Do you need money for your forex trading? Proprietary trading firms can give you much money to trade with quickly. You don't have to find individual investors or have a long history of successful trading.
Fidelcrest is one of the biggest forex trading prop firms in the world. They can give traders a starting capital between $250,000 and $1,000,000 for the “Pro Trader” or $15,000 to $60,000 for “Micro Trader” account. They have a unique way of doing trading, and we've done the research for you. Read our 2024 Fidelcrest Review to determine if this prop firm is right for you.
Advertisement
Best Fidelcrest Discount Code
Verified Coupon Code
Promotion
Save 15% OFF
What is Fidelcrest?
Fidelcrest is a trading company in Cyprus that started in 2018. It lets skilled traders become funded traders if they meet certain trading rules.
The rules, like how much profit to make and how much you can lose, are different for each trading challenge. The challenge you pick affects how you share your profits. You can trade on weekends too, and there's no minimum number of trading days you have to do. You can find all the details about each challenge on their website.
Fidelcrest Review Summary: The Pros and Cons
If you're thinking about trading with Fidelcrest, it's essential to understand the advantages and disadvantages before you start. Here's a quick rundown of the pros and cons you can expect to help you decide.
Advertisement
Advantages
Disadvantages
Up to 70% Profit Split
Strict evaluation process
Manage capital up to $2M
30-day trading period limits
No minimum trading days
Trade multiple assets
Fast payouts
Excellent customer support
Fidelcrest Pro Trader vs Micro Trader Program
Fidelcrest has two programs for traders: Pro Trader and Micro Trader. They are like two different paths for traders. Pro Trader is for experienced traders, while Micro Trader is for beginners. Let's see how they're different and which one might be right for you.
Pro Trader Program
This program is for experienced traders who already have good risk management skills and reliable trading strategies. Traders in this program can choose from larger initial account balances, ranging from $150,000 to $1,000,000. The key features of the Pro Trader Program are:
Two-phase evaluation process: It involves a trading challenge and a verification phase.
Trading challenge rules: Traders have 30 days to meet profit and loss targets, which are higher for the aggressive option.
Unlimited attempts: If you don't succeed on your first try, you can keep trying without additional costs.
Funded accounts: After passing both phases, you'll receive a funded trading account with specific trading rules, which include maximum loss limits.
Micro Trader Program
This program is designed for beginner traders who want to build and test their trading skills before managing larger accounts. Traders in this program can choose from smaller initial account balances, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. The key features of the Micro Trader Program are:
Similar two-phase evaluation process as the Pro Trader Program.
Trading challenge rules: Traders have 30 days to meet profit and loss targets, which are lower than the Pro Trader Program.
Unlimited attempts: Just like in the Pro Trader Program, you can keep trying until you pass both phases.
Funded accounts: After successfully completing both phases, you'll receive a funded trading account with specific trading rules, including maximum loss limits.
The Fidelcrest Trading Challenge
The Trading Challenge is a test to become a trader with Fidelcrest. You need to prove you can make a consistent profit.
Phase 1: Trading Challenge: In this phase, which lasts a maximum of 30 days, you need to make a certain amount of profit (ranging from 10% to 15%), depending on whether your account is Normal or Aggressive. The specific rules are on their website.
Phase 2: Verification Period: This has stricter rules than Phase 1. You have to use the same strategy in both phases. In this phase, you can trade on weekends, and there's no minimum number of trading days required. It lasts for 60 days, doubling the time of the Trading Challenge phase.
>>Click here to take the Fidelcrest Trading Challenge!<<
9 Key Features of Fidelcrest's Trading Evaluation Program
Now, let's discuss the key features that distinguish Fidelcrest from other proprietary trading firms.
1. Up to 70% Profit Split
Profit splits at Fidelcrest are up to 70%, depending on the chosen program. These profit-sharing percentages make this prop firm exceptionally competitive compared to most other proprietary firms.
2. Manage Capital Up to $2M
At Fidelcrest, traders can handle capital amounts of up to $2,000,000. What's even more remarkable is that with the Pro Trader Program, you can start managing $1,000,000 right away without the need for a scaling plan!
3. No Minimum Trading Days
You don't need to trade for a certain number of days to get a funded account at Fidelcrest. This means you can get funded quickly right after you sign up, which is great for traders who want to get started fast.
Advertisement
4. Multi-Step Evaluation
Similar to other proprietary trading firms, Fidelcrest mandates traders to successfully complete a comprehensive multi-step evaluation phase before gaining eligibility for funded trading with real capital. Traders can select their preferred risk level upon registration, choosing between "Normal Risk" and "Aggressive Risk."
5. Diverse Trading Strategies
Fidelcrest allows the implementation of a wide array of trading strategies, including but not limited to news trading. However, using automated trading bots (robo-traders) and third-party trading services is strictly prohibited.
6. Capital Levels
Both risk profiles offer varying levels of initial capital for traders. "Normal accounts" come with a 10% profit target, while "Aggressive accounts" set a higher profit target of 20%. The evaluation process is divided into two main stages: the Trading Challenge and the Verification stage.
Advertisement
7. Consistent Strategy
Traders are required to maintain consistency in their trading strategies as they progress through the different phases of the evaluation process, adapting to changing conditions. The first phase has a 30-calendar day trading period, with conditions doubling in complexity during the second phase. There is no minimum requirement for trading days, and trading is permitted on weekends.
8. Review Period
The "Challenge" phase provides traders a 30-day review period, while the "Verification" phase extends this review period to 60 days. The profit objective remains constant during the Verification stages. Notably, the maximum allowable loss and loss limit are doubled during this phase to reduce stress for participating traders.
Advertisement
9. Asset Variety
Traders are granted access to various financial instruments, including stocks, CFDs (Contracts for Difference), cryptocurrencies, commodities, metals, and forex trading. However, the firm offers a single trading platform, MetaTrader.
Fidelcrest Pricing and Plans
Fidelcrest provides competitive pricing options compared to other proprietary trading firms. Its pricing structure is flexible, catering to various trading challenges, with costs ranging from €99 (for the "Micro Trader" challenge) to a maximum of €2,999 (for the "Pro Trader Aggressive" challenge), which is equivalent to $15,000 to $1,000,000.
No matter how much money you want to trade with, Fidelcrest keeps things the same. They give you access to different types of financial stuff to trade, and you can use various trading tools. Plus, once you qualify for a funded account, you don't have to pay any extra fees.
And here's a cool thing: If you're trying to become a trader with them, you can keep trying as many times as you want without any extra costs.
Step-by-Step Guide: How Do You Become a Funded Trader with Fidelcrest
If you're ready to take on the Fidelcrest challenge with the goal of becoming a funded trader, here's a comprehensive step-by-step guide to initiate your journey:
Explore their Official Website: Begin by visiting Fidelcrest's official website. This is your entry point to understanding their offerings and becoming familiar with the prerequisites for their trading challenge.
Choose Your Challenge: Assess your risk tolerance, trading experience, and profit objectives. Make an informed decision between the "Normal" and "Aggressive" trading challenges.
Register for an Account: Set up your account by providing your personal information and accepting their terms and conditions.
Fund Your Challenge: Select your desired initial capital level and make the corresponding payment for the chosen challenge.
Download MetaTrader 4/5: As Fidelcrest exclusively supports the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, ensure you download and install the preferred platform on your computer or mobile device.
Connect Your Fidelcrest Account: After successfully installing the MetaTrader 4/5 platform, use your provided login credentials to link your account to the platform.
Begin Trading: Start trading using the strategy you like, but make sure you follow their rules. Keep using the same strategy to avoid getting disqualified.
Complete the Trading Challenge: Over the 30-day "Challenge" phase, work towards meeting the profit targets and other requirements.
Progress to the Verification Stage: Upon successfully completing the Trading Challenge, you'll advance to the 60-day "Verification" stage.
Get a Funded Trader Status: Once you pass both the Trading Challenge and Verification stage, you'll qualify for a funded account. This allows you to trade real money and earn a profit split of up to 90%.
Trader Support and Resources
At Fidelcrest, they are committed to equipping traders with the essential support and resources they need to conquer trading challenges and achieve funded trader status.
They take pride in delivering exceptional customer support to their traders. Their dedicated team is readily accessible through multiple communication channels:
Live Chat
Facebook Chat
While Fidelcrest does not provide an exhaustive educational program, they do offer valuable resources to empower traders in enhancing their skills and cultivating consistency in their trading strategies:
Blog
Webinars
Social Media
Trading Community
Offering an Outstanding User Experience
Fidelcrest is excellent at making sure traders have a great time using their services. They've made their website, rules, and help services easy to use and understand. It doesn't matter if you're new to trading or have your own way of doing things; they want to make it smooth and rewarding.
User-Friendly Website and Easy-to-Use Platform
Fidelcrest's website is designed to be straightforward. You can easily find important information about trading challenges, prices, and support with simple buttons. You can also use it on your phone, so you're not tied to a computer.
They use a well-known trading platform called MetaTrader 4/5, which has tools to help you analyze the market and even trade automatically. It's customizable, so you can set it up the way you like.
Clear Rules and Policies
Fidelcrest doesn't hide any important rules or requirements. Everything you need to know is explained on their website. They don't use tricky language or hide things, so you'll know exactly what you're getting into when you join them.
Withdrawal Options and Trading Fees at Fidelcrest
When it comes to getting your earnings, they'll be sent to you automatically in the same currency you used to pay your subscription fee.
You have a few options for taking out your money: bank transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, or Bitcoin transactions. However, remember that credit and debit cards can only be used for putting money in, not taking it out.
Good news, there's no minimum amount you have to withdraw.
But, if you decide to move your profits to a bank account outside the SEPA zone, there's a 50 euros fee. There might also be some fees from electronic payment systems. The company itself won't charge you for taking out your money, no matter which method you choose.
Fidelcrest Alternatives
If you're not sure if Fidelcrest is the best option for you after learning about its pros, cons, and what traders think, you might want to consider looking at some other trading companies like:
FundedNext
My Forex Funds
Topstep
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Fidelcrest legit?
Yes, definitely. Fidelcrest has been doing this for five years, which is a long time in the trading world. They also have more than 6,000 active traders, so they're pretty popular.
People often wonder if this prop firm is legit because there are some not-so-honest trading companies out there. But it's for real. Some firms will give you their money to trade, and they'll share the profits with you and cover the losses.
But there's a catch: you must follow their trade rules.
Who should sign up with Fidelcrest?
If you want to trade with a big $1 million account, Fidelcrest is one of the best companies that will let you do it after you pass a two-step test.
If $10,000 is more your speed, Fidelcrest has the cheapest option.
If you like trading cryptocurrency, they have more kinds of cryptocurrency you can trade than anyone else.
Does Fidelcrest offer discounts or promo codes?
Yes, they offer great deals. Right now, if traders can't make enough money but still have some money in their account and haven't broken any rules, they can try again as many times as they need to for free. When you join, you can choose to try again if you fail, or if you succeed, you might get double the money in your account.
What’s the best Fidelcrest coupon code?
The best Fidelcrest discount code is "SHINY15." When you use this code, you get 15% off your purchase. Visit Deala.com to learn more about the latest Fidelcrest promo code.
Is Fidelcrest open to traders from all over the world, including the US and Canada?
Fidelcrest welcomes traders from across the globe. Furthermore, its website is available in seven different languages for user convenience. However, they don’t allow new accounts from the United States and Canada.
Conclusion: Is Fidelcrest The Right Trading Platform For You?
In this Fidelcrest review, we've explored the key aspects of this proprietary trading firm, its offerings, and the opportunities it provides for skilled traders. They stand out due to its generous profit-sharing structure and commitment to stable trading strategies. While it may only be suitable for some traders, it presents a promising option for experienced individuals who can consistently demonstrate profitability.
For seasoned traders with a proven track record and a robust trading strategy, Fidelcrest offers a platform to advance their trading careers. However, it's crucial to emphasize the importance of maintaining a consistent trading approach to avoid disqualification.
If you meet the criteria for success, you can explore Fidelcrest further and take on the challenge by clicking here. Use our coupon code “SHINY15”.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.