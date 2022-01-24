The visual representation of stories to what we call documentaries and films have weaved its magic with out of the box storyline concepts. After all, films have always lured the audience in a unique way. One of the creative filmmakers whose talent has left the netizens impressed is Chitresh Mishra. He is an self learnt cinematographer and director working predominantly for wedding , fashion films and other documentaries. Based in Bangalore, Chitresh has been associated with ‘House On The Clouds’, a leading wedding filmmaking company in World.

An ardent traveller, cinephile and explorer of life, Chitresh is not only known for his exceptional filmmaking skills but even for capturing memories that last for a lifetime. The filmmaker has been working for the last four years, and he has documented the best of his works from his portfolio on his Instagram page. Intending to be a visionary filmmaker, the storyline remains a crucial part of all of his videos.

Moreover, Chitresh’s style of filmmaking includes documentation of visuals that are raw, real and have an impact on viewers. Therefore, he always focuses on creating a visual spectacle of presenting stories. Scrolling through the filmmaker’s Instagram feed, the posts are a blend of travel, fashion, weddings and lifestyle. Chitresh has seamlessly diversified his work leaving the audiences impressed with his work. Apart from the compelling storyline, his films have a perfect mix of modern and traditional values.

On top of it, stunning visuals and spectacular locations coupled with euphonious tunes make his films worth watching. Speaking about his style of filmmaking, Chitresh said, “I have always emphasized to hone my craft as a filmmaker and build a bridge where dreams meet reality. Be it any genre of film, I work towards making films that are timelessly classic and have a strong recall value among the audience.”

As far as his plans for the future are concerned, Chitresh Mishra wants to make short films and documentaries. When asked if he would want to debut in the OTT space and the world of films, the filmmaker expressed his interest in becoming a mainstream director. Looks like Chitresh Mishra has some massive plans of making his dreamy run in the world of lights, camera and action!

You can connect with Chitresh Mishra on Instagram - @chitresh.mishra