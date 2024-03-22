If you're ready to take on the Fidelcrest challenge with the goal of becoming a funded trader, here's a comprehensive step-by-step guide to initiate your journey:

Explore their Official Website: Begin by visiting Fidelcrest's official website. This is your entry point to understanding their offerings and becoming familiar with the prerequisites for their trading challenge. Choose Your Challenge: Assess your risk tolerance, trading experience, and profit objectives. Make an informed decision between the "Normal" and "Aggressive" trading challenges. Register for an Account: Set up your account by providing your personal information and accepting their terms and conditions. Fund Your Challenge: Select your desired initial capital level and make the corresponding payment for the chosen challenge. Download MetaTrader 4/5: As Fidelcrest exclusively supports the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, ensure you download and install the preferred platform on your computer or mobile device. Connect Your Fidelcrest Account: After successfully installing the MetaTrader 4/5 platform, use your provided login credentials to link your account to the platform. Begin Trading: Start trading using the strategy you like, but make sure you follow their rules. Keep using the same strategy to avoid getting disqualified. Complete the Trading Challenge: Over the 30-day "Challenge" phase, work towards meeting the profit targets and other requirements. Progress to the Verification Stage: Upon successfully completing the Trading Challenge, you'll advance to the 60-day "Verification" stage. Get a Funded Trader Status: Once you pass both the Trading Challenge and Verification stage, you'll qualify for a funded account. This allows you to trade real money and earn a profit split of up to 90%.

Trader Support and Resources

At Fidelcrest, they are committed to equipping traders with the essential support and resources they need to conquer trading challenges and achieve funded trader status.

They take pride in delivering exceptional customer support to their traders. Their dedicated team is readily accessible through multiple communication channels:

Live Chat

Email

Facebook Chat

While Fidelcrest does not provide an exhaustive educational program, they do offer valuable resources to empower traders in enhancing their skills and cultivating consistency in their trading strategies:

Blog

Webinars

Social Media

Trading Community

Offering an Outstanding User Experience

Fidelcrest is excellent at making sure traders have a great time using their services. They've made their website, rules, and help services easy to use and understand. It doesn't matter if you're new to trading or have your own way of doing things; they want to make it smooth and rewarding.

User-Friendly Website and Easy-to-Use Platform

Fidelcrest's website is designed to be straightforward. You can easily find important information about trading challenges, prices, and support with simple buttons. You can also use it on your phone, so you're not tied to a computer.

They use a well-known trading platform called MetaTrader 4/5, which has tools to help you analyze the market and even trade automatically. It's customizable, so you can set it up the way you like.

Clear Rules and Policies

Fidelcrest doesn't hide any important rules or requirements. Everything you need to know is explained on their website. They don't use tricky language or hide things, so you'll know exactly what you're getting into when you join them.

Withdrawal Options and Trading Fees at Fidelcrest

When it comes to getting your earnings, they'll be sent to you automatically in the same currency you used to pay your subscription fee.

You have a few options for taking out your money: bank transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, or Bitcoin transactions. However, remember that credit and debit cards can only be used for putting money in, not taking it out.

Good news, there's no minimum amount you have to withdraw.

But, if you decide to move your profits to a bank account outside the SEPA zone, there's a 50 euros fee. There might also be some fees from electronic payment systems. The company itself won't charge you for taking out your money, no matter which method you choose.

Fidelcrest Alternatives

If you're not sure if Fidelcrest is the best option for you after learning about its pros, cons, and what traders think, you might want to consider looking at some other trading companies like:

FTMO vs Fidelcrest

FundedNext

My Forex Funds

Topstep

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Fidelcrest legit?

Yes, definitely. Fidelcrest has been doing this for five years, which is a long time in the trading world. They also have more than 6,000 active traders, so they're pretty popular.

People often wonder if this prop firm is legit because there are some not-so-honest trading companies out there. But it's for real. Some firms will give you their money to trade, and they'll share the profits with you and cover the losses.

But there's a catch: you must follow their trade rules.

Who should sign up with Fidelcrest?

If you want to trade with a big $1 million account, Fidelcrest is one of the best companies that will let you do it after you pass a two-step test.

If $10,000 is more your speed, Fidelcrest has the cheapest option.

If you like trading cryptocurrency, they have more kinds of cryptocurrency you can trade than anyone else.

Does Fidelcrest offer discounts or promo codes?

Yes, they offer great deals. Right now, if traders can't make enough money but still have some money in their account and haven't broken any rules, they can try again as many times as they need to for free. When you join, you can choose to try again if you fail, or if you succeed, you might get double the money in your account.

What’s the best Fidelcrest coupon code?

The best Fidelcrest discount code is "SHINY15." When you use this code, you get 15% off your purchase. Visit Deala.com to learn more about the latest Fidelcrest promo code.

Is Fidelcrest open to traders from all over the world, including the US and Canada?

Fidelcrest welcomes traders from across the globe. Furthermore, its website is available in seven different languages for user convenience. However, they don’t allow new accounts from the United States and Canada.

Conclusion: Is Fidelcrest The Right Trading Platform For You?

In this Fidelcrest review, we've explored the key aspects of this proprietary trading firm, its offerings, and the opportunities it provides for skilled traders. They stand out due to its generous profit-sharing structure and commitment to stable trading strategies. While it may only be suitable for some traders, it presents a promising option for experienced individuals who can consistently demonstrate profitability.

For seasoned traders with a proven track record and a robust trading strategy, Fidelcrest offers a platform to advance their trading careers. However, it's crucial to emphasize the importance of maintaining a consistent trading approach to avoid disqualification.

If you meet the criteria for success, you can explore Fidelcrest further and take on the challenge by clicking here. Use our coupon code “SHINY15”.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.