Flamingo Bags India’s Iconic Brand Award

Flamingo, the flagship consumer healthcare brand of Ascent Meditech Ltd.; was awarded as India’s Iconic Brand at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave by THE BRAND STORY held at ITC Sheraton, New Delhi. The prestigious award was handed to Mr. Rajiv Mistry (Founder & MD) Ascent Meditech Ltd.; and Mr. Rakesh Kumar (VP – Sales & Marketing) by Mr. Kabir Bedi (international Actor and Author).

Flamingo, which has dedicated itself in offering pain management solutions for over 3 (three) decades, finally finds its deserving place amidst marquee brands viz. TATA Steel, Bombay Stock Exchange etc.

Brand Flamingo directly corresponds to the nations’ growth, employment generation and making our society stronger. Just like the purple bird, Flamingo, that covers a large distance; the flagship brand too is spread pan India and in 50+ countries of the world. With distribution across the length and breadth of the country, the brand extends care to the population at large, thereby helping the workforce move and propelling nations’ growth. Incidentally, the colour of the brand, Flamingo, too is Purple which indicates care and protection, key characteristics of even the bird Flamingo.

Born in 1991, India’s Best and Most Trusted brand Flamingo has graduated from manufacturing and marketing of Heat Belts to 400+ pain management and personal care products across core categories of Healthcare, Orthopaedic Soft Goods, Mobility, Wound-care and Personal Protection & Hygiene.

Equipping the population with the right support and protection at the right time under the umbrella of Flamingo has been the beliefs to make our society stronger and people remaining unstoppable. With pandemic looming large in India two years back, brand Flamingo took up the challenge and entered into the category of Personal Protection by introducing 3 ply mask at a very affordable price. This led to ensuring protection and security to end consumers. Similarly, a rise in geriatric population in India also saw brand Flamingo enter into the categories of Mobility and Adult Diapers thereby offering “Care” to a significant contributors of our society and ensuring they remain in mainstream.

In its Vision for a Pain Free World, brand Flamingo endeavours to expand its reach to 1,50,000 chemist shops across Tier 1 & 2 towns across Indian states.

The Brand Story acknowledges the excellent efforts of Flamingo in redefining the healthcare industry by coming with top of the line products at an affordable price. Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor in Chief, The Brand Story said, “Flamingo is a consumer healthcare brand that has been offering pain management solutions to people across various age groups. The brand’s dedication to providing ‘assurance to consumers’ for offering quality products helps in leading a pain-free and stress-free life both physically and mentally. The Brand Story is proud to honor Flamingo as India’s Iconic Brand.”

For more details please visit www.thebrandstory.co.in