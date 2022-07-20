Fashion Designer Zeel Agarwal Believes In Making Her Own Style Statement

Fashion is more of a style statement these days. And fashion designers know it better how to mould trends and make the best fashion. Such a trend setter and creative fashion designer is Zeel Agarwal. She knows her art!! Recently, we connected with her to get some fashion insights from her, here is what we spoke…

1. What’s fashion for you?

For me, fashion is something I breathe every day. My first and forever love! I want to create designs for people my whole life…

2. What inspired you to do a career in this field?

Well, to be honest since I was a kid I loved dressing up. I was really good with painting. I used to paint my shoes, bags and clothes. As I was an introvert I didn’t have friends, my sole focus was to dress up not for anyone but myself. And my love for dressing up inspired me to choose something related to fashion. I was thirteen when I told my mother I wanna become a fashion designer and the best part is, it is she who invested in my dreams and always believed in me and helped me grow.

3. Fashion is every changing. What’s the current trend for girls as well as boys that you think is the trend of this season?

Well, current trend for girls I may say are power suits as they look really classy and trendy at the same time. For guys I personally think a classic black tux never goes out of style.

4. Talking of work, what has been your favourite outfit till date that you’ve designed? And why?

My favourite outfit has been the outfit from my recent Eden Garden collection. The one Meera Chopra wore. From celebrities to my clients everyone is drooling over this outfit. It is like a dream outfit of every girl who wishes to have her princess moment. It is just so beautiful and serene and most importantly weightless with a lot of flair in it. Because of the tules so that outfit is personally my favourite outfit!

5. Do you feel the classic fashion is coming back? And why so??

Yes, I believe classic fashion is coming back but to be honest I think classic fashion never goes out of style. Classic fashion is forever. People will come up with ideas to twist classic fashion with trends and make vintage look beautiful…

6. Message for young fashion enthusiasts

My message to young fashion enthusiasts is always dress for yourself and try to find your own style. Don’t let others manipulate your taste. Dress up and leave a mark on people around you. No matter what shape, size you are or what colour you are don’t have self doubts. The most fashionable thing you carry is a beautiful smile with lots and lots of confidence. So stay fashionable and keep trending.

We wish her much luck and success ahead!!