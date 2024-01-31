Upgrade is a mini-game where you can try to improve your skins by betting them on a higher-tier skin. You can choose a target skin that you wish to get and then select any skin from your inventory that you wish to replace. You will then see the chance of winning the upgrade and the amount of money or Bullets that you need to pay. If you win the upgrade, you will get the target skin and lose the original skin. If you lose the upgrade, you will lose both skins. Additionally, you can also use the Multiplier feature to increase or decrease your chance of winning and adjust your payout accordingly.