Felix Sim's Play-To-Earn Platform Salad Ventures Raises $13.5M

Felix says that his Salad Ventures has been working hard in developing its unique NFT-focused operating system GuildOS, and now it has caught the attention of investors with an array of well established names like Alameda Research, Alan Howard and BH Digital, C2 Ventures and so on.

Felix Sim

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 7:03 pm

His blockchain think tank has been the industry leader when it's comes to areas hovering around Gamefi.

The digital sphere is growing at an exponential pace with blockchains, cryptocurrencies and NFTs leading the pack with many entities entering into the space as it holds huge potential. Felix Sim had sensed its potential long back and hence co-founded his company Salad Ventures, which is making news of late for all the right reasons. He has a vast experience of more than a decade in traditional finance, which includes investing banking, hedge funds and consulting. He has got his years of experience to work by establishing one of the most promising ventures which has shown tremendous potential as many investors have already backed it, proving its credibility.

Felix says that his Salad Ventures has been working hard in developing its unique NFT-focused operating system GuildOS, and now it has caught the attention of investors with an array of well established names like Alameda Research, Alan Howard and BH Digital, C2 Ventures, Foundation Capital, Gemini Frontier Fund, Winklevoss Capital, Crossbeam Venture Partners, Rarestone Capital, and Polygon Studios among others backing the project with amount ranging up to $13.5 million. The raised capital will be deployed to spruce up the web-based platform that enables users to create, manage and scale up a play-to-earn gaming guild in any blockchain-based release.

Felix says, "In the past few years guild-based gaming has been gaining prominence and owing to the large numbers of active guilds operating around, the transaction volumes have spurted unbelievably. With the numbers growing, a number of companies have focussed on building the right framework to meet the growing demand. This was the right time to step in and with that aim Salad Ventures was founded." At Salad Ventures, the focus is on decentralizing the gaming guild model and developing a guild operating system that can co-ordinate directly with game APIs and blockchains, allowing game managers to interact with multiple scholar accounts across different blockchain games. Felix is confident that his venture will make it to the top, as it bears huge potential that will be unleashed in coming times.

