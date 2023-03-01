Fast Weight Loss Pills in 2023: Top 5 Diet Supplements Guaranteed To Work

If you’ve packed on the pounds over the last year, you’re not alone. In one study, 22% of adults reported pandemic-related weight gain.

However, as we get closer to resuming our normal lives, you likely want to get rid of that extra fat—and fast. You need a short-term weight loss solution, and diet and exercise alone might not help you reach your goal weight fast enough.

When it comes to weight loss pills, they are not created equally. If you are looking to lose weight quickly, then you want the right combination of ingredients to not only be effective, but fast-acting as well.

Luckily, we've reviewed the top fast-acting weight loss pills on the market to help you decide which product fits your needs. We evaluated each supplement based on its effectiveness, ingredients, customer reviews, price, and guarantee.

If you are ready to drop the pounds once and for all, burn stubborn body fat, and quickly get the body you've been longing for, here are the top fast-acting weight loss pills of 2023.

Top 5 Fastest Weight Loss Pills That Actually Work

1. PhenQ - Best for Losing More Than 30 lbs

2. Trimtone - Best Appetite Suppressant

3. PhenGold - Best Metabolism Booster

4. Phen24 - Best for Women

5. PrimeShred - Best for Men

#1) PhenQ - High Quality Fat Loss Supplement

PhenQ

PhenQ is the best weight loss pill for losing 30 or more pounds. In the one year since its release, PhenQ by Wolfson Berg Limited—a trusted name in the supplement industry—has already helped nearly 200,000 customers lose a high amount of fat. Even if you want to drop 30 pounds or more, the brand insists that PhenQ will work for you.

What Makes PhenQ Effective:

PhenQ takes a five-point approach to fat loss: preventing weight gain via fat production, burning the fat cells you already have, suppressing appetite, increasing energy levels, and boosting mood to keep you motivated while dieting. This thorough, multi-pronged strategy makes PhenQ one of the best weight loss pills for drastically reducing your body weight.

PhenQ achieves the goals stated above by using a trademarked compound called α-Lacys Reset®, which activates the enzyme AMP-kinase to burn fat. During clinical trials, α-Lacys Reset® helped participants reduce their body fat by 7.24%.

Plus, PhenQ contains other natural ingredients that promote weight loss, including a well-known blend of capsicum, piperine (black pepper), caffeine, and niacin (vitamin B3) called Capsimax powder.

Nutritionists, health experts, and fitness professionals have weighed in on PhenQ’s formula of five ingredients:

α-Lacys Reset®

Capsimax powder

Chromium Picolinate

Caffeine

Nopal

Losing weight with PhenQ is a cinch: Take the weight loss pill twice per day: first with breakfast and then with lunch.

PhenQ is for men and women looking to lose 30 or more pounds. PhenQ users experience the power of multiple weight loss supplements in just one pill. Shed the extra weight that's been holding you down and get your life back with this easy to use weight loss supplement.

5-in-1 Powerful Weight Loss Pill

190,000 Plus Satisfied Customers

Huge Multi-Buy Savings & Free Shipping

60 Day Money-Back Guarantee

#2) Trimtone - Best for Appetite Suppression

Trimtone

Trimtone is the best appetite suppressant for weight loss. Swiss Research Labs Limited formulated Trimtone to help women lose weight by suppressing their appetite, boosting their metabolism to burn fat, and reducing blood sugar levels in the body.

Among other natural ingredients that contribute to weight loss, Trimtone contains a thermogenic fat burner rarely seen in other dietary supplements called grains of paradise. The grains fire up your body’s brown adipose tissue (BAT). When activated, BAT produces metabolism-boosting heat and regulates your blood sugar, causing you to experience fewer food cravings throughout the day.

Additionally, Trimtone uses the fiber glucomannan to help you feel full in between meals.

Trimtone’s no-nonsense formula contains five total ingredients:

Caffeine

Green tea

Green coffee

Grains of paradise

Glucomannan

No matter how busy your lifestyle is, you’ll have no trouble suppressing your appetite and dropping pounds with Trimtone. You only have to take the weight loss pill once per day before your first meal. That one pill will keep you from visiting the vending machine or the pantry for snacks all day.

If overeating has stood in the way of your weight loss efforts, then Trimtone could be the weight loss pill you’ve been looking for. Keep in mind, however, that Swiss Research Labs Limited specifically markets this weight loss supplement for women.

100% Natural Fat Burner That Reduces Appetite & Boost Metabolism

Easy To Use - Once A Day Formula

Effective Ingredients With No Fillers or Fake-Stuff

#3) PhenGold - Best for Boosting Metabolism

Phen Gold

PhenGold is the best weight loss pill for boosting metabolism. Swiss Research Labs Ltd also created PhenGold, a weight loss supplement focused on three key areas: metabolism, appetite, and focus. As a result of taking this diet pill, you’ll reduce your hunger cravings and supercharge your metabolism to burn fat for ultimate weight loss benefits.

Why PhenGold Tops Our List:

To jump-start your metabolism, PhenGold contains some fat-burning ingredients that you won’t find in other weight loss supplements. For instance, this weight loss pill provides your body with two important amino acids: L-theanine and L-tyrosine.

The former reduces your levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can hamper your metabolism in excess. The latter will improve your mood, and some research has indicated that L-tyrosine may also function as an appetite suppressant.

Furthermore, the PhenGold formula includes a natural fat burner called Rhodiola SP. This herb will increase your endurance so that you can burn more calories at the gym.

Take a look at the full list of PhenGold ingredients:

Green tea

L-tyrosine

L-theanine

Rhodiola SP

Cayenne powder

Green coffee

Caffeine anhydrous

DMAE

Vitamin B3 (Niacin)

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

To amp up your body’s fat-burning abilities, take three PhenGold capsules roughly 20 minutes before breakfast, ideally as a pre-workout.

PhenGold is for anyone looking to boost their metabolism, suppress their hunger, and double their weight loss efforts. This weight loss pill is designed for fast and easy weight loss. If you're looking to supercharge your metabolism and burn off stubborn fat, then PhenGold's clinically proven formula could be precisely what you are looking for.

Made In The USA

Vegan Friendly

Fast & Free Delivery

100% Money-Back Guarantee

#4) Phen24 - Best Weight Loss Pills For Women

Phen24

Phen24 is the best fat burner for women. Unlike many other supplement manufacturers that only make “same gender” diet pills, Ultimate Life Limited developed a weight loss pill specifically for women who want to get in shape.

Tens of thousands of women worldwide claim that this weight loss supplement helped them raise their metabolism, suppress their appetite in between meals, and feel more energized during their workouts.

What Make Phen24 Best For Women:

What makes Phen24 the best weight loss pills for women in particular? The ingredients cater to the female body. Most weight loss supplements contain stimulants like caffeine, which tends to give women adverse side effects such as jitters and nausea due to their lower body mass and different hormones.

Instead, Phen24 uses other thermogenic ingredients, including turmeric and choline, to help your body burn fat more quickly.

In addition, Phen24 provides three grams of an appetite-suppressing dietary fiber called glucomannan as well as a B-vitamin complex that will give you an energy boost at the gym and beyond.

The complete Phen24 formula includes 12 natural ingredients:

Glucomannan

Garcinia Cambogia

Choline

Green coffee bean extract

Turmeric root

Chromium

Acai berry extract

Potassium chloride

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

BioPerine

For best results, take two Phen24 capsules with a glass of water three times per day, preferably 30 minutes or so before breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Phen24 is the perfect weight loss pill for women who want to lose belly fat without too much hard work. This all-natural weight loss supplement is also effective for both appetite suppression and fat burning.

Clinically Proven Dose of Powerful Appetite Suppressant Glucomannan

Effective Natural Ingredients - No Harmful Stimulants

Vegan Friendly

90 Day Money-Back Guarantee and Global Shipping

#5) PrimeShred - Best Diet Pills For Men

Prime Shred

PrimeShred is the best fat burner for men. U.K.-based Roar Ambition Limited originally created the aptly-named PrimeShred for MMA fighters. However, even if you’re not a professional boxer, you can still take this diet pill to lose weight. In particular, PrimeShred’s legions of male customers across the world love the supplement’s metabolism-boosting, appetite-curbing, muscle-building results.

PrimeShred's thermogenic ingredients like green tea, the appetite suppressant glucomannan, and energizing caffeine will help you lose weight before you know it. It even works on your body while you’re not moving.

In total, PrimeShred contains 10 ingredients:

Glucomannan

Green tea extract

Caffeine anhydrous

GTF chromium

Cayenne powder

Green coffee

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B6

Zinc

Piperine

Four times per day, open the fist-shaped PrimeShred bottle and take one of the pills with a glass of water right before a meal or snack. Just avoid taking the fourth pill too late in the evening so that the caffeine won’t prevent you from sleeping at night.

PrimeShred is for men looking to shred weight and get fit fast. This weight loss supplement was developed for MMA fighters and boxers to burn fat quickly. So if you want a safe but effective professional strength weight loss pill, look no further than PrimeShred's world renowned formula.

Cutting Edge Formula Originally Developed For Pro Boxers & MMA Fighters

10 Hard-Hitting Scientifically Researched Ingredients That Pack A Punch

Manufactured In The USA

How We Determine the Best Weight Loss Supplements

- Ingredients

Before adding any of these supplements to our list of the best weight loss pills, we carefully read their nutrition labels to confirm that they contain ingredients that actually help you lose weight—not useless filler ingredients like vegetable gum or magnesium stearate, which manufacturers often throw in to drive down manufacturing costs.

During our research, we looked for diet pills with as few artificial ingredients as possible. We’d never want you to consume dyes or chemicals that could cause unpleasant side effects. Every weight loss pill we recommended to you today contains all (or at least close to 100%) natural ingredients that help with weight loss.

- Dosage

Scientists don’t name recommended dosages of particular ingredients just for fun; they’ve proven these amounts effective during clinical trials. If a weight loss supplement only provides fractional amounts of key ingredients, then why take it at all?

Therefore, we chose the weight loss pills on our list based on whether their dosages of important ingredients met the fat-burning thresholds.

For example, look at the ingredient glucomannan: Studies in the European Union determined that you need to take at a minimum of three grams for glucomannan to actually decrease your appetite, but some weight loss supplements don’t include that much.

To make sure that you obtain enough of all ingredients, we avoided diet pills with proprietary formulas—those that only list the ingredients in order by weight instead of revealing the precise amounts, leaving you guessing how much of each ingredient the pills actually contain.

When manufacturers keep their nutrition labels vague like this, there’s a good chance that they didn’t provide high enough dosages of necessary ingredients. On the contrary, we want to know the full contents of the weight loss supplement to determine whether or not it works.

Also See: Best Keto Diet Pills in 2023

- Safety/Side Effects

When adding any substance to your regimen, you need to prioritize safety. Unfortunately, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn’t regulate supplement manufacturers nearly as thoroughly as it does pharmaceuticals, so supplements face far less scrutiny than medications.

As a result, sometimes supplement developers get away with including harmful ingredients in their products. In particular, we kept our eyes peeled for controversial ingredients such as bitter orange, which contains a compound called synephrine that causes severe side effects, including dangerously high blood pressure.

Scientists discovered that the synephrine in bitter orange closely resembles ephedra, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned from dietary supplements in 2004.

We’d never recommend a weight loss pill that could hurt you, so rest assured that none of the natural diet pills on our list should cause dangerous side effects. Of course, you can—and should—always ask your doctor about any diet supplements you’re considering because everyone has different body compositions.

That said, don’t worry if you initially experience some mild side effects; your body may take a day or two to adjust to the diet pills. If the side effects persist or worsen, though, you should seek medical attention.

- Customer Reviews

When determining the best weight loss pills in 2023, we considered the thoughts of their customers. A brand will always say positive things about its products, but real men and women trying to lose weight will provide the most objective, helpful feedback about the diet pills they used.

Of course, keep in mind that because no two bodies are exactly the same, a weight loss pill that worked exceptionally well for one person might not work the same for you.

- Price/Guarantee

The price of a weight loss pill depends on a number of factors, such as the dosage of clinically proven ingredients, the number of pills in each bottle, and the manufacturer’s reputation. Therefore, it shouldn’t surprise you that the most effective weight loss drugs typically don’t come cheap.

However, you also have to take your budget into account when deciding which weight loss supplement to purchase. Most fat-burning dietary supplements cost anywhere between $10 and $70-plus per month, but diet pills towards the middle of this range tend to strike an appropriate balance between quality and value.

Fortunately, the manufacturers of all the weight loss pills we’ve reviewed offer discounts on their websites, and you can maximize your savings by buying in bulk.

Even more so than price, the presence of a money-back guarantee can give you peace of mind that the diet pills actually work because manufacturers wouldn’t bet their money on the product if it didn’t deliver any results.

No matter which weight loss pill on our list you purchase, you can get a full refund if you don’t lose any weight in a particular amount of time. PhenQ provides a 60-day money-back guarantee, while Phen24 and PrimeShred give you 90 days. Leading the industry, Trimtone and PhenGold provide an extensive 100-day return period.

Popular Ingredients in the Best Diet Pills for Fast Weight Loss

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Fun fact: Raw coffee beans are green. Roasting coffee beans turns them brown and helps them develop their high caffeine content. However, the roasting process also removes some beneficial compounds. In particular, green coffee beans are rich in chlorogenic acid, an antioxidant that helps curb sugar cravings and burn fat around your midsection.

Chlorogenic acid may also lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Glucomannan

In every effective appetite suppressant, you’ll find a dietary fiber called glucomannan, which comes from the root of the East Asian konjac plant. When exposed to water, glucomannan absorbs it and expands in your stomach so that you feel full for longer.

Garcinia Cambogia

The garcinia cambogia, also called Malabar tamarind, is a small, green, pumpkin-shaped fruit native to Indonesia. The fruit’s skin contains high levels of a chemical called hydroxycitric acid, which reduces appetite by increasing your levels of the mood-stabilizing hormone serotonin.

In addition, hydroxycitric acid induces thermogenesis by prompting your body to convert stored fat into energy, and the acid also prevents the enzyme citrate lyase from forming new fat deposits.

Furthermore, garcinia cambogia has recently demonstrated the potential to help lower blood sugar levels.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

A dietary fat found in animal products such as butter and cheese, conjugated linoleic acid may possess the ability to decrease body weight, increase muscle growth, and reduce appetite. In one study, 54 people who took 3.6 grams of conjugated linoleic acid daily for 13 weeks reportedly felt less hungry than participants who took a placebo.

Raspberry Ketones

Red raspberries get their distinct aroma from a raspberry ketone compound, also known as frambinone or rheosmin.

Originally used in products like ice cream to enhance taste, raspberry ketones may also have the ability to accelerate metabolism and trigger the release of the blood sugar-regulating hormone adiponectin, as revealed in studies on the fat cells of mice and rats. That said, raspberry ketone studies in humans are currently lacking.

Because manufacturers would have to harvest at least 90 pounds of fruit to get a single dose of raspberry ketones, scientists have safely created a synthetic form of raspberry ketones to include in weight loss pills.

Caffeine

If you drink coffee, tea, or soda, you already consume caffeine, the most commonly ingested psychoactive substance in the world. A potent nerve stimulant, caffeine gives you an energy boost by activating the release of fatigue-reducing neurotransmitters. This extra alertness will help you maintain a rigorous exercise routine. You’ll also notice a decrease in your appetite.

In addition, caffeine enables the release of hormones such as norepinephrine that break down fat cells into dietary fat for energy. Caffeine does this by blocking a nervous system depressant called adenosine. As a result, your metabolism increases, even when at rest.

In fact, one study showed that taking 100 mg of caffeine can increase your resting metabolic rate by as much as four percent, helping your body burn more calories.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium picolinate—also known as GTF chromium—is an essential trace mineral that controls your blood glucose levels by helping your body metabolize the three types of macronutrients you get from food: lipids (which include fats), carbohydrates, and proteins, thereby keeping your appetite in check.

Types of Diet Pills That Work Fast

1. Fat Burners

A fat burner speeds up the body’s metabolic process of producing heat and burning calories, which naturally occurs via regulatory activities, including breathing and maintaining organ function. Exercise will rapidly accelerate this process, but some fat burner ingredients like cayenne pepper and caffeine can also induce it by raising your body temperature.

In addition, fat-burning weight loss pills encourage the body to carry out a process called lipolysis. During lipolysis, enzymes break dietary fats like triglycerides into free fatty acids for energy. Certain ingredients like green tea increase the production of hormones such as norepinephrine that spur the enzymes into action.

2. Carb Blockers

When you eat certain foods like bread, pasta, and potatoes, your body absorbs long, complicated chains of sugar molecules called complex carbohydrates. But first, enzymes called α-amylases have to break the complex carbs down into simpler molecules.

Carb blockers work by providing your body with substances that prevent the α-amylases from helping your body absorb complex carbs. As a result, the complex carbs will pass through your body instead of adding to your calorie intake.

Carb blockers also boost your intestines’ resistance to starch. Because your body didn’t get any energy from the complex carbs, any starch you ingested will take longer to move through your digestive system, like fiber, helping you feel full for longer.

3. Appetite Suppressants

Lastly, some diet pills help you lose weight by causing you to eat less, limiting your calorie intake. An appetite suppressant usually contains a high amount of the dietary fiber glucomannan that swells in your stomach, causing you to feel full even though you didn’t eat as much as you normally might.

Plus, appetite-suppressing weight loss pills use stimulants such as caffeine to reduce the production of a key hunger hormone called ghrelin, which alerts your brain when your stomach is empty. Dulling this signal will help you fight hunger cravings.

How to Get the Best Results from Weight Loss Supplements

Weight loss pills don’t magically melt the fat away on their own—you need to stick to an appropriate diet and exercise routine so that your calorie burn exceeds the number of calories you eat.

You don’t have to train like an Olympian or cut out all “bad” foods to see results, though. Making a few simple lifestyle changes will help you get the most out of your diet pill. For instance, drink more water to help you feel full, eat a low-fat diet with more protein and fiber, and find a form of physical activity you enjoy so that you’re more motivated to work out.

One more tip: Taking a week-long break from the weight loss pills every few months may prevent your body from developing a tolerance to them and causing your weight loss to plateau, according to some experts.

Prescription Weight Loss Pills to Consider

- Contrave

FDA-approved as of 2014, Contrave is a prescription weight loss medication that combines a pair of generic drugs: an antidepressant called bupropion and naltrexone, which treats drug addiction. These two medications work together to regulate your brain’s hunger and rewards mechanisms, reducing the desire to eat for comfort.

Doctors typically prescribe Contrave in conjunction with a low-calorie diet and an exercise program to help patients lose weight.

In a 56-week-long clinical trial, twice as many obese participants lost 5.4% of their body weight while taking Contrave than taking a placebo.

When taking Contrave, potential side effects include:

Nausea

Dizziness

Constipation

Headache

Insomnia

Seizures

High blood pressure and heart rate

Increase in suicidal thoughts

- Bupropion

This FDA-approved antidepressant appears in some weight loss drugs such as Contrave because its mood-boosting properties may help suppress appetite.

An eight-week study of 50 overweight and obese women showed that, when combined with a low-calorie diet, bupropion leads to more significant weight loss. Two-thirds of the participants lost over 5% of their body weight compared with only two out of the 13 participants who took a placebo.

- Xenical and Alli (Orlistat)

Orlistat comes in the form of two FDA-approved prescription weight loss medications: Alli (Orlistat 60 mg) and Xenical (Orlistat 120 mg). U.S. and U.K. residents can buy Alli over the counter, but elsewhere, both Xenical and Alli are prescription weight loss pills intended for adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher.

Doctors usually prescribe Xenical for patients suffering from weight-related conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol.

But no matter which Orlistat drug you take, your doctor will recommend a low-calorie diet for the best results and fewer side effects.

Orlistat works by inhibiting the enzyme lipase from breaking down fat to be absorbed. Instead of digesting the fat, your body will pass it in your stool.

The Baylor College of Medicine conducted a 54-week trial of Xenical in which 57% of participants lost over 5% of their body weight when eating a low-fat diet. Some even lost up to 10%.

Common side effects may include:

Soft or oily stools

Oil spots on underwear after passing gas

Diarrhea and difficulty controlling bowel movements

Abdominal pain

- Phentermine

Phentermine is an FDA-approved prescription weight loss pill that works like a central nervous system stimulant called an amphetamine. Amphetamines cause your brain to release neurotransmitters that increase your heart rate and suppress your appetite.

While patients with weight-related conditions typically see significant results on this medication, doctors only prescribe Phentermine for short-term weight loss needs because people can become addicted to it.

Also, potential side effects may include:

Dry mouth

Difficulty breathing

Rapid heart rate

Chest pain

Dizziness

Nervousness

Insomnia

Constipation

Can You Buy a Weight Loss Pill over the Counter?

Yes, you can buy weight loss pills online or from your local drugstore; however, due to their lower dosages, they won’t provide the dramatic results that prescription weight loss pills will. Also, keep in mind that over-the-counter weight loss pills don’t have to get FDA approval like medications do, so manufacturers can make unverified claims.

That said, a natural weight loss supplement like the ones we’ve reviewed today could be your best bet if you only have a few pounds to lose and can’t get a prescription.

Do Fast Weight Loss Pills Have Side Effects?

When taking a weight loss prescription, common side effects may include dry mouth, constipation, and other undesirable conditions. However, natural diet supplements shouldn’t give you any trouble as long as you take the pills as directed.

If anything, look out for caffeine-related side effects. While caffeine-rich ingredients like green tea can burn fat at impressive speeds, they may also cause jitters, fast heart rate, headaches, anxiety, and insomnia.

You should also make sure that the weight loss supplement won’t interact with any of your other medications. For instance, many weight loss pills contain chromium picolinate, which might interfere with diabetes medications.

As another example, the L-theanine in PhenGold may decrease your blood pressure, so if you currently take medication for high blood pressure, taking PhenGold may cause your levels to dip too low.

Also, you should abstain from weight loss pills if you have cancer, an autoimmune disease, or other specific predisposed health conditions. If you aren’t sure whether you can safely take a weight loss supplement, you should talk to your doctor.

Also, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid weight loss pills.

Final Thoughts - Are Natural Weight Loss Pills Right for You?

If proper diet and exercise haven't done enough to help you shed unwanted fat, a natural weight loss supplement could be the missing piece of the puzzle. Hopefully, our list of the best pills for fast fat loss can help you make your decision, but always feel free to ask your doctor for extra guidance.

Fast-track your fitness journey today by ordering the best weight loss pills for you!

