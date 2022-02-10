FORE School Of Management Completes Final Placements For 2020-22 Batch, Highest Package At 41 LPA

While students across the country grappled with fear of not landing a job at the end of their management courses, FORE School of Management, a Delhi based business school, created a new record in the placement trends of this academic year. The institute was not only able to secure impressive packages with attractive ROI for their graduates, but also achieved a feat by securing 100% placements for their students.

Prof. Rajneesh Chauhan, Dean (Corporate relations), FORE School of Management said, “We have an excellent track record of providing our students with the most deserving placement opportunities even during the pandemic. One of the highlights of this placement record includes the highest international CTC offered at 41 LPA, followed by the highest domestic CTC offered at 21.5 LPA. The average CTC offered at 14.04 LPA.”

Even though colleges witnessed prominent fluctuations in recruitment, leading management colleges like FORE School saw an influx of participation by consulting and tech firms. The world swiftly shifted to digitization which worked in favour of the technoid management students.

Eminent establishments such as Deloitte USI, Dell Technologies, KPMG, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Novartis, Cognizant, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Genpact, HDFC Life, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Limited etc. were among the recurring recruiters at the FORE School of Management. Bank of America, MTR Foods, Panasonic, AXIS Bank, Axtria,TVS Motor Company, Xiaomi India, HashedIn by Deloitte etc. were among the first-time recruiters for FORE School of Management.

Apart from higher salary packages, there has been an improvement in the diversity of recruiters as well. Automobiles, Banking, Consulting, FMCG, FSI, IT/ITES, Logistics, Education, FMCD, Manufacturing etc. are some of the industries that participated in the recruitment process of FORE. In fact, encouraged by FORES’s performance in SIP, students received multiple PPO offers from various organizations such as, HSBC, Wipro, Signify, NESTLE, IHS Markit etc.

Management graduates from Financial Management were preferred by HSBC, Bank of America, Tresvista Financial Services, SBI, Invesco, etc. for finance and associated profiles.

The hiring traction from traditional recruiters remains strong with IT/ITES, Automobiles, Banking, FSI and Consulting industries returning year after year to recruit from FORE.

FORE School of Management, was established in 1981 and the legacy of more than 40 years is reflected in the placement trends, every academic year. The institute offers PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Financial Management), PGDM (Big Data Analytics), PGDM (Executive) & FPM.



