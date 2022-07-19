Female Clothing Brand ‘NOUN’ Brings Trends That Stay In-Step With New Generation Style

With the growth of digital presence and nascent brands that are getting discovered daily, online clothing stores are of great significance to this generation. Upcoming brands can create a long-lasting, supportive, and comfortable daily life. One such emerging brand is Noun, owned by Camaraderie International, which is a company based in Noida, UP. Noun is a hyper-innovative and inspiring apparel brand for Gen Z women who inspire to be the best.

Noun is the talk of the town for its buzzing quality that is leisurely represented in its products. The brand's signature styles depict the great Indian western culture that is hitting the streets and becoming famous. There are many different dresses and fashion choices available on Noun, like Maxi Dresses, Jumpsuits, Co-ords and tops. You can pick the right choice for your dinner date or any other casual occasion.

The story behind the inception of ‘Noun’ is akin to feminism. Meenal Yadav, the founder of this brand, a management grad from CMS, Jamia Millia Islamia University, rejected a high paying placement offer and instead registered her company, Camaraderie International during her college days. She shares, “I have always aspired to be an entrepreneur. During my graduation days, I had dreamt of being a job creator and not a job seeker. Before Noun, my company Camaraderie International was totally into exporting apparels. We manufactured and exported apparels to several big brands overseas. We (I and my Partner Mr Arvind) with similar interest in fashion business laid the foundation of Noun. We sell through our website www.nounclub.com Our only vision was creating a brand where fashion is about comfort and elegance. We design our dress on the basis of two mantras – comfortable and stylish.” She is determined towards her brand and is ready to bring a change in the fashion marketing industry alongside empowering women and making them feel confident about themselves. She adds, “Our dresses are designed in such a way that fits perfectly for all shapes. We respect and admire women of all ages, sizes and shapes.”

From 1 or 2 orders a day in its initial days to 200-250 orders a day currently, Noun is growing by leaps and bounds. Started with an investment of Rs 1 lakh, the company is currently at the turnover of Rs 10 crores a year. This shows the love they have received for their products. Meenal says, “We do not sell through other big online marketplaces and don’t plan to. We sell only through our website. Because only we can express our love and hardwork for fashion through our own website. Nobody else can do it for us”

Noun has been very successful since it was established and it's because of their services are unique and customer friendly with easy returns and exchange policies. They keep customer at the centre. Their collection of maxi dresses is one of the most popular clothing, as it is what everyone needs when they are unsure about what they want to wear for a date night or a friend's outing or family get together or a simple fun day out. Noun is slowly carving a niche in urban women’s clothing brands category. This online shopping e-commerce has created some vibration in the fashion ecosystem for everyone who loves to wear western clothes. The next time you are looking for maxi dresses, www.nounclub.com is the right place for you.