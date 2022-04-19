Fortune Park Vacation Is The New Name Of Hospitality

Rehan Akhtar, founder and managing director of "Fortune Park Vacation " has come a long way. He started hospitality by thinking that people get the best out of every vacation they plan. Everyone deserves to be happy and should use the worth of their money they spend on any vacation.

Mission: In the Fortune Park Vacation Group, our mission of improving the quality of life for the communities we serve globally by launching new products every then and there.

Vision: To be the best in terms of hospitalities across globe by 2025

It is such philosophy and thought that has inspired us to consider guest satisfaction as supreme and has gone a long way in shaping our motto. Fortune Park Vacation feels it is our duty & responsibility in setting standards & driving quality by offering good facilities & services to our guests. The best part is you get to holiday in international locales at domestic prices. With Fortune Park Vacation you and your family can travel to new or exotic places. All vacations are different, but with Fortune Park Vacation, you can finally sleep in for the first time in months! And can have uninterrupted sleep.

Away from the City Crowd, now get associated with abundance of mother nature

At Fortune Park Vacation, we believe that well-planned, worry-free slices of time away from the routine are indispensable for sustenance in a tense city climate. Fortune Park Vacation members may enjoy a vast array of exclusive benefits like Priority usage of switch Holidays in exceptionally mandatory destinations, including FREE Unit Upgrades and Resort Changes, FREE Ongoing Search, and much more. It has many four- and five-star hotels and resorts in India, and abroad. The massive network consists of social clubs in urban hot spots, city-centric luxurious hotels, serene wellness rejuvenation hubs, beachfront resorts, hilltop vacation homes and many more, and gives you the facility to Exchange your benefits with more exciting options with nominal cost.

With rising costs, travelling frequently to exotic destinations, and enjoying them in style and comfort becomes a challenge. So, get a vacation membership and never worry about planning regular holidays. One time Leisure holidays- For the one timely planned holiday you need to have with your family for the very necessary mind peace.



“The essence of Hospitality '', we believe lies in the true Indian tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhavo' (Guest is God)



