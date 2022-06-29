Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

Fashion Influencer Deepa Sree Quit Her Job To Follow Her Passion

Soon after completing her degree, when Deepa was working in Deloitte, India, she was simultaneously pursuing various modelling projects and a course in Accessory Designing & Diploma in Fashion Designing from Hamstech.

Fashion Influencer Deepa Sree Quit Her Job To Follow Her Passion
Fashion Influencer Deepa Sree

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 12:50 pm

To quench the thirst for achieving our passion, we often have to make tough decisions. Risky, to be more precise! Come on, even you know this, right? And if you think we are bluffing, meet Deepa Sree, who gave up her 9-5 job life just to chase her dreams and build a career out of her one true love: Fashion!! 

Born and brought up in the technologically driven city of Hyderabad, Deepa Sree was always an industrious student from the start. Or else, how many people win gold medals for being studious? But she did! After completing her schooling, Deepa went to pursue her BTech in Computer Science and received a gold medal for the same. However, while she was studying for her degree, she also came across a few modelling projects and outperformed at each. This piqued her interest in fashion even more. 

Soon after completing her degree, when Deepa was working in Deloitte, India, she was simultaneously pursuing various modelling projects and a course in Accessory Designing & Diploma in Fashion Designing from Hamstech. After dedicating some more time, Deepa finally resigned from her job, and then fashion turned out to be her primary goal.
 
Speaking of this decision, she said: "Of course, it is not easy to give up on a life that provides you security, but it is even harder to give up on the passion and dream that you want to achieve. And then listening to the mind is always effortless, but following your heart is an uphill battle. But good things come to those who wait and dedicate themselves." 

Deepa Sree is a fashion head whose style has fetched her followers in lakhs. She knows the art of juggling outfits to curate something unprecedented. Her fashion and beauty tips have attracted several brands. Deepa Sree has an illustrious work profile of working with brands like Nykaa, MyGlamm, St. Botanica, The Moms & Co., Flipkart, Amazon, and many more. 

Related stories

Fashion Influencer Ritu Pamnani Is Breaking Trends With Her Outstanding Style

Choosing to follow her passion was a tough decision, and Deepa Sree not only chose her ambition but is doing everything in her power to live the best life from it!

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Deepa Sree Fashion Influencer Passion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL