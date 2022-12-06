Fired From Your Job? This Israeli Company Is Hiring In India!

Israeli company IAMOPS has now asked Indian workers who lost their jobs in the US and Canada to come back to India and work for them.

Silicon Valley is currently experiencing significant job losses. Twitter recently laid off around 3,700 employees worldwide. Meta, helmed by Mark Zuckerberg, announced a round of layoffs affecting roughly 11,000 people worldwide. Google's parent company Alphabet plans to lay off 10,000 underperforming employees.

This year, companies with valuations over $1 billion are laying off employees to conserve cash and focus on profitability. Due to the current economic crisis, many Indians on H1B visas who have been fired from their jobs have 60 days to find a new job or return to India.

In the midst of layoffs, firing, and unstable jobs a company like IAMOPS comes as a true hope to all the Indians.

IAMOPS is a customized DevOps and 24/7 Monitoring solution provider for start-ups and high-growth companies in Israel and the United States, they have now commenced their operations in India. Eyal Ahimas, Co-Founder and CEO at IAMOPS has appealed to Indian workers who have lost their jobs in the US and Canada to come back to India and work for his company, which has offices in Pune and Surat.

“Having engineers of Indian descent on your team is a great strategic advantage. Once Indian talents are integrated correctly with entrepreneurial economies, they will have a huge impact on global innovation." Eyal said.

With over 77,000 DPIIT-recognized startups across 656 districts of the country, India’s startup ecosystem has grown by 15,600% in the last 6 years and today India is the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world.

IT companies, both new and established, are finding India one of the most promising markets for growth. In the wake of pandemic, there has been a surge in the adoption of new technology, and a pressing need for digital transformation.

Amidst the ever-evolving technology landscape, using cloud and CICD tools has become a necessity for meeting customer demands and ensuring seamless delivery of software. There is a growing trend among companies across the spectrum to onboard reliable DevOps service providers who can equip them with sophisticated and scalable tools and manage their end-to-end DevOps practice.

Providing companies with efficient DevOps teams that enable them to focus on innovation and growth is the key goal of IAMOPS. They work with tech startups across various industries, including finance, telecom, entertainment, health, technology, education, defense, and security.

With DevOps-focused offerings IAMOPS sources the best Indian engineers and train them to become the best DevOps teams to take complete charge of their client's Cloud Operations. Their best-in-class 24/7 NOC Sharks handle their client's monitoring environment's design, set-up, and implementation, to ensure that their products are monitored 24/7.

Roy Bernat, Co-Founder, and CTO, shed some light on the company's use of advanced Technologies at IAMOPS “We are dealing with all the variety of tech stack from Windows Solution, Microsoft Solutions, Linux with the No SQL. When it comes to cloud services, we are into AWS, Azure, and GCP. Basically, we can take every tech stack in the world!”

“We have multiple positions open but specifically, we are looking for candidates who want to be good DevOps professionals. Your passion for DevOps is what we assess you on, once a candidate has that it is not very difficult to impart training and make him the best engineer in the industry” Roy added.

To meet the growing demand for DevOps services across the globe IAMOPS is hiring DevOps Account Managers, Solution Architects, Engineers, QA Automation Lead, QA Automation Associate, Front-End and Back-End developer, System Security Engineer, DevOps Intern, and Diverse Marketing Positions.

The company emphasizes expertise, accountability, and teamwork as its core values. At IAMOPS individuals are poised to get international exposure and learn from the best DevOps professionals across the globe.

The company prides itself on having an “entrepreneurial” work culture rather than a “corporate work culture”. A work culture like this inspires engineers to become inspiring tech leaders and build disruptive products using best-in-class, industry-leading technologies in a non-traditional way.

To conclude, Eyal said “Working for big brands can be challenging and rewarding, but eventually, you may find yourself exhausted from the corporate culture and the lack of diversity in challenges. It doesn’t take too long until you realize that there is no “magic” in the corporate culture. If you cannot imagine working in a corporate, IAMOPS is the perfect fit for you."

Those interested in working with IAMOPS can apply online at https://iamops.io/careers/

IAMOPS: IAMOPS provides customized DevOps, SRE and QA automation services for start-ups and high-growth companies in Israel and the United States.

We work with tech startups across various industries, including finance, telecom, entertainment, health, technology, education, defense, and security.

We source the best Indian Engineers and train them to be the best DevOps teams in the market.

Our DevOps teams take complete charge of the DevOps practice and Cloud Operations so that our clients can stay focused on growth.

We dream big and work hard to solve the tech shortage problem in the high-tech world by building teams of talented Indian and Israeli engineers.