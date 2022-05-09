Monday, May 09, 2022
Fashion Influencer Ritu Pamnani Is Breaking Trends With Her Outstanding Style

Ritu Pamnani started her journey as a content creator years ago and fashion was always a major part of her content. She is not just any fashion influencer, but also a trendsetter who flawlessly carries more than one outfit.

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:01 pm

Do you think that being able to stand out from the commonplace is a five-finger exercise? Of course not! And when it comes to fashion influence, it is extra laborious. Like, look at Ritu Pamnani, a young and talented soul who is breaking the internet with her super-trendy styles. And how? Let us see…

Ritu Pamnani started her journey as a content creator years ago and fashion was always a major part of her content. She is not just any fashion influencer, but also a trendsetter who flawlessly carries more than one outfit. Do you know why Ritu Pamnani is esteemed for her fashionableness? It's because she creates a very strong style statement with her outfits.

See it for yourself through her recent Instagram pictures.

If someone wants to learn about wearing elegance and blazing in ethnic wear, Ritu Pamnani is your foremost guru. Her recent Eid post in a pink, intricate lehenga with minimal accessories is taking our breath away.

Ritu Pamnani is also outstanding when it comes to donning chic western outfits. The influencer recently uploaded a reel in an adorable colourful co-ord set and instantly blew our minds. Ritu kept it simple yet sophisticated by completing the outfit with heels, a neon green sling bag and rings. Besides fashion, she also keeps up with the make-up trends. For say, her no-makeup makeup look seems extremely flawless and graceful.

Today's fashion is not only about wearing any trendy outfit. That is what mannequins are for! Ritu Pamnani knows how to carry her outfit and that is what fashion icons do. Every outfit she wears reflects her personality as a new character from a movie or a novel.

The influencer wears several hats as she is also an actor, dancer and lifestyle influencer. Ritu Pamnani has always been in the spotlight for her awe-inspiring fashion sense. She has more than 200k followers on Instagram.
This Dubai-based influencer has also grabbed the attention of a few notable brands like NARS, Pantene, Guess, H&M, Mango, Puma, Tanishq, Fila, Mac, Revolve, etc. and a few photographers and artists from around the world. Ritu Pamnani is successfully reflecting her life story and skills through these windows of social media.

