which, his wife, Janhavi, added, “I’m just happy that this day has come and I can’t wait to take our journey forward together.”

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

