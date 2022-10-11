Fashion Enthusiast Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya To Design Costumes For An Upcoming Big-Budget Film

Among multitudes of ordinary fashion marbles, there are a few unco souls whose style sense is merely tough to circumvent and Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya is one of them. We are sure you already know a lot about him. It's because this man has particularly caused ripples in the world of fashion and glamour with his impeccable style sense.

Lately, Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya has been in the spotlight for launching a fashion brand of his own, and now, we have known that he will grace us with his peculiar style sense by being a costume designer for an upcoming film. Yes, you read it right! Digging deeper, we found that the movie is a period drama and features celebrated actors.

When canvassed about this news, Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya said, "It's a great opportunity to work with the gems of the industry. Designing costumes requires a volume of effort. While undertaking this task, I think that knowledge of the place and culture is crucial for creating the perfect outfit. I'm putting my best feet forward and hoping that the film will gain laurels."

While historical films are certainly held in high regard for the grandeur that they create with sets and costumes, we can only assume how demanding the task is going to be for Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya.

From being a fashion designer to launching an apparel brand, he has proved his mettle as a style fanatic. His brand, called Nakshrajsinh Label, combines luxury with modern heritage and is a true delight for anyone wanting to create a statement with their outfit. Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya's label is an ode to the royal ethnic culture of our country.

He is one of the admired fashion designers from Gujarat and is also known for his brand Mafatlal. Sisodiya's illustrious work profile already includes the names of cherished actors like Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam. He has been Siddharth's fashion designer for a long time. We hope Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya keeps enlightening us with his remarkable style sense.