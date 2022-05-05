FIREPIN Token Is One Week Away From Final Presale Stage As Tron  And Apecoin Conflict In Fortunes

The final stage of presale evokes various types of feelings.

Excitement, nervousness and dread are just some of the emotions that are felt during those final moments before everything you’ve been working on comes to fruition.

While the likes of Tron (TRX) and ApeCoin (APE) both went through presale with flying colours and are now established cryptocurrencies in the digital asset space, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is edging towards the third and final phase of its presale.

Is success inevitable for FIREPIN Token (FRPN)?

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has put itself in the best position to succeed in the crypto space and that’s a great compliment paid to the newly-found project.

With just seven days remaining until FIREPIN reaches its third stage of presale ahead of its launch on May 27th, it's full steam ahead for the community-driven DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) platform.

With the live orders section on the FIREPIN website constantly rattling off new orders, you can see the excitement and trust people have in this project that aims to conquer both the virtual world and the blockchain world with its objectives.

With the project aiming to build toward a metaverse universe, FRPN has firmly planted itself as a project that will look to develop the virtual world including the metaverse and NFT industries.

Investment in NFT game development, the 3D industry and companies that will attempt to aid the development of play-to-earn (P2E) games are part of FIREPIN’s long-term plans to plant their roots in the virtual reality space.

Milestones on its 2022 roadmap regarding FRPN’s metaverse plans are next on their plans with phase one of its metaverse game development to come into play in the third quarter of the year, and phase two scheduled for the latter period of the year.

Alongside its metaverse ambitions, FIREPIN has made its name known in the blockchain world.

The project is aiming to connect the five major blockchains of the crypto world (Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon) to allow users to choose which blockchain they want their transaction to be on, enabling users to choose the most cost-effective and fastest option.

Just three weeks remain until FIREPIN’s launch and excitement is through the roof for this project as they aim to break down barriers in the digital asset sphere.

Tron (TRX) is the lone victor in the current crypto market

It’s been a lonely start to the week for Tron (TRX) at the summit of the top-performing cryptos, with the altcoin surging 25.5% in the past seven days.

Trading at $0.077747, at this time of writing, TRX’s current price is over 66% lower than its all-time high of $0.231673, last reached in January 2018.

Tron is now ranked as the 20th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, amassing a market cap of almost $8 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

According to Trading Education, TRX will reach a price of $0.10 by the end of 2022.

ApeCoin (APE) suffers an unlikely dip

The journey of ApeCoin (APE) has been reminiscent of a rocket.

A huge explosion at the beginning with a continuous rise into the stratosphere.

With just over a month under its belts as a cryptocurrency, APE is already ranked as the 31st biggest crypto in the world, with a market cap of over $4 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Having hit its all-time high of $26.70 just six days ago, APE has since dipped to a price of $14.98, at this time of writing.

A 16.8% drop in the past seven days has led the coin to suffer a 45% drop from its record-high price.

