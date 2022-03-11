Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

With an aim to propel Tamil Nadu Universities to the global league FICCI State Council strengthens its Education Panel. Chairperson Dr GSK Velu nominates edupreneur Dr Karthick Sridhar as Education Convenor for FICCI Tamil Nadu. 

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel
Dr Karthick Sridhar, Founder & Vice Chairman, Indian Centre for Academic Rankings & Excellence (ICAR

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 3:35 pm

While political leaders, academicians and the media debate on the implementation aspects of the National Education Policy, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council under the chairmanship of Dr GSK Velu aims to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s leadership status in education by nominating renowned edupreneur Dr Karthick Sridhar, Founder & Vice Chairman, Indian Centre for Academic Rankings & Excellence (ICARE) as Convenor – Education Panel.

“Whether it is surpassing the NEP target of 50% well before time or ensuring almost no single girl student under the age of 15 is left out of schooling, Tamil Nadu has always given the highest priority to education thanks to the leadership of visionary Governments. I thank Hon’ble Chairman Dr GSK Velu for having chosen me for this task and I assure him, as a team we will do everything possible to steer ahead the State’s developmental agenda in terms of Education” adds Dr Sridhar.

Dr Karthick Sridhar with former President Pranab Mukherjee
Dr Karthick Sridhar with former President Pranab Mukherjee

Karthick is the Vice Chairman of the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings & Excellence (ICARE), India’s pioneering Global Rankings Advisory Services Company. As an architect of India’s first Government approved Assessment & Ratings agency he is acknowledged by peers as a thought leader in the Indian Higher Education sector. Karthick has been invited for several consultative meetings and discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee on multiple occasions which have led to development and launch of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Institution of Eminence initiative and the appointment of Nodal Officers for mandatory Data Submission at all 116 Central Universities. As a Member on the FICCI National Higher Education Committee, under the Chairmanship of Shri Mohandas Pai, Dr Sridhar has contributed richly on matters related to policy interventions in areas of Institutional Quality, Accreditation, Ratings & Rankings.

Related stories

Waggle Network Allows Retail Investors To Participate In Primary Market Investments

He is also a columnist on issues related to Rankings & Ratings in Higher Education and his comments have been featured in The Times of India, The Hindu, The Economic Times, Outlook, Quartz, Business Standard, Hindustan Times etc. He is a regular speaker in conference circuits globally.

CNBC TV18 has awarded him as the ‘Most Inspirational Young Entrepreneur’.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight FICCI TN Council NEP National Education Policy (NEP) National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Indian Centre For Academic Rankings & Excellence (ICARE) FICCI National Higher Education Committee
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shweta Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Palak Tiwari Getting Body-Shamed

Shweta Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Palak Tiwari Getting Body-Shamed

Importance Of Systematic Investment Plan

Importance Of Systematic Investment Plan