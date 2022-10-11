Famous & Honest 3 Best Astrologers In Chennai Ft. Swami Ramananda Guruji And Others

Let us know the list of the top 3 best astrologers in Chennai

India, October 10: Chennai is home to the most famous and best astrologers in India. Finding the best astrologer in Chennai is tough as many of them are very good experts in Vedic astrology. Some of them have also studied other esoteric disciplines like Palmistry, Numerology, Gemmology, Vastu Shastra, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, etc. to appeal to a wider range of clients and provide predictions more efficiently.

Astrology dates back to the Veda period. From time immemorial astrology has been providing insights into the movement of the Sun, Moon and the planets. This knowledge helps in finding the effect of planets on the mind of humans thereby predicting the life decisions they choose.

A good astrologer can be able to predict Education, career, finance, Marriage, suitable profession, health, losses and suitable business for the person. Sometimes simple remedies can bring major changes and give peace of life. Hence finding the right astrologer is important.

So here we have curated the famous and honest 3 best astrologers in Chennai for you based on experience, availability, and client track record.

Here goes the list!

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is the best astrologer in Chennai giving exceptional services in Vedic astrology. People greatly praise him for his accurate predictions and clear-cut readings. No doubt, Swamiji's 35 years of experience makes them a rare astrologer in Chennai among others. He is the only astrologer in the world and a record-holder astrologer who does Manopravesh vidya.

Swami is an expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Horoscope Reading, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Palmistry, Tarot reading, Numerology, Vastu, Gemstones, and Rudraksha suggestions. He advises people to follow remedies like visiting temples and offering prayers, Shanti Homam as rituals.

Swamiji runs an ashram which is an abode of peace for people from all places and cultures. Swamiji Ashram was into charity activities including Food donations, Vidyadan and Vaidyadan for every occasion. He is undoubtedly a preferable astrologer for NRIs, Bureaucrats, Government officials, Diplomats, IT Professionals, and Doctors. He equally helps poor people and unemployed youth with his selfless heart. For those who are looking for a good astrologer in Chennai, Swami Ramananda Guruji astrologer is the right choice.

Contact Swami ji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a priest and astrologer. He is very old and famous among locals for his good predictions. He is offering his genuine advice with a big heart who wishes to listen to him. One may find solace in his words. He may not solve the problem but his words give the strength to fight back, these are the words of a devotee of Sharma Ji whom he has been visiting for years. He is a well-known person and also learned Vedas, Vedantas, Shastras, and all Puranas. He has many clients from the upper middle class to the lower class.

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is one of the best astrologers in Chennai and is famous for his precise and correct predictions filled with in-depth knowledge. He is a trusted advisor to many families. His regular columns on daily Jyotish are a big hit among people. He advises people to consult any astrologer before taking important decisions in life.