Fashion Influencer Deepa Sree Quit Her Job To Follow Her Passion

To quench the thirst for achieving our passion, we often have to make tough decisions. Risky, to be more precise! Come on, even you know this, right? And if you think we are bluffing, meet Deepa Sree, who gave up her 9-5 job life just to chase her dreams and build a career out of her one true love: Fashion!!

Born and brought up in the technologically driven city of Hyderabad, Deepa Sree was always an industrious student from the start. Or else, how many people win gold medals for being studious? But she did! After completing her schooling, Deepa went to pursue her BTech in Computer Science and received a gold medal for the same. However, while she was studying for her degree, she also came across a few modelling projects and outperformed at each. This piqued her interest in fashion even more.

Soon after completing her degree, when Deepa was working in Deloitte, India, she was simultaneously pursuing various modelling projects and a course in Accessory Designing & Diploma in Fashion Designing from Hamstech. After dedicating some more time, Deepa finally resigned from her job, and then fashion turned out to be her primary goal.



Speaking of this decision, she said: "Of course, it is not easy to give up on a life that provides you security, but it is even harder to give up on the passion and dream that you want to achieve. And then listening to the mind is always effortless, but following your heart is an uphill battle. But good things come to those who wait and dedicate themselves."

Deepa Sree is a fashion head whose style has fetched her followers in lakhs. She knows the art of juggling outfits to curate something unprecedented. Her fashion and beauty tips have attracted several brands. Deepa Sree has an illustrious work profile of working with brands like Nykaa, MyGlamm, St. Botanica, The Moms & Co., Flipkart, Amazon, and many more.

Choosing to follow her passion was a tough decision, and Deepa Sree not only chose her ambition but is doing everything in her power to live the best life from it!