Food Waste Startup Uses AI And Blockchain To Fight Food Waste

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), almost 1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted around the globe. To help consumers reduce food waste in the household Somdip Dey, an Indian-born embedded machine learning scientist, co-developed Nosh - an artificial intelligence powered food waste management app, alongside Suman Saha, a computer engineer from Kolkata.

Dey was schooled at South Point High School and PathaBhavan and pursued a bachelor's degree in Computer Science at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. After graduating from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, he moved to the UK to pursue his master's degree at the University of Manchester. In 2014, while pursuing his master's degree he co-developed a crowd food-sharing platform to help consumers to share their food surplus with other people around them, which went on to inspire other entrepreneurs to develop similar solutions to fight food waste.

In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dey co-developed the Nosh app with Saha to help consumers to reduce food waste by helping them to better manage food in the household while providing recipes, in-app shopping list planning and intelligent analytics to track food buying and wasting habits. So far, Nosh has already helped more than 13,000 users to save more than 176,000 food items and reduce CO2 emissions by 105 tonnes. Given the success of Nosh, Dey and Saha co-founded Nosh Technologies - a deep tech company focused on reducing food waste, which was also featured at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021.

Nosh Daily, the blogging and news platform of Nosh Technologies, reported that the Nosh team uses blockchain as one of their core technologies in developing solutions to reduce food waste. The Nosh team has developed an intellectual property called FoodSQRBlock that aims to digitize food supply chain data using blockchain, QR code and cloud computing to help farmers and consumers to be able to trace their food easily for improved food safety.

The Nosh Daily editorial team also reported that Dey and Nosh Technologies are using Bitclout.com, the cryptocurrency and social media platform based on the DeSo blockchain, with the hope to raise funds to support their projects through ICO. Upon reaching out for comments Dey, who is also the CEO of Nosh Technologies, mentioned, "One of the key reasons we are one of the first companies to be on Bitclout is because it is a new social media platform where the engagement rate is much higher compared to other already established popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Bitclout’s team shares our vision for investing in technology such as blockchain to serve consumers better."

Dey continues, "Moreover, in future, if we plan to raise funds through ICO from our supporters on Bitclout then we could also do that comparatively easily while at the same time enabling our supporters to directly fund the project in exchange for long term benefits."

As part of Nosh's pitch at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 Impact session, Dey also announced the launch of a new service called Nosh Shop, which would allow restaurants to sell food at a discounted rate that might go bad soon thus, creating another revenue stream for the company.

