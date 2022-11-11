Fantom (FTM) Crypto And These Top Cryptos Are Trending!

In contrast to how the year began for crypto, cryptocurrency seems to be growing rapidly as the global supply reached 190 billion by the beginning of the second quarter of the year. As the year is ending, a few coins show hopes of exploding by 2023.

The end of the year seems to be unveiling many interesting projects accompanied by coins that hit all-time highs in a short while. In addition to Fantom, other trending coins with greater potential include Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, and Calvaria. Read on to understand everything about Fantom and these “hotter” projects.

What Is Fantom (FTM)?

Fantom is an open-source smart contract platform for digital assets and dApps. It is the native cryptocurrency of the Fantom network; a system used to vote, stake, cover transaction fees, and make payments on the platform.

The market capitalization of Fantom coins has dropped recently to $680,625,498.63. Fantom has experienced a change of -87.32% so far this year. Anyone with 500,000 FTM can stake their tokens to become a validator on the open network Fantom. Anyone with more than 1 FTM may assign their tokens to others and receive staking incentives.

Here are some outstanding features of the Fantom coin.

● It has a quick transaction that takes an average of a second

● It is compatible with EVM and can be used to move your apps and their tools

● It is also compatible with Cosmos SDK and can be used to build a new network.

● Each transfer usually costs < $0.01

The Fanton team has revealed that Fantom will be the world's first DAG-based smart contract platform, resolving the scalability and confirmation time problems plaguing current blockchain initiatives. Fantom, a highly scalable provider of smart contracts, is poised to compete with initiatives like EOS and Zilliqa.

Top Trending Cryptos With Higher Potential

Let’s look at these other trending cryptos with much higher potential than Fantom:

1. Dash to Trade (D2T)

It is a platform that enables traders to accomplish previously unthinkable goals. The Learn 2 Trade project team developed the concept for this brand-new endeavor. These experts developed the Dash 2 Trade platform and used the D2T token as the membership coin.

Upon full release, the Dash 2 Trade coin will blow up, which is obvious in all its achievements since it has been on presale. Within three days of the presale season, it reached $1.6 million. It just hit $12 million.

This new ecosystem is ready to dominate the crypto market thanks to the D2T native token. To improve their decision-making, traders can use various trading tools, such as cutting-edge crypto analytics and information.

If you need a game changer in the crypto market, do not miss D2T, and do not delay because it will likely explode in a few weeks.

2. IMPT

IMPT is also one of the trending coins in 2022 late quarters. This is the newest green cryptocurrency, IMPT, which helps solve the carbon dilemma. While several green cryptocurrencies have been produced, only a small number have found use in everyday operations. IMPT has the potential to rise by 50 times while also resolving the carbon dilemma.

The price of the IMPT token kept rising after the presale began until it reached more than $4 million in sales. There are already more than 10,000 brands that will partner with the brand-up takeoff. This increases the reach of the coin, giving more insight into its likeliness to explode in 2023.

Additionally, users can use the Shopping Platform to buy products from renowned international brands. IMPT tokens are deposited into the user's account as the profit margin from such purchases. Until the user has amassed enough tokens to buy a carbon credit, these tokens are kept in their account.

3. Calvaria (RIA)

Speaking of trending coins, Calvaria is really pulling the crowd, and the best crypto investors are already taking hold of it before the price rises. Calvaria is the coin in a Play-to-Earn gaming platform that allows players to play games without earning.

It is unique because of the thrill it brings, making it easy for it to hold the attention of investors longer than other coins. There is a free version of the Play-to-Earn mode that enables non-crypto users to access the ecosystem. Users would have access to tournaments, in-game advertisements, card upgrades, and non-NFT assets.

On the other hand, the P2E mode makes it possible to update NFT, sell decks, offer scholarship programs, and many other things. Considering these attributes, there are high expectations for the coin to explode and yield more than 40X profit in the coming year.

4. CARDANO (ADA)

The market capitalization of Cardano is comfortably over $33 billion. Its proactive incorporation of proof-of-stake validation attracted a lot of attention. Accepting proof-of-stake certification sped up transaction processing and significantly reduced energy use. The expansion of the Cardano ecosystem is the strongest positive indicator for ADA. According to metrics, the blockchain is experiencing a boom in network activity and transactions, with daily transactions approaching 100,000.

Cardano leverages smart contracts and decentralized applications supported by ADA, its native coin, much like how Ethereum operates. Because it completely removed the problematic transaction verification elements seen in other cryptocurrency platforms, it does not represent harm to the environment.

5. Polygon (MATIC)

Following a week-over-week rise of 14.1%, MATIC is soaring today. In the last two weeks, MATIC has been on a bullish streak. After Meta revealed that Instagram users might generate and send NFTs on the Polygon blockchain, MATIC pumped up. Meta is currently testing the minting and sale of NFTs on the social networking platform.

Final Take

Understandably, the cryptocurrency world is volatile and sometimes unpredictable. But if you are searching for coins with high chances of exploding in the coming year, you should not ignore the following coins; Dash 2 Trade , IMPT , and Calvaria . These coins have distinctive qualities and a strong team behind them, so they are likely to do great in a few months. Do not wait till it increases before buying them.