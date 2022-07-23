Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Findoc Offers The Best Solutions To Your Financial Needs

As a financial services company, Findoc delves deep into the client’s requirements and its clientele ranges from the small-scale businesses to larger firms and HNIs.

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 4:18 pm

Findoc, one of the most sought -after stock broking & financial service provider needs no introduction. The team of professionals tailor a customised strategy using suitable financial products and services in tune to the client’s broad array of needs.

It is the customer first approach that has enabled Findoc to emerge as one of the leading financial services providers in the country.

The spectrum of products and services include Algo Trading, equity trading, derivative trading, commodity trading and currency trading among others. In addition, the organization also offers services related to IPOs and mutual fund investments.

Hemant Sood, Managing Director, Findoc Group while expressing his views on Algo trading says, “Algo trading is an important aspect for every trader in contemporary times as not it is automated and can handle bulk transactions but also does away with the human emotional quotient towards a specific stock.”

When it comes to Findoc Group, it stands out in the field of stock trading services that enable institutions, businesses, and individual investors to choose various investment avenues.

Since its inception in 2012, Findoc has made a mark in the world of trading and is a member of all the prestigious stock exchanges like National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX)

The fortified features like accountability and integrity, research and advisory make Findoc the best bet in the field of financial services.

