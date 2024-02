Have a FortuneJack registered account - All FortuneJack players are required to register an account on the website. This can be done by clicking the Sign Up button that can be found on the website. If you need help with this, you can consult our guide outlined above.

Obtain a valid bonus code - In order to use a FortuneJack bonus code, the code itself needs to be valid. Valid FortuneJack promo codes can be obtained from any of their official social media websites as well as from their official partners such as HellaGood.Marketing.

Make sure that your FortuneJack promo code is entered correctly - The bonus code that you are trying to use needs to be entered correctly and into the correct field either during the registration process or within the “Bonuses” section located in your profile settings.