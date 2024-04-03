1x2

1x2 is probably the most basic type of football bet. So, if this is your first time placing a online football bet, sites offer this type of wager as an excellent choice for newbies.

In essence, it requires you to predict one of the three possible outcomes of the game. In that sense, the ‘1’ represents a home win, the ‘X’ a tie, and the ‘2’ the away win.

Double Chance

Double Chance is a type of wager where you combine two outcomes in one bet. So, your bet is successful when either of the two backed outcomes occurs.

However, if the one outcome you haven’t backed occurs, you will lose your stake. Roughly speaking, choosing this football betting Malaysia market increases the odds of winning by 33%.

Both Teams to Score

As the name suggests, selecting this football betting Malaysia type means that you predict both teams will score during the game. The exact result here doesn’t matter as long as each team scores at least one goal.

Draw No Bet

In this football betting Malaysia market, you should predict the team to win the game. However, if the match ends in a draw, the bookie will refund your stake.

This is a great type of wager, as it allows you to minimise your losses. Nevertheless. If the team you back loses, you will also lose your stake.

Half-Time/ Full-Time

Half-time/ Full-time is another vastly popular football betting Malaysia type. However, this is not the best type of wager for beginners, as it requires more thorough betting research.

This betting market requires you to select the winner or a tie at the end of the first half of the match and the second half, that is the end of the match. As this is hard to predict, this type of bet usually comes with higher odds.

Goal Scorer

You can also bet on football players to score goals during the game. The Goal Scorer market enables you to predict whether a particular player will score a goal in the match or not.

But you shouldn’t worry if the player you bet on doesn’t turn up in the game. In that case, your wager will be void, and you will receive your stake back.

Correct Score

As the name suggests, the Correct Score football betting Malaysia market is when you predict the exact result of the game. Moreover, punters need to do extensive betting research before placing this wager, so it’s not the best option for newbies.

At Asian bookies football odds for this market are typically higher, since this type of bet is not easily predictable.

Accumulator Bets

Accumulator wagers are ideal for bettors who wish to bet on more than one event. Instead of placing several separate bets, they can combine all the selections into one bet slip.

Moreover, the odds will be higher if you place an accumulator than if you place single bets on desired events, as the risk is higher too.

Sometimes, bookmakers combine the most prominent football games to create accumulators. So, punters can choose ready-made accumulator wagers or create their own.

Understanding Odds: How to Find the Best Football Odds?

Whatever football betting Malaysia market you pick, you will be able to see the odds next to each outcome. Moreover, you should consider them when deciding which outcome to back since they best indicate the likely outcome of an event.

If you are wondering ‘‘How are odds calculated in football?’’, betting experts are those who offer them after careful research. They take various factors into account to provide as accurate odds as possible.

However, it’s important to point out that they can never be completely accurate, even though they are in most cases, very precise. Now take a look at some of the most popular football betting Malaysia odds to select:

1x2 odds

Double Chance odds

Half-time/ Full-time odds

Draw No Bet odds

Both Teams to Score odds

Also, at Asian bookies, football odds can be selected to appear in a preferred format - fractional or decimal. So, you can choose the one you are more comfortable with on your account profile or somewhere else on the site.

Finally, when you are looking for the right wagering platform, odds are a very important factor to consider. Higher odds mean that your successful wagers will result in bigger payouts.

Therefore, compare them across different sites to find which bookies feature the most competitive odds.

How to Claim a Football Welcome Bonus?

The leading football betting Malaysia sites also feature welcome offers you can use to bet on football. New players can use a promo code on their sign-up or deposit to help them claim a welcome bonus.

Betting websites generally include the following requirements for claiming the offer.

To start with, you need to create an account on the preferred website or football betting app Malaysia. Then, you should make a deposit. Moreover, the minimum deposit amount required for claiming the offer will be specified in the T&Cs section of the promotion. Additionally, you may need to wager the deposited amount on qualifying bets before the bonus is unlocked. However, most bookies only require you to make a minimum qualifying deposit. Once you make a payment or once the bets are settled, your deposit will be matched by a certain amount. Deposits are usually matched by 100%. So, if you add 500 MYR to your account, you will receive an additional 500 MYR, thus having 1,000 MYR in bonus money. Finally, you can use the bonus to bet on various football events. However, note that there are usually minimum odds and sometimes a minimum number of selections a qualifying wager should have. In addition, some football betting Malaysia markets may not contribute towards the wagering requirements.

Best Football Betting Tips

If you are new to football betting Malaysia, take a look at the top football tips that will help you get started.

Choose a familiar type of bet: You should only select the betting type you have a good understanding of. If you wish to pick a type of wager that you haven’t had experience with, find out how it functions.

Examine the odds: Odds are the best indicators of the potential outcome of a game. Therefore, you can compare them across different markets to help you choose the right bet type.

Read betting predictions and tips: Provided by betting experts, football tips can help you decide which outcome you want to back.

Read sports news: By staying up to date with football news, you may find valuable information that can impact your wagering choice. For example, you can learn about injured players, players who will be on the reserve, and more.

Be responsible: Doing betting research helps you stay on the safe side of wagering. However, you should also set a budget limit and don’t bet on football impulsively.

Best Leagues and Events to Bet on

Football betting platforms cover a range of leagues and games. You will probably be keen to engage in Premier League betting and World Cup betting, but you can also wager on Asia-based leagues and competitions, such as:

AFC Asian Cup

WAFF Championship

SAFF Championship

AFC Champions League

Malaysia Super League

Chinese Super League

J-League

K-League

Of course, various leagues and competitions from the rest of the world are covered too. Besides the Premier League, football betting Malaysia platforms feature other top leagues, like the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.

Live Football Betting Malaysia

At most Asian bookies, football is also available in the live betting section. Unlike pre-match betting, this section allows you to place bets after the game has begun.

Here, you can cash out your stake before the final whistle to secure the winnings or minimise your losses. Moreover, the odds, which update as the game unravels, and other betting information will help you decide when to cash out.

However, the leading sportsbooks also offer a live-streaming service. In other words, wagerers can watch games live on the site while they place in-play bets.

Additionally, take a look at the operators that offer the best live football betting Malaysia experience.

22Bet BetWinner 1xBet

Virtual Football Betting

Players who like to place wagers on this sport may also take pleasure from virtual football betting Malaysia. In other words, punters can bet on virtual football matches or computer simulations of football games.

This is a great choice for football fans who would like quicker feedback on their wagers, as these are significantly faster-paced than actual football games. Moreover, bet types are the same as those offered for traditional football and odds function in the same way, so you will easily get around.

So, if you are on the lookout for this type of football bet, websites that offer plenty of virtual football possibilities include:

1xBet

BetWinner

22Bet

Conclusion

If you want to bet on football, it’s important to find a bookie that covers a wide range of leagues and events, provides competitive odds and numerous betting markets, and live betting options. However, you also need to know how the odds function, be familiar with popular betting types and use football tips when betting.

After you register with the preferred bookie, you can also claim the welcome bonus and use it to place football bets. As you become more experienced in football betting Malaysia, you can also try out wagering on virtual football leagues and games.

FAQs

Finally, you can learn more about football betting Malaysia in the FAQ section of this review.

What are the best football betting Malaysia sites?

You can find the best football betting sites Malaysia in the table at the beginning of this review.

What types of bets can I place on football?

Some of the most popular wagers include 1x2, Both Teams to Score, Double Chance, and Draw no Bet.

How can I place a football bet?

Navigate to the sports or live betting section, select football, and choose the preferred league and match. Then, pick a betting market and odds and indicate the stake you wish to make. Finally, you can submit the slip.

Are there any football bonuses I can claim?

Yes. For starters, you can use the welcome bonus to place football wagers. In addition, the leading operators offer exclusive football promotions, while you can combine accumulator and cashback offers as well as odds boosts with betting on football.



