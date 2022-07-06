Fashion Lifestyle Icon Brando Chiesa’s Recent Collaboration With Trippie Redd And Dropdead Clothing Brings Him To The Industry’s Forefront

We have long heard about people relying on their laurels after gaining much success in their respective industries and hardly innovating in their fields, thinking they have made it. However, entrepreneurs and high-performing professionals like Brando Chiesa prove the opposite and show the world how essential it is to never take anything for granted and constantly keep innovating and find new ideas to work upon across industries to keep giving birth to newer concepts that can take the industry as a whole to a new level of success. Brando Chiesa has been doing that in the fashion industry as a young self-made Italian fashion couturier and entrepreneur with his brand Brando Chiesa.

From dabbling into the tattoo world and emerging as an excellent tattoo artist and illustrator to finding his peace in designing apparel and clothing in the fashion space, Brando Chiesa understood his purpose in life and, since then, has never stopped working. Amidst so much happening around the world, Brando Chiesa still made efforts to keep collaborating with other renowned fashion brands to keep the momentum going for the industry. He had recently made more headlines when he had associated with a sporty clothing brand, Revenant RV NT, for the Milan Fashion Week, curating a mesmerizing collection called Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection.

This success did not stop him, and he recently collaborated for Trippie Redd and Dropdead clothing with the Rose in Good Faith brand. Oliver Sykes, who, apart from being the lead vocalist of the rock band Bring Me the Horizon and a famous British singer and songwriter, is the owner of Dropdead clothing. Trippie Redd, on the other hand, is one of the most heard and popular names in the American rap and hip-hop scene as an artist. This particular collaboration has yet again brought Brando Chiesa to the forefront of the fashion industry in the world.

Be it his designs, attention-to-detailed work, or his specific styles, and of course, the comfortability he offers on top of that, all these reasons and more have made what people call him the Fashion Lifestyle Icon.

Do not miss any updates on his latest collections, and follow his brand on Instagram @brando__xoxo.