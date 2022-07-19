FlowerAura Launched A Collection That Pays Perfect Tribute To Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

15th July 2022, Gurugram, Haryana

As the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is storming towards us, the gifting giant, FlowerAura, has launched its newest collection for the occasion. FlowerAura has been serving people with gifts and delicacies that help them celebrate occasions better and share countless smiles with their loved ones.

Those who send FlowerAura rakhi online every year to their brothers in different Indian cities and foreign locations would surely be delighted by the new range of rakhi designs and rakhi types that the brand has brought. The focus was laid perfectly on the vibrant colours that define the versatility of Indian culture. The launch event had a very special way of depicting rakhis. Every single rakhi has been displayed and highlighted with much excitement so that the real hard work of the artisans can be seen. As the spokesperson said, “The rakhis are not selected and brought to the collection for their vibrancy and fancy designs. The skin-friendliness of all the materials used in rakhi and the significance of discrete materials, stones, and sacred symbols have been ticked on priority.”

The silver rakhi has surely been the show-stealer. The collection of sterling silver rakhis included many designs like Om Symbol, Trishul Symbol, Ganesha Miniature, Swastika Symbol, Mahadev Miniature, and many more sacred designs. Silver is a precious metal which also has its significance for a better life. Apart from that, semi-precious stone rakhis, Rudraksha bead rakhis, and all other rakhi types have got a beautiful upgrade.

For all the brothers who want to be different for Raksha Bandhan 2022, the gifting giant has launched a special collection from which one can buy and send the best rakhi gift for sister. The gift range includes items like Starry Stuffed Toy, Queen Ficus Island Plant, Brown Sling Bag, Plush Minion Slippers, Teddy Kitkat Mixed Roses Rakhi Combo, and more.

FlowerAura has been stepping up every year since its debut in the gift market, and they are now delivering rakhis and rakhi gifts to many foreign locations as well.

In a media conversation, Mr Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., said, “We want people to taste the celebration in a traditional way, and hence we have focused more upon the discrete variety of sweets from Indian corners of India along with rakhi having the skill of Indian artisans. We are hoping to hit the right celebratory chords and to have a blissful occasion for the people and the business as well.”

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., the pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts for special moments that can't be put into words. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 400 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.