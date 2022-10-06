Foods Boost Testosterone By 52% September 28

Are you worried that your testosterone levels might be insufficient? You aren’t alone. Some experts estimate that up to 40% of men worldwide suffer from testosterone insufficiency.

Fortunately, there are steps that you can take to improve testosterone levels. One of the best things you can do is change your diet.

You might want to start eating the following foods if you are worried about your testosterone levels. By incorporating them into your diet, you could increase your testosterone levels up to 52%.

Elm and Rye testosterone support

Elm and Rye is a leading health and wellness supplement company. In just two years, this company has received endorsements from many highly reputable publishers, including Los Angeles Magazine, the Salt Lake Tribune, Men’s Journal, Discover Magazine, and Forbes. An article published in Discover Magazine refers to Elm and Rye as the “world‘s best supplement brand to keep you healthy.”

Elm and Rye is probably best known for its sensational fat burner supplement. However, the company also sells a testosterone support supplement. This testosterone supplement comes in both capsule and gummy form. You can purchase a single, two-pack, or four-pack package.

Elm and Rye uses high-quality, clinically-proven ingredients in its products. For example, the testosterone supplement contains calcium, ribulus terrestris, tongkat ali, gamma oryzanol, and other ingredients shown to help boost testosterone levels.

Elm and Rye has worked closely with world-class scientists to develop these supplements. As a result, they can help with mood, libido, and weight management.

This supplement is reasonably priced compared to supplements of similar quality. However, you can save 20% by subscribing to 30-day shipments.

Oysters

Many different cultures have used oysters as aphrodisiacs for centuries. Experts are still debating the exact impact that this oily seafood has on sexual health. However, there is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of consuming them to boost testosterone levels.

One of the main benefits of eating oysters to boost testosterone is that they are the best-known source of zinc. Zinc is vital for fertility and sexual health in men. Men with low zinc levels have lower testosterone levels. Therefore, consuming oysters might be the best way to improve testosterone problems caused by zinc deficiency.

Spinach

Leafy green vegetables can help boost testosterone levels by lowering oxidative stress. Ample research suggests oxidative stress is one of the most common causes of low testosterone levels.

Several studies have shown that eating leafy green vegetables such as spinach improves testosterone levels. Another study from Taiwan indicates that men that only eat a few leafy greens tend to have lower levels of the male fertility hormone.

How does spinach help improve testosterone levels? Spinach and other leafy green vegetables are rich sources of magnesium, which appears to counteract oxidative stress. Therefore, men with high levels of oxidative stress might be able to improve their testosterone levels by consuming more of these green vegetables.

Garlic

Garlic is a vegetable that is proven to have a number of important health properties. For example, many people consume garlic to improve circulation. However, research indicates that it can help with male fertility as well.

A meta-analysis of nearly 20 studies determined that garlic improves sperm production and testosterone levels. The exact reason is still unclear. However, the benefits might stem from the antioxidants it contains.

Garlic might also help protect sperm production and testosterone levels in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. One animal study confirmed this possibility. However, additional research will be needed to determine if these benefits apply to humans.

Dark chocolate

Many people shy away from consuming chocolate because it is rich in sugar. However, moderate doses of chocolate can have surprising health benefits. For example, one of the possible benefits of dark chocolate is that it can increase testosterone levels.

There are several ways that dark chocolate can help men with testosterone deficiency. First, it is a rich source of both zinc and magnesium. Both of these nutrients are shown to reduce oxidative stress. Since oxidative stress is a cause of testosterone deficiency, consuming dark chocolate can boost testosterone levels and sperm production. Dark chocolate also has a number of flavonoids and other antioxidants. Therefore, they can improve testicular function. Finally, dark chocolate has properties that counteract the effect of cortisol, which reduces anxiety. This also is shown to improve testosterone levels.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate has been a symbol of fertility for over 2,000 years. This fruit was a symbol associated with the Greek goddesses Aphrodite and Hera due to its known aphrodisiac and fertility properties.

There are a number of health benefits of consuming pomegranates. Many people consume this fruit to reduce stress and improve heart health. However, it can also increase testosterone levels in both men and women.

One study found that both men and women can increase testosterone levels by an average of 24% after drinking pomegranate juice for 14 days. The study also determined that the participants had lower blood pressure and improved mood. Therefore, there are many health benefits of eating this Mediterranean food.

Avocados

Avocados have become a very popular food in recent years. Some fitness and diet influencers have even started avocado challenges since eating them has several health benefits.

Many people eat avocados to improve cholesterol levels and minimize inflammation. However, avocados can also help men with testosterone deficiency as well.

One of the reasons avocados can help with testosterone levels is that they contain a mineral called boron. Scientists have not conclusively determined the impact boron has on testosterone levels. However, some research suggests it might help. Since avocados have a number of other health benefits, it might be worth adding them to your diet if you want to improve testosterone.

Eating the Right Foods Can Help with Testosterone

You need to follow a healthy diet if you are worried about your testosterone levels. The foods listed above have a number of essential health benefits for men with testosterone deficiency. You may notice significant changes after switching to a diet rich in these foods.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

