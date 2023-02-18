Top 10 Fastest Withdrawal Casinos for UK Players ⏱️

⏱️ MyStake - Fastest Withdrawal Casino in the UK 💳 LadyLinda - Fastest For Visa & MasterCard Withdrawals 📝 AnonymBet - No KYC Hassle Needed 🎰 SlotsDreamer - Fast Withdrawal Slot Site ₿ The Red Lion Casino - Fastest for Bitcoin & Crypto Payments 🏦 LuckyWins - Quickest for Bank Transfers (24 - 48 hours) ⚽ FreshBet - Fastest Sport Winnings Withdrawals 🏇 Rolletto - Best for Withdrawing Horse Racing Winnings 🧑‍💼 Platinum Club VIP - Fast Withdrawals for VIP Players ⌛ GoldenBet - Quick registration fast withdrawals

1. MyStake - Fastest Withdrawal Casino in the UK

MyStake Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Facts about MyStake

Withdrawal Methods: VISA, Mastercard, Neteller, Diners Club, Bitcoin, Discover, ecoPayz, Skrill, WebMoney, PayOp, Qiwi, Paysafecard, Interac, Myfinity, JCK and more. Claimed Withdrawal Time: Within 5 hours. Actual Withdrawal Time: Received in 4 hours. KYC Process: The casino has a KYC process that requires pertinent information from every player that registers on the site. Minimum Withdrawal: £18 Maximum Withdrawal: Depends on the withdrawal method.

MyStake Payout Test Results: Received in 4 hours

MyStake Casino claims to process withdrawals within 5 hours, which is quick for an online casino. More players are demanding faster withdrawal methods, and this casino has done its bit to meet those requirements.

In our test we used VISA for withdrawal, we did our withdrawal request at 12.00 (GMT) for £100 and had received our money at 16.07 the same day. This is blazing fast and very convenient, we did not stumble upon any problems here and that is why we safely can say that MyStake is the fastest payout casino in the UK.

2. LadyLinda - Fastest For Visa & MasterCard Withdrawals

LadyLinda Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Facts about LadyLinda

Withdrawal Methods: VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT. Claimed Withdrawal Time: Up to 2 business days. Actual Withdrawal Time: Received in 5 hours for Visa and 14 hours for Mastercard KYC Process: Yes, LadyLinda Casino has the necessary KYC processes in place. You must verify your account before withdrawing any winnings. Minimum Withdrawal: Not stated. Maximum Withdrawal: £45,000

Lady Linda Casino Payout Test Results: Received in 5 hours

Usually, withdrawals and deposits with a VISA or Mastercard take between 3 to 5 days to process. However, LadyLinda can process a withdrawal request within 2 business days, which is faster than most online casinos.

In our test we received the payout via Visa in 5 hours and the payment via MasterCard in 14 hours. Cleary a really fast result for both the most popular credit cards that most gamblers have and use frequently.

3. AnonymBet - No KYC Hassle Needed

AnonymBet Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Facts about AnonymBet

Withdrawal Methods: VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT. Claimed Withdrawal Time: Up to 2 business days. Actual Withdrawal Time: Received in 12 hours. KYC Process: The KYC process at AnonymBet is way faster than other casinos. Minimum Withdrawal: Not stated. Maximum Withdrawal: £45,000

AnonymBet Payout Test Results: Received in 12 hours

While every online casino with an operating licence from the UK gambling commission must adhere to its KYC regulations, the process is quick and easy at AnonymBet. To retain its legitimacy, it must take you through the KYC process to prevent illegal activities on the site.

The KYC process here is less hassle and really fast, making it easier to quickly enjoy your casino winnings.

In our test we used an American Express card and requested a payout for £100. We received the money after 12 hours.

4. SlotsDreamer - Fast Withdrawal Slot Site

SlotsDreamer Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Facts about SlotsDreamer

Withdrawal Methods: VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT. Claimed Withdrawal Time: Up to 2 business days. Actual Withdrawal Time: Received in 18 hours. KYC Process: They do have the proper KYC processes in place. Minimum Withdrawal: Not stated. Maximum Withdrawal: £45,000

SlotsDreamer Test Results: Received in 18 hours

SlotsDreamer is one of the best fast payout casinos that offer slot casino games. There’s no doubt that some gamblers prefer slot games to tables and other live dealer games. When it comes to this gaming genre, SlotsDreamer takes the award for fast withdrawal times.

In our test we withdrew £100 with a Visa card and received the money after 18 hours, totally acceptable and within the claimed time.

5. The Red Lion Casino - Fastest for Bitcoin & Crypto Payments

The Red Lion Casino Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Facts about The Red Lion Casino

Withdrawal Methods: VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT. Claimed Withdrawal Time: Up to 2 business days. Actual Withdrawal Time: Received in 10 hours to crypto wallet. KYC Process: The KYC process is in place at The Red Lion Casino. Minimum Withdrawal: Not stated. Maximum Withdrawal: £45,000

The Red Lion Casino Test Results: Received in 10 hours

More players are using crypto as a preferred payment method for their casino transactions. To qualify as a fast payout casino, The Red Lion Casino does well to process fast withdrawals through this method within two business days.

Consequently, this fast payout casino UK makes the top half of our list.

In our test we withdrew around 0.0049 BTC (£100) to our crypto wallet of choice, we had the money after 10 hours. Very reliable and fast in other words, we therefore recommend this site for bitcoin and crypto withdrawals.

Our Casino Withdrawal Speed Test Explained

We have tested legitimate casinos in the UK to determine whether they deliver fast withdrawals. There’s nothing worse than waiting forever for your winnings from the casino, which is why we put UK sites to the test.

We used payment methods that most local UK players prefer and weighed each casino against each other based on their fast payouts. Most online casinos promise players fast withdrawals but rarely deliver on this.

Fast Withdrawals - What we consider to be fast

We consider sites to be fast payout casinos if they generally take less than three days to process a withdrawal request.

Our experts thoroughly test each fast payout casino to determine if they are indeed quick.



We spent time on online casinos that accept UK players and played various casino games with a minimum deposit of 100 GBP.

These tests aimed to discover which online casino met the label of being a fast withdrawal casino and share them with you. As a result, you can have a list of UK casinos that you can use and expect fast withdrawals.

After playing on the online casinos for a few days, we decided to put in a withdrawal request for our winnings. While some promised instant payouts, others were more realistic and only promised a fast pay out. Based on these results, we bring you the best fast withdrawal casinos for UK players.

Amount of Payment Options & Claimed Payout Speed

It’s great that online casinos offer several withdrawal methods for UK players. Consequently, you can decide which one best suits you. Bear in mind that each withdrawal method has different withdrawal times.

Our team requested payout speed information from the customer support of each of the casinos in the UK. With that information, we decided to put their recommendations to the test by using different withdrawal methods to see if their promises were aligned with what they delivered.

Restricting Bonus Policies

While bonuses are a standard casino offering, they usually have significant wagering requirements. Simply put, with your deposit bonus, you’d have to wager it a certain amount of times before you can consider putting in a withdrawal request.

Since those wagering requirements are part of the terms and conditions of a deposit bonus or most promotions, for that matter, your withdrawal request won’t be treated as normal. The casino must conduct necessary checks to see if you’ve met their wagering requirements.

As a result, you may experience a delay in your withdrawal request. For this reason, during our tests, we never capitalised on promotions or accepted the deposit bonus. Our quest to find fast-paying casinos is pure in this regard.

Customer Support Updates During The Withdrawal Process

Customer support is an integral part of an online casino. When it comes to the withdrawal process, the agents are available to assist at any point during the payment. Reaching out to the casino’s customer support can help to accelerate payment, especially when you’ve completed the necessary KYC protocols.

Our team tested this aspect of the casino sites in the UK regarding the status of the withdrawal process. It’s not unusual to receive an email or text message with an update about the withdrawal.

Facts About Fast Withdrawal Casinos in the UK

Five important facts to know

The fastest casino payment method for withdrawals in the UK is E-wallet (Neteller, Paysafecard).

The fastest withdrawal casino, according to our tests, is MyStake.

The speed of withdrawals varies depending on the method you select.

Every online casino will follow the KYC process as it’s a requirement from the UK Gambling Commission.

Online casinos have both minimum and maximum withdrawal limits that you must adhere to.

How to Choose the Best Fast Withdrawal Casinos

Casinos in the UK vary in terms of their withdrawal times. Usually, processing takes anything between 24 hours and three business days. However, if you want a fast pay out, you need to find a casino that processes withdrawals faster.

We understand that it’s difficult for you to examine all the casinos in the UK to find their withdrawal times. For this reason, we’ve done the work for you and found the fast-paying casinos available to UK players.

Below you can go through the steps to follow when selecting a fast payout casino where you can register. As a result, the casino will be ideal for you to withdraw your casino winnings.

1. Visit the sites from our list and check if the platform has the games you are interested in

We are renowned for conducting in-depth reviews of the best fast payout casinos in the UK.



Apart from their available fast payment methods, you can find information that is relevant for every UK player.

Evaluating the information on each instant payout casino ensures you can enjoy your experience on the platform, including finding out what casino games are on offer. Consequently, you won’t have regrets once you’ve registered for a casino account.

2. Decide your preferred payment method

Many online casinos offer several payment and withdrawal methods for players. Of course, each has different features, which you must understand before selecting one. Understanding these fast payment methods will determine how long you wait for your winnings.

Bear in mind that even though some fast payment methods offer speed, they may come with fees that you must pay. For this reason, it’s wise to read our guide, which will provide all the information you need to select the best fast-paying casinos.

3. Learn about the payout limits and processing time

You should check for more information on the casino’s cashier page. Usually, casinos have different withdrawal times, so it’s worth visiting the site and learning more about the method that offers the best timeframe.

4. Check if you need verification and KYC Documents

To play on online casinos, you must verify your profile. The Know Your Customer (KYC) process is an anti-money laundering feature that ensures everyone with a casino account is legal and does not engage in illegal activities on the site.

Some people use online gambling as a means to wash illegal funds. By adopting the KYC process, casinos are doing their bit in the anti-money laundering fight. You can find the requirements in the Terms and Conditions section of casinos in the UK.

You must submit the documents they require before making your first withdrawal. Without meeting these requirements, the casino won’t allow you to withdraw your winnings, so it’s advisable to find out what they need before you sign up.

5. What is the maximum deposit and the minimum withdrawal?

Online casinos all have a maximum deposit and minimum withdrawal amount. They have a cap for the amount you’re allowed to put into your casino account. Additionally, you can only withdraw money from the casino once it reaches a minimum amount.

You should check this information before signing up for a casino account. Doing this ensures that it meets your requirements, making it convenient.

6. Make your decision!

After going through the five steps above, it’s time to take the plunge and register at a fast payout casino. You would have to enter your details to finalise your registration, and you can make your first deposit to start playing casino games.

Fastest Casino Withdrawal Methods

Fast withdrawal casinos usually have multiple payment and withdrawal methods from which to select.

We’ll go through the list of those fast payment methods below, informing you of their withdrawal times.

Trustly - Instant

Trustly is a fintech company that facilitates some of the fastest payouts around. Whether depositing or withdrawing, the money leaves or reaches your bank account almost instantly without sharing your bank card details.

Since Trustly is built on Open Banking technology, it offers proper security and eliminates the need for security checks. Trustly offers players one of the fastest pay outs, using only your online banking information.

Furthermore, it includes a Pay N Play service, eliminating the need to enter lengthy personal data at registration. Since the casino recognises the Open Banking integration, it speeds up the KYC checks, resulting in fast withdrawals.

If there are any cons for Trustly, it’s the fact that not all banks are supported, but most high street brands are covered. Furthermore, not all casinos in the UK have Trustly as a payment method.

Cryptocurrencies - 10 to 60 minutes

In general, cryptocurrency isn’t always readily available when you think about withdrawal methods. However, more UK casinos are adopting this as a withdrawal and deposit method.



Generally, you can expect an almost instantaneous reaction to a crypto withdrawal.

It usually takes around 10 minutes to settle, but the network condition is critical as it could take longer on a poor network. Furthermore, withdrawal times depend heavily on the casino’s processing, but once they’ve approved the transaction, it’s quick.

The positives are that there are several cryptocurrencies from which to select, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, and there’s a strong level of security through crypto’s blockchain technology. On the other hand, they’re far more volatile than fiat currencies, leading to huge fluctuations in value in a short time.

Payout speed can be affected when it’s busy, and you may not find that all UK casinos support this withdrawal and deposit method.

e-Wallets - Up to 1 day

Ewallets have a reputation for instant withdrawals. One of the stand-out features of this withdrawal method is that they develop along with online casinos.

A few years ago, it would take up to 24 hours for a service like Skrill to process your withdrawal. They’re getting faster, adapting to players’ needs as time goes by.

Many casinos that offer this option usually have a minimum deposit and withdrawal amount of just £10.

Other benefits of ewallets such as PayPal are the secure end-to-end encryption that protects you from malicious attacks. While cards are also safe to use, ewallets win on payout speed.

We can only think of one con of using this withdrawal method, and that is the welcome bonus may be excluded if you select this option for your deposits and withdrawals. However, this condition will differ for each casino.

Pay by Mobile Bill - Up to 1 day

Since almost everyone has access to a smartphone, it’s easier to make deposits via your mobile device. While this option offers fast payouts, not many online casinos in the UK have embraced it yet.

However, the casino sites that do welcome this method give you a chance to make deposits through various apps such as Boku and PayByPhone, methods that are already picking up steam in other markets such as Sweden and Denmark.

As a result, a fast payout casino UK is nowhere near the speed you can get in these countries. It should only be a matter of time before more fast payout casino sites embrace this payment method.

AstroPay - Up to 3 Days

AstroPay can offer you a virtual prepaid card, which you can purchase in different denominations.

You can use the funds here to top up your casino account. Having said that, AstroPay also acts as a digital wallet. As a result, you can expect a fast pay out, even though it won’t be an instant withdrawal.

This payment method is secure and requires your username and password to log in, eliminating the need for additional personal information. Deposits are processed instantly, reflecting immediately.

However, AstroPay may not be useful when unlocking promotions like the welcome bonus.



Additionally, this service isn’t as widely available as other ewallet options. Some fast withdrawal casinos in the UK only offer AstroPay for deposits and not withdrawals.

Bank Cards - 3-5 Working Days

Bank cards remain a popular payment and withdrawal method for users in the UK. Some players rely on its security, which is the primary reason behind its popularity.



Players prefer the convenience of bank cards, even though it takes a while for your winnings to reach you.

Some casinos can process bank card withdrawals between 1 to 3 days, but generally, it takes 3-5 days.



VISA users have access to VISA Fast Funds, which enables fast payouts with debit cards. In some cases, you can receive the funds within four hours of your request.

The only drawback of using bank cards as a payment method is the fact that it doesn’t offer a fast pay out. However, on the positive, depositing funds using bank cards will reflect immediately.

Bank Transfers - 3 to 5 days

While this payment method was the pioneer of online gambling, the industry has evolved to offer multiple withdrawal methods that have led to the creation of fast withdrawal casinos.



Even though the casino receives your deposit within hours, it takes up to 2 days to process.

Occasionally, casinos won’t attach a minimum deposit or withdrawal amount to this option. But your winnings could take a few days to reach your account. Furthermore, high rollers may prefer this method for its security.



Having said that, using this method requires significantly more details than other modern options.

To make this option even worse, some casinos will apply fees when you select bank transfer as your preferred withdrawal method.

Withdrawal Methods Payout Fees & Hidden Charges

Casino sites will have multiple payment options that you can select. Some of these methods may require a fee you must pay for a transaction. More often than not, casino sites take on the fee and leave you with no additional costs. These are some ways you can secure fast withdrawals, but they will come at an additional cost.

Skrill - 5% fee

Neteller - 3.5% fee

Payment Conditions: Limits, KYC, Policies, Bonus Restrictions

Online casinos will have certain conditions for your withdrawals. You must understand these to avoid disappointment and unnecessary stress.

Find out the casino’s minimum withdrawal limit, as this is the amount you must have in your casino account before attempting a withdrawal.

There’s also an amount that they stipulate for a maximum withdrawal. Some casinos have this per day or for the month. If you’re a high roller and usually win big, you must understand this condition.

Know Your Customer is a process most casinos follow as it is a licence requirement. It’s put in place to protect every player on the quick-payout casino and prevent fraudulent activity.



The casino will require personal documents, such as a bank statement, that you can send digitally to verify your profile before enjoying a fast pay out.

The welcome bonus is always a benefit of joining a new same-day-payout casino, but it comes with terms and conditions. Usually, the welcome bonus comes with wagering requirements that you must meet before you attempt a maximum withdrawal.

Additionally, you must bear in mind that different fast payout casino sites have varying processing times for an instant withdrawal. Learning about this time gives you a better understanding of exactly how long your instant payouts will take.

Required Documents in Fast Withdrawal Casinos

All instant withdrawal casino sites implement the KYC process to adhere to their licence conditions.

As a result, you must verify your profile at fast payout casino sites to enjoy instant withdrawals. Without following this process, the casino may not facilitate your withdrawal request.

Electronic Verification

This verification occurs behind the scenes and doesn’t require you to do anything. The point of this process is to confirm that players on the same-day payout casino aren’t under the age of 18.

Casino sites run these checks on their own to also confirm that you’re not on any self-exclusion registers.

Document Verification

Casino sites may occasionally request personal documents from you to confirm your identity. Some of the items you may have to submit include

Photo identification such as your passport, driver’s licence, or government-issued ID.

Proof of address such as a bank statement or utility bill.

A copy of your debit card with the middle numbers covered.

Enhanced Verification

This verification level is the deepest as casino sites use it to determine your source of income to ensure that you are legitimate and can afford online gambling.

You can trigger this KYC process when you deposit a particular amount or meet the maximum withdrawal amount for the fast payout casino UK. The documents you may need to submit here include:

Salary slips

Proof of savings

Proof of income from property, stocks or shares

Proof of inheritance

Failing to verify your profile will lead to delays with your withdrawal request, so it’s advisable to comply with the casino’s requirements.

What Could Cause a Delay in your Withdrawal?

Usually, when you withdraw at a quick-payout casino, the process is smooth, and you receive your winnings without a hitch. It can be annoying when issues are delaying your payment.



Below is a list of problems that might arise that affect the speed of fast withdrawals.

Withdrawal Method - The withdrawal and deposit method you select will impact the speed of the payment. Generally, ewallets and Trustly are the ideal options to secure fast payout speed. However, selecting bank transfers will come with a delay in payment, which you may only receive after a few days.

Time of Withdrawal - Bear in mind that if you request a withdrawal at the quick-payout casino outside of office hours, the staff will only address and process it the next day. The best fast payout casinos usually process it within 24 hours, but if it requires manual intervention, expect a delay.

Incomplete KYC checks - As we’ve pointed out, KYC is an integral aspect of online gambling, and fast withdrawal casinos may require additional documentation to verify your profile. It’s in your best interest to furnish the fast payout casino with these to speed up your payment.

Jackpot Wins - If you are lucky enough to win a jackpot, you may experience a delay with your payment. Withdrawal online casinos will have to verify the jackpot win before releasing the funds to you.

Service Maintenance - The best fast payout casinos will carry out necessary maintenance occasionally to ensure their product is always in top condition. You may experience a delay during this process, but they will sort your withdrawal out once the site is up and running.

Expired Cards - Some casino sites require players to use the same payment method for deposits and withdrawals. However, your debit and credit cards come with an expiration date. If the date has passed, your card won’t be operational, which requires you to source a new one from your bank. You receive your winnings when you update your new card details with the fastest payout casino.

Withdrawal Limits - Remember that casino sites have both maximum withdrawal and minimum withdrawal limits. Some payment methods also have these limits in place, however, they’re usually on many thousands of pounds, which means you’re unlikely to hit these unless you’re a high roller.

Pros & Cons of Fast Payout Casinos

Believe it or not, as much as you’re aware of the advantages of fast withdrawal casinos, there are some drawbacks. We’ll take you through these so you can better understand both sides of a fast payout casino.

Pros of mainly focusing on the payout speed when choosing your casino

You can get your hands on your winnings through instant withdrawals.

Take advantage of several payment methods that support instant withdrawals.

Customer support is always available to assist with your fast payouts.

Cons of mainly focusing on the payout speed when choosing your casino

Withdrawal limits can be annoying, especially if you’ve won a large amount of money.

Payment restrictions on bonuses, you must meet wagering requirements, which you tend to forget about when focusing on the speed of payments.

Withdrawal processing times vary with each casino and payment method, and you may not have all the information regarding those at a fast payout casino.

What is the Process of Making Withdrawals at a Fast Payout Casino

When you’ve won money and met the wagering requirement of the fast withdrawal casino, it’s time to request your funds. If you’re unsure about what the process is, these are the steps to follow.

1. Make the request

When you’re ready for the withdrawal, head to the cashier page on the withdrawal casino.



Remember that you must meet the casino’s minimum withdrawal limits before you commence. Select your preferred withdrawal method considering the processing times mentioned for each method in this article.

Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and confirm the request. If you haven’t done so, the fastest-payout casino will require you to complete the KYC process. You only have to do this once per fastest-payout casino.

Make sure you also understand the various withdrawal fees with certain payment methods.

2. Wait for the Casino to Process your withdrawal request

After you complete the above step, it’s time to wait for the fast withdrawal casino to process your request. Depending on the payment method you selected, you’d have to wait either hours or a few days for the withdrawal.

Not all platforms are instant withdrawal casinos since they may not offer speedy payment methods. Selecting options such as ewallets or Trustly will ensure fast withdrawals, while bank transfers and cards may take a while.

3. Receive Your Money!

Once the instant withdrawal casino processes the request with your payment vendor, the money reaches your account. Some instant payout casinos and payment vendors apply certain withdrawal fees, which they will deduct from the overall amount.

Fast Payouts Apps and Mobile Casinos

As we move into the digital age, more online casinos embrace mobile gaming. Since people are always on the move and want online gambling on their smartphones or tablets, instant withdrawal casinos offer the same service on their apps or mobile sites.

The gaming experience won’t change neither will the fast withdrawals.

FAQ About Instant Withdrawal Casinos

Q: Which online casino has the fastest withdrawal time in the UK?

A: Based on our experiment, MyStake is a withdrawal casino that offers speedy payments. Using Trustly and ewallets is your best bet on MyStake for quicker returns.

Q: Will I receive my withdrawal via the same method as my deposit?

A: Some fast payout casinos insist that you use the same method, but others don’t mind you using different methods for depositing and withdrawing funds. The decision is up to you.

Q: Will it cost me more to get a faster payout?

A: Not necessarily. The payment methods you select may have some fees attached to them, such as Skrill and Neteller, but Trustly offers you free withdrawals. Furthermore, some casinos may decide to include a fee for certain withdrawal methods.

Q: Which withdrawal methods are the fastest?

A: Trustly certainly comes out on top, with ewallets following closely behind.

Q: How can I speed up the withdrawal process?

A: Ensure that you meet the withdrawal limits, complete the KYC process, and select one of the faster withdrawal methods.

Fast, Faster, Fastest!

When you’re looking for a fast withdrawal casino, our list is reliable as the casinos we review are legitimate and have the necessary operating licences.

You must consider several factors when signing up at a casino while expecting fast payments.

Make sure you understand the finer points of the casino such as the fees they may charge you for withdrawals. Furthermore, learning about their processing time is essential as it will affect the speed of the payout.

Opt for the fastest payment options, such as Trustly and ewallets, as you can make deposits and withdrawals quicker than other methods. If you need more information about a specific withdrawal casino, you can rely on our in-depth reviews to provide everything you need to know.