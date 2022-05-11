Film And OTT Rights Of Arushi Vats' 'My Better Half Forever' And 'When Broken Hearts Meet' Can Be Sold Soon

Book-to-screen adaptations are 'in-trend' now-a-days, giving a lot of fodder to anyone who loves to debate which was better: the book or the movie. A trend that started way back since the introduction of cinema, gained impetus in Bollywood after Five Point Someone was adapted to 3 Idiots. Bollywood and OTT platforms, and to some extent television sitcoms have since then worked closely with the authors, especially the rising novelists like Arushi Vats.

Arushi Vats started her writing career with her debut book Fragile Strings. Later, she published her second book, a romance novel. After writing two books, she received her Masters Degree in Creative Writing in English from Brunel University London. Arushi is now a published author of four books including Oasis in The Desert and other stories.

Arushi's book 'My Better Half Forever' which has broken several sale records on Amazon India since its launch, revolves around a jolly girl, Malvika, who is distraught in life. Her life once revolved around her brother who later became a memory of the past. With a dysfunctional family and grieving the loss of her brother, Malvika decides to begin a new chapter in life by stepping into the gates of college, not knowing what fate awaits her. One glance at Rahul on the first day and she feels something mysterious. The smart and confident Rahul looks at her and it appears to him like they are soulmates, waiting to have their lives entangled in unconditional love.

With a lot of impetus given to romance on screen, this book has all the necessary ingredients that a production house needs to adapt it on screen. In fact, a recent story by DNA India went on to state that My Better Half Forever is a must read tale of college romance. We believe that the days are not far when the producers will be in touch with the bestselling author Arushi Vats.

Another book by Arushi Vats, titled 'When Broken Hearts Meet' has already been labeled one of the most entertaining books by Midday, India. With more impetus to entertainment, this book has all the masala and chutneys that the director wants in his film. The plot is simple and steadily paced, yet the narration is quite entertaining and that makes this book a page turner. Some of the incidents from the story are relatable to the young boys and girls out there.

In a nutshell, Avanti meets Suhaas. They become friends. Avanti is a conflicted girl, shattered in the tussle between her past and present and Suhaas is the typical prince charming who has two sides, one which he keeps to himself and the other which he shows to everyone. As their story proceeds ahead, both of them begin to feel affinity for each other. But deep in the realms of their hearts dwells chaos that occurs because of their past relationships. Avanti and Suhaas's friends make efforts to unite them as they know that they love each other. Eventually, it's up to Suhaas if he will confess his love or not but the important question arises here is, will Avanti find the courage to leave behind her tumultuous past and embrace her love story?

"As the film and OTT market continues to grow in India, and with the increase in the want for reality based content, we’re thrilled to adapt and produce trending books for the big screen,” said Sharad Kapoor, member of Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association, and a fellow at Screenwriters Association, Mumbai. With brilliantly written books like When Broken Hearts Meet and My Better Half Forever, Arushi Vats is certainly one of the names that is coming frequently at the producers' table for discussion.

Meanwhile, a few big names from the industry had recently said in their interviews, "As the film market continues to boom in India, we're continuously looking for exciting content that stands out from both a creative and cultural perspective." Books are seen by producers and directors as one of the best sources of original content, exactly what the viewers want in the current times.

It would be interesting to see when these books are adapted to screen, which actors are chosen to play the key roles. “It is always exciting when a story you have written is interpreted cinematically. I would seriously consider if a production house wants to acquire the film adaptation rights of my books," Arushi had written recently in one of her Instagram stories.