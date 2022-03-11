FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

While political leaders, academicians and the media debate on the implementation aspects of the National Education Policy, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council under the chairmanship of Dr GSK Velu aims to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s leadership status in education by nominating renowned edupreneur Dr Karthick Sridhar, Founder & Vice Chairman, Indian Centre for Academic Rankings & Excellence (ICARE) as Convenor – Education Panel.

“Whether it is surpassing the NEP target of 50% well before time or ensuring almost no single girl student under the age of 15 is left out of schooling, Tamil Nadu has always given the highest priority to education thanks to the leadership of visionary Governments. I thank Hon’ble Chairman Dr GSK Velu for having chosen me for this task and I assure him, as a team we will do everything possible to steer ahead the State’s developmental agenda in terms of Education” adds Dr Sridhar.

Dr Karthick Sridhar with former President Pranab Mukherjee

Karthick is the Vice Chairman of the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings & Excellence (ICARE), India’s pioneering Global Rankings Advisory Services Company. As an architect of India’s first Government approved Assessment & Ratings agency he is acknowledged by peers as a thought leader in the Indian Higher Education sector. Karthick has been invited for several consultative meetings and discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee on multiple occasions which have led to development and launch of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Institution of Eminence initiative and the appointment of Nodal Officers for mandatory Data Submission at all 116 Central Universities. As a Member on the FICCI National Higher Education Committee, under the Chairmanship of Shri Mohandas Pai, Dr Sridhar has contributed richly on matters related to policy interventions in areas of Institutional Quality, Accreditation, Ratings & Rankings.

He is also a columnist on issues related to Rankings & Ratings in Higher Education and his comments have been featured in The Times of India, The Hindu, The Economic Times, Outlook, Quartz, Business Standard, Hindustan Times etc. He is a regular speaker in conference circuits globally.

CNBC TV18 has awarded him as the ‘Most Inspirational Young Entrepreneur’.

