Five Best Beginner Cryptos For 2023

The current global financial situation is alarming! With increasing interest rates and the fall of major currencies, the average person seeks investment opportunities to earn more income.

The crypto market is filled with thousands of crypto tokens, and keeping up with them is challenging. This guide introduces the top five beginner cryptos you can consider in 2023. A few of them include Dash 2 Trade , Calvaria, IMPT.io , and RobotEra. Let’s quickly take a look at them.

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – A unique social analytics and trading platform

2. Calvaria (RIA) – A blockchain-based play-to-earn card game

3. IMPT.io (IMPT) – Best green cryptocurrency

4. RobotEra (TARO) – A fascinating metaverse cryptocurrency

5. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – A decentralized investment platform

Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade is an excellent crypto platform with crypto users and traders in mind. The Dash 2 Trade platform implements a dashboard which provides on-chain analytics of trending crypto coins that could offer potential trading opportunities. This dashboard will enable crypto traders to make effective decisions that could improve the quality of their trades.

Several trading tools are offered by the D2T dashboard, including a bespoke scoring system for crypto ICOs, Trading Signals on crypto coins, crypto listing alerts, technical indicators, Auto Trading APIs, strategy tester, and back-testing tools.

The Dash 2 Trade’s dashboard is subscription-based, and users can access it based on these three subscription tiers:

● Free Tier: The dashboard is free for users to navigate the dashboard, but there are limited features to be accessed.

● Starter Tier: requires a monthly payment of 400 D2T tokens. Users have access to more trading tools on the dashboard.

● Premium Tier: requires a monthly payment of 1,000 D2T tokens. Users have full access to the dashboard’s features and trading tools. They also enjoy subscription discounts (9,600 D2T yearly), trading competitions, and live events.

The use of D2T tokens to unlock the dashboard’s features will increase its demand, thereby increasing its value. It is then imperative that users who want to be a part of the ecosystem take an active part in the Dash 2 Trade presale.

Calvaria

Calvaria is a blockchain platform that aims to increase crypto adoption among mobile gamers. The Calvaria platform also includes a play-to-earn feature that enable users to earn crypto when they win against their opponents.

Calvaria’s in-game token, $eRIA, rewards players in the game. The token allows players to accumulate resources during gameplay and purchase card upgrades and power-ups to dominate the battlefield. In addition, $RIA tokens run the Calvaria ecosystem, which offers staking services for users to earn income passively. It is also used in governance protocols, whereby token holders can engage in democratic voting on upcoming features in the Calvaria ecosystem.

While the $eRIA tokens will become available during the game’s launch, Users can enjoy accumulating $RIA tokens in its ongoing presale.

IMPT.io

IMPT.io is a unique green platform that aims to create an eco-friendly planet. Firstly, IMPT.io connects users and businesses to thousands of socially responsible and eco-friendly brands by regular shopping with these brands. Secondly, IMPT.io is creating thousands of environmentally impactful projects in which users can eagerly participate.

When users regularly shop with these brands or actively participate in eco projects, they are rewarded with carbon credits. Carbon credits represent the amount of carbon emission reduced from the atmosphere. The more users engage, the more carbon credits are earned.

IMPT.io features a marketplace where users can trade their carbon credits for cash. The platform’s utility token, $IMPT token, fuels the IMPT marketplace through transaction fees. In addition, the $IMPT token offers a governance protocol (DAO) which enables its holders to discuss and vote on upcoming projects within the

IMPT ecosystem.

$IMPT tokens will also be converted to carbon credits when the platform fully begins its operations. Until then, interested users and investors can actively participate in the IMPT presale to earn more $IMPT tokens before the platform launch.

RobotEra

RobotEra is a new metaverse gaming project. Users are invited to explore a Metaverse world called Taro as NFT robots. Users in robot form are divided into seven factions with unique abilities: Guardian Song, Ω, Justice League, Pioneer, War Academy, Lava, and Desire Paradise.

Based on a fascinating origin story, robots can mine minerals, collect raw materials, and build factories to assemble robot companions in their lands. These robot companions will become unique NFTs traded for cash, thus enabling play-to-earn functions as you play.

Other ways to earn in RobotEra include advertising and staking owned tokens. By providing a free-to-play game, users can benefit themselves in ways unimaginable.

The $TARO tokens are used to power the Metaverse game and RobotEra ecosystem, which serves as transaction fees and offers Governance to its holders. It is available for purchase in the ongoing presale event on its official homepage for investment and gaming purposes.

Orbeon Protocol

Another engaging platform to consider investing in is the Orbeon Protocol. This blockchain platform enables users to invest fractionally in promising early business startups that could offer potential gains in the future.

Given the expensive nature of business startups, Orbeon Protocol allows these businesses to issue equity-based NFTs, which are then fractionalized for users to purchase for as low as $1. This innovative business model will enable average crypto users to have a share in these promising startups without breaking the bank.

Orbeon Protocol implements a “fill or kill” mechanism in its smart contract. This feature refunds crypto users when businesses fail to meet up their funding requirements after some time. This platform protects its users’ investments no matter how little they are.

Its exceptional use case is evident in its presale event. Crypto users and investors can purchase $ORBN tokens via its presale event before the platform’s launch, and they increase in price value.

Final Thoughts

These five cryptos can provide incredible gains when you consider investing in them. You can also consider diversifying your portfolio to earn more returns on investments.

Please take advantage of their early development phases (presale) and enjoy when they entirely commence their intended operations in the crypto market.





