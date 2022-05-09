Founder Of Interia Talks About The Need For Sustainable Interior Designing

The world is a beautiful place; however, it has been facing numerous challenges related to the environment in recent times. These challenges include global warming, a rise in plastics, deforestation, and many more. The only practical and logical solution to these problems is sustainability. For starters, Sustainability is meeting our own needs without compromising the ability of the future generations to meet their own needs. The concept of sustainability has gripped almost all aspects of our lives, and one such segment that is teaching this concept smartly and efficiently is interior designing. Designing interiors has experienced a significant shift in recent years, and more and more interior designers have adopted strategies that massively rely on eco-friendly building materials, creating environment-friendly architecture and designs.

Talking about the need for sustainable interior design, the Founder of Interia answers three frequently asked questions by the customers.

Why do you feel that there is a growing need for sustainable interior design in these current times?

I believe one of the most essential reasons sustainable interior designing is the need of the hour is that we as a society are facing severe challenges related to the environment. By incorporating Sustainability in interior designing, we can smartly overcome some of these challenges. One of the primary reasons for making our interior designs sustainable is to give prime importance to creating a healthy living space for people. Additionally, it allows us to maximize energy efficiency, eventually minimizing wastage which is beneficial for us and for generations to come.

How can an architect ensure sustainability in their design?

Well, to be honest, there are many ways by which one can ensure Sustainability in their designs. Foremost, one can guarantee the use of materials that are not harmful to the environment. These materials include Recycled Steel, Recycled Wood, and Plant-Based Polyurethane Rigid Foam. An Architect can also opt for energy-efficient LED light bulbs as they consume at least 75 percent less energy than normal incandescent bulbs and last 25 times longer.

What, according to you, are the key principles while incorporating sustainability in interior designing?

While incorporating sustainability in interior designing, there are a few fundamental principles that one must keep in mind. Firstly, one must start using materials in a socially responsible way that includes using furniture from sources that result from safe manufacturing processes. The second fundamental principle is maximizing the efficient use of space which allows us to create more space for people, eventually solving the issue of population outbursts. The third basic principle is selecting conscious finishes that are environmentally friendly. One might argue, but in reality, the paint or varnish that adds a little shine to raw material plays a vital role in achieving Sustainability in designing. Numerous finishes contain fungicides and pigments, which are harmful to the environment, so it is advisable to go with non-toxic paints and low-biocide paints that can drastically reduce the ecological footprint.