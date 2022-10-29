Folital Reviews - Is It Scam Or Really Works For Customers

Hair Loss and balding are among the most common problems today. Studies have shown that 85% of men and 40% of women experience hair fall at some point in their lives. It has become so common that most doctors nowadays take it for granted. They either give you some medicines which do not work or, in extreme cases, the option of a hair transplant.

These hair transplants are so expensive that some people must spend their savings on them. And even then, there is a good chance that you will not get your hair back and instead suffer from a scalp infection. So isn’t there a way to fix the hair loss problem without having a risky and expensive surgery? It seems like Folital has a solution for this problem.

What is Folital?

According to the official website, Folital is a clinically proven formula that ultimately promises to stop hair loss and bring back your hair. The supplement comes in a capsule made of natural ingredients to help hair follicles recover. You may be skeptical as many products in the market claim this. But Folital claims to have tested its formula on over 3,200 people from six countries.

Among these 3,200 people, some people experienced slight hair loss, and some had gone completely bald. But after using Folital, almost everyone showed results. Those who were experiencing balding started growing their hair back. People who experienced thinning hair started getting thicker hair.

Folital founder, Dr. Philips, has been a hair loss victim since he was a teenager. He has over 20 years of experience in this field. He tried to treat his hair loss and spent over four years experimenting with different ingredients. He experimented with different ratios and quantities of these ingredients to find the perfect balance to cure hair loss.

How does Folital work?

To understand how Folital works, you first need to understand the root cause of hair loss. Our hair grows from the scalp follicles. There are hundreds of thousands of follicles on our scalps. Each of these follicles is treated as an organ by our body. As is the case with any other organ, these follicles also require blood which is pumped by capillaries.

Hair loss means these follicles are not provided with the essential nutrients and the blood they need. This occurs because the capillaries responsible for giving blood to our hair cells get intoxicated. The things which cause this toxication are known as heavy metals that cause hairloss, known as Thallium.

A study shows that Thallium can enter our bodies through breathing and skin. It first travels to everything made of keratin in our body, such as our hair and nails. Then it migrates throughout our body until the central nervous system is affected. This means that the overall nutrients our body has gone down in number.

Now the brain becomes alerted that it is low on specific nutrients and stops sending nutrients to the hair and nails because hair is considered nonessential for survival. This is the main reason for hair loss.

To treat hair loss, we must reduce thallium and other poisonous heavy metals from our bodies. At the same time, we need to provide nutrients so organs such as the lungs start functioning. When the essential organs start working correctly, the brain automatically will provide nutrients to our follicles. This results in your hair coming back.

When you take a Folital capsule, this is what happens. Your body absorbs the nutrients, nourishing blood and the follicles. In the meantime, it finishes off all the poisonous heavy metals in your blood. Now lastly, strong hair starts to grow from your strands.

Who is Folital for?

Folital is for men or women who want to reduce hair fall or want to bring their old hair back. Baldness can lead to many issues in one’s life, like social anxiety or low confidence. You can't interact with people normally when you don’t feel good about yourself. Folital is a perfect fit if you are facing such circumstances.

Folital Ingredients

Now that we have discussed how the Folital capsules work let's discuss the ingredients. According to the official website, the Folital formula is a blend of ten natural, high-quality ingredients that combine to combat hair loss. These ingredients include:

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium Husk is an adaptogen that nourishes your hair follicles to grow even better hair than before. The hair can adapt to harmful particles in the air, protects hair against breakage, and restores shine. It also tries to get all the required nutrients straight to our hair. For centuries, psyllium Husk is also used in traditional Indian medicine, Ayurveda.

Bentonite Clay

The second main ingredient is Bentonite Clay. It has a history of being used as hair medicine in Ancient Greek Civilizations. It takes care of our scalp and nourishes it along with our follicles. This results in even healthier and thicker hair.

Flaxseed

Stress is also one of the reasons for hair loss. Flaxseed boosts our mood and takes care of our mental health. This ensures that we shed no more hair due to stress or anxiety.

Other Ingredients

Other ingredients include supplements that provide vitamins to our bodies—specifically Vitamin B1, B2, and B6, along with biotin. The mixture of these 4 helps remove any trace of Thallium remaining.

Pricing

Folital comes in bottles with a 30-Day supply. The official website currently offers discounts of up to $300 if you buy multiple bottles. The pricing is as follows:

1 Folital Bottle for $69 - 30 Days Supply (Normally $99) + $9.95 Shipping Cost

3 Folital Bottles for $59 Each - 90 Days Supply (Normally $297) + Free US Shipping

6 Folital Bottles for $49 Each - 180 Days Supply (Normally $594) + Free US Shipping

All of these come with free shipping in the US except for the one-bottle offer. As of now, Folital is only available for purchase on the official website.

Refund Policy

If for any reason you are not satisfied with the results, Folital offers a full money-back guarantee within 60 days. Customers are asked to return the products and the refund form, which is included with the delivery. Once they receive your product, processing your refund will take 3 to 5 days. Send an email to customer support using this email address:

Email: support@folital.com

Product Return: 19655 E. 35th Dr. #100, Aurora, CO 80011

FAQs

Q. Will Folital work for everyone?

A. Yes, Folital works for everyone. It does not matter your age; whether you are 17 or 70, it will work for you.

Q. How Long will Folital be available?

A. Folital is a product that provides long-lasting relief to your hair loss problems. This is why many pharmaceutical companies are trying to stop Folital, so they can keep exploiting your money. So it is recommended that you buy Folital now as there is no guarantee that it will be available in the future.

Q. Is it diabetic-friendly?

A. Folital is completely diabetic-friendly, vegetarian, GMO-free, and safe for everyone.

Final Thoughts

Folital was developed to treat hair loss and baldness and give you longer, thicker, and shiner hair once again. It is a solid product that has been thoroughly tested on many patients that have shown results. Anyone that is suffering from worsening hair issues should consider using Folital.

